Need to Know: May 17, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In December, Facebook announced it would work with fact-checkers to identify and flag stories as fake

But did you know: Facebook introduced new tools to stop the spread of misinformation, but they don’t appear to be working (Guardian)

After pressure from users, Facebook introduced new tools to try to stop the spread of false information. But Sam Levin reports that these tools aren’t working. Articles that have been formally debunked by Facebook’s fact-checking partners often remain on the site without a “disputed” tag — and a story often is not tagged as “disputed” until after the story has been shared widely. “Even in those cases, it’s unclear to what extent the flag actually limits the spread of propaganda,” Levin writes. Facebook refused to provide data on how many articles have been tagged as disputed and how a flag affects engagement, but a spokesperson told Levin, “We have seen that a disputed flag does lead to a decrease in traffic and shares.”

+ Facebook admits its 10th measurement mistake since September: Facebook incorrectly charged advertisers for link-based video carousel ads that appeared on its mobile site, and is refunding affected advertisers in full (Marketing Land)

+ Noted: NYT reports that Trump urged James Comey to “consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information” (New York Times); The AP is making an entrance into user-generated content with AP Social Newswire (Poynter): Social Newswire will work with platform SAM to uncover and verify content from users on social media (SAM); After attracting publishers to move to the platform last fall, some publishers are starting to leave Medium, citing the company’s shift away from digital advertising and a desire to build more custom features (Poynter); Former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett is joining ATTN: as a senior advisor: Jarrett says she’ll connect the company with policymakers (ATTN:); Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is returning to the company to guide its culture (Biz Stone, Medium)

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘Your internal talent could be the key to a great distribution strategy’ (Huffington Post)

When thinking about audience development, Huffington Post’s Kiki Von Glinow says we often think outside of the newsroom: What social media platforms or tools should we be using to attract more readers? Instead, Von Glinow says we should be thinking about how to use writers and editors as advocates for your brand. Von Glinow explains what that’s looked like at HuffPost: They’ve worked to develop an “internal influencer sprint,” helping to cultivate their colleagues’ personal brands through a series of sessions on best practices and promoting editors’ accounts on HuffPost’s own social media channels.

+ “Thinking in print is holding you back from digital”: Kristen Hare visits the Philadelphia Media Network newsroom and takes a look at how they’re “unlearning” print ways of thinking (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

Facebook is fined €150,000 by France’s data protection watchdog group for data privacy violations (The Guardian)

French watchdog group CNIL has fined Facebook the maximum amount possible for violations around the tracking of users and non-users and the use of that data for advertising. CNIL fined Facebook €150,000 (about $167,000), while Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain are continuing investigations on the violations. “In particular it has been observed that Facebook proceeded to a massive compilation of personal data of internet users in order to display targeted advertising. It has also been noticed that Facebook collected data on browsing activity of internet users on third-party websites, via the ‘datr’ cookie, without their knowledge,” CNIL said in a statement.

OFFBEAT

How to help people overcome resistance to change: Identify the source of their hesitation and address it (Harvard Business Review)

The biggest challenge when it comes to implementing organizational change usually isn’t the new strategy or process that’s being implemented, Sally Blount and Shana Carroll write — it’s people and their resistance to change. Blount and Carroll write that part of your job as a leader implementing organizational changes is to help others overcome their fears of change and the human bias toward maintaining the status quo. Blount and Carroll suggest two conversations to have to overcome this resistance: Talk to the people who seem to be hesitant about the changes and identify the source of their resistance, then outline your plan and how it addresses their concerns.

UP FOR DEBATE

Marty Baron: ‘There’s a direct connection between investigative reporting and subscriptions’ (WWD)

In an interview with WWD, Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron explains the role of investigative journalism in a “fast-paced digital environment.” “The people who are subscribing clearly want us to do investigative reporting. They want us to hold powerful individuals and powerful institutions to account, including their government — at the federal level, state level, local level — they want us to do it all. That’s something they are willing to pay for,” Baron says. “I think there’s a direct connection between investigative reporting and subscriptions. I think what you’re seeing in a number of news organizations is that they are investing more in investigative reporting because they know readers will support that with subscriptions.”

+ Earlier: API’s research on why people subscribe finds that 4 in 10 subscribers say the No. 1 reason they subscribed was that the publication excels at covering certain topics about which they particularly care

SHAREABLE

Using Hearken to turn readers into funders: Bitch Media finds Hearken-engaged readers were 2 to 5 times more likely to become sustaining members (INNovation)

With support from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Knight Foundation and Democracy Fund, Bitch Media (a nonprofit, independent, feminist media organization) used the Hearken platform for a year, finding that Hearken-engaged readers were two to five times more likely to turn into sustaining members than the average reader. Publisher Kate Lesniak says the conversion rates were so dramatic that the company plans to integrate Hearken even further in the coming year. Lesniak explains how Bitch Media integrated Hearken, how it compared Hearken-engaged readers to other readers, and how the financial investment in Hearken translated into increased reader support.