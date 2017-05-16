Need to Know: May 16, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Tronc chairman Michael Ferro once owned the Chicago Sun-Times (Chicago Business), and the Chicago Tribune has long been viewed as a potential buyer for the Sun-Times (Chicago Sun-Times)

But did you know: Tronc, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, enters into non-binding letter of intent to acquire the owner of the Chicago Sun-Times (Chicago Tribune)

Soon, rival papers the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times could be under the same company. Tronc has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, which owns the Sun-Times in addition to alt weekly Chicago Reader, digital content business Aggrego and syndicated column The Straight Dope. If the deal goes through, Tronc says that the Sun-Times will operate independently: “We look forward to operating the Sun-Times as a separate news unit, which means an independent Sun-Times will continue to produce the award winning journalism readers are accustomed to seeing online and print daily,” says Sun-Times editor in chief and publisher Jim Kirk.

+ The Justice Department says it’s monitoring the deal: “If another viable buyer comes forward within 15 calendar days, then the interested buyer will be provided a reasonable opportunity to conduct additional due diligence and negotiate the purchase of the Chicago Sun-Times,” the department said in a statement (U.S. Department of Justice)

+ Noted: A.G. Sulzberger will take over NYT’s opinion section, taking the reins from his father and expanding his role beyond deputy publisher (CNN Money); Vox and ProPublica are entering into a video partnership: The two organizations will hire a video producer who will work with Vox’s video team to create videos based on ProPublica’s reporting (Nieman Lab); A new report from Data & Society examines why media was vulnerable to manipulation by radicalized groups in 2016: The report finds some factors include a dependence on social media, analytics and metrics, as well as a strategic use of social media and memes by radical groups (Data & Society); Facebook updates its live streaming policy to ban videos with static images and “live-stream polls associated with unmoving or ambient broadcasts” (TechCrunch)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons from a law magazine on building a high-value subscription strategy (TheMediaBriefing)

The Lawyer is a specialized law publication based in the U.K. that underwent a transformation from a free site with a print magazine to an online subscription product. TheMediaBriefing’s Esther Kezia Thorpe takes a look at how The Lawyer underwent that transformation and what other news organizations can learn from them. One of those lessons: They were undervaluing their content as they were already seen as a leader in their coverage area in the U.K. — so their readers were willing to pay to read online.

OFFSHORE

The Guardian is bringing in the same amount of revenue from its membership program as it does from advertising — but it still faces an uncertain future (Financial Times)

The Guardian has made a major shift in the last several years: After being “almost evangelical about offering its digital journalism for free,” The Guardian is making a serious push to grow its membership program. “We now get about the same amount of money from membership and paying readers as we do from advertising,” editor in chief Katharine Viner tells FT, an early sign that The Guardian’s membership push might be working. But FT reports that despite these early successes, The Guardian’s future is far from certain: “The big question for the Guardian is whether its plan can make the group financially sustainable at a time when the publishing business is in a near constant state of flux,” David Bond writes.

+ Fake news is taking hold in China, but it’s targeted at businesses, rather than at politicians: “‘Hei gao,’ or black drafts in Chinese, are takedown pieces commissioned by companies to tarnish rivals. It’s an especially big problem among internet companies. While politically sensitive stories on mainstream media sites are quickly quashed by China’s tight censorship, black drafts published on social media accounts operate in a gray zone” (The Information)

OFFBEAT

The Internet encourages conspiracy theories by having a massive amount of open data that helps us make connections between unrelated things (Real Life)

“When we impose patterns or relationships on otherwise unrelated things, we call it apophenia. When we create these connections online, we call it the Internet,” writes Molly Sauter. “Though conspiracy theories are, in essence, a social side-effect of human pattern-spotting behavior, the internet’s structure has encouraged a similar obsessiveness. As Kathleen Stewart notes in ‘Conspiracy’s Theory Worlds,’ ‘the internet was made for conspiracy theory: it is a conspiracy theory: one thing leads to another, always another link leading you deeper into no thing and no place, floating through self-dividing and transmogrifying sites until you are awash in the sheer evidence that the internet exists.’”

UP FOR DEBATE

A new law in Colorado makes independent voters’ voting records public — and could be used to discredit journalists based on political bias (CJR)

Colorado legislators passed a new law at the end of the 2017 legislative session that will allow the state’s unaffiliated voters to participate in party primaries — but Corey Hutchins writes that it could also be used to discredit journalists for political bias. While voters’ candidate choices will remain private, what will become public is what primary the unaffiliated voter chooses to participate in. “If I had to give up my voting franchise in order to be a journalist, I might reconsider what I do for a living,” says Denver’s KUSA news anchor Kyle Clark in response to the law.

SHAREABLE

‘How Trump gets his fake news’ (Politico)

“While the information stream to past commanders in chief has been tightly monitored, Trump prefers an open Oval Office with a free flow of ideas and inputs from both official and unofficial channels. And he often does not differentiate between the two,” reports Shane Goldmacher. “Aides sometimes slip him stories to press their advantage on policy; other times they do so to gain an edge in the seemingly endless Game of Thrones inside the West Wing. … The consequences can be tremendous … A news story tucked into Trump’s hands at the right moment can torpedo an appointment or redirect the president’s entire agenda.”