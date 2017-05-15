Need to Know: May 15, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” President Trump suggested on Twitter Friday morning (@realDonaldTrump, Twitter)

But did you know:White House press briefings lose their value once the pretense of accuracy is dropped, Jim Rutenberg argues (New York Times)

“The daily briefing is a way for the White House to communicate to the public via the news media. That the White House couldn’t get its story (or stories) straight about something as important as the firing of the FBI director, during an investigation into ties between the president’s campaign and a foreign power reportedly trying to sway a United States presidential election, once again breaks the mold of what’s ‘normal’ in United States governance,” Jim Rutenberg writes on Trump’s suggestion that daily press briefings should end. “The daily White House briefings have always been used to put the president’s decisions in the best light. But that’s typically done with verifiable facts that stand no matter how hard every White House works to treat them like Silly Putty. Once a president drops even the pretense of accuracy, what’s the point?”

+ With Trump’s suggestion, Twitter’s COO/CFO Anthony Noto saw an opportunity: Noto suggested a Twitter Q&A in response, later clarifying that his suggestion wasn’t an endorsement of Trump’s idea (Slate)

+ Noted: Sinclair Broadcast Group requires its TV stations to air a right-leaning segment that accuses national news organizations of publishing “fake news stories” (New York Times); The New York Times is sending personal appeals to subscribers who cancelled their subscriptions over Bret Stephens’ climate change column (Politico); After its reporter was arrested in West Virginia, Public News Service sees a 26-fold increase in donations: In a typical two-day period, PNS receives $20 to $30 in donations, but received $775 in the days after the reporter’s arrest (Washington Post); Mother Jones is launching a $500,000 crowdfunding campaign to investigate the connections between the Trump administration and Russia (Poynter); Facebook adds the ability for group moderators to screen new members: Users requesting to join a group may be asked a total of three questions (TechCrunch); Politico is debuting a new database API that will help it collaborate with other news organizations (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

What journalists need to know about electronic communications surveillance (Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press)

The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press has a new guide for journalists on what they need to know about surveillance of electronic communications and what steps journalists can take to protect themselves and their sources. The guide has two goals, the authors explain: “First, in light of the Justice Department’s revised news media guidelines, we attempt to clarify the scope of U.S. government authority to obtain information about journalists’ communications. Second, we outline how some common journalism tools expose reporters and sources to risks in light of this framework.” You can download the full guide as a PDF here.

+ Boston’s WGBH used Facebook Live as part of its fundraising drive, and found that strong visuals and authenticity lead to more donations (Current)

OFFSHORE

El Pais’ lessons on Facebook Messenger bots: More specific topics lead to more subscribers (Digiday)

Last weekend, El Pais promoted its coverage of the French election in its print edition, publishing a special code for users to subscribe to updates on the election. Since last Sunday, El Pais has had 1,000 people sign up for the updates, in comparison to the 10,000 users total it’s had subscribe to its Facebook Messenger bot since September. Managing editor David Alandete explains how El Pais’ Facebook Messenger bots fits into its strategy: “Bots are not for everyone — if you have a paywall, it probably doesn’t fit within your strategy. It’s great when you want to expand your reader base. We’ve launched and adjusted it while keeping it functional, and we’re happy with the result. It’s not driving massive amounts of traffic, but it’s high-quality traffic.”

OFFBEAT

Facebook is copying all of Snapchat’s best features. Can Snapchat survive? (Harvard Business Review)

Successful companies need a few things, Walter Frick writes: To provide something that their customers want, a value proposition, a reason why competitors can’t just copy their successes. Snapchat is successful at providing a service that its users want, but can it survive if Facebook and Instagram copy all of its best features? On Snapchat’s first earnings call, CEO Evan Spiegel said in response, “Just because Yahoo has a search box, it doesn’t mean they’re Google.” But that doesn’t address the underlying problem, Frick argues: “One reason why it’s so hard for Snap to articulate a traditional strategy is that, arguably, the best one is already taken by Facebook. The way you make money with a social network is through network effects. The more users you have, the more valuable the platform becomes for all your users; hence scale becomes a powerful competitive advantage. But if that’s where the value is, Facebook will beat Snap every time.”

+ Here’s how Axel Springer’s Bild is planning to build a loyal following on Snapchat Discover: “Our mission is to reach young people who may not have been in contact with Bild before — 13-year-olds who are just starting to look for news. We want to show them what our brand is about and that news is important,” explains head of new platforms content strategy Jakob Wais (Digiday)

UP FOR DEBATE

Facebook was supposed to be part of the solution for local news, but the rise of social networks also created the problem of scale for small publishers (CJR)

“Facebook in particular was meant to be part of the solution to the problem of sustaining hyperlocal publishers,” Emily Bell writes. “The publishing tools and hosting services Facebook offers for free are compelling. But in sparse or poorer areas, they do not allow for the traditional civic bargain of the local press, wherein the businesses and individuals who can afford to advertise, in effect pay for the journalism that covers a community. The decline of local journalism is well-documented, as is the initial optimism that the superior technologies of the Web would eventually allow for better models to be built. But the rise of social platforms has brought with it a requirement of scale both for publishing across multiple platforms and in targeting advertising. The vacuum in local news can also be filled by local businesses or even PR firms that use free tools and social presence to publish.”

SHAREABLE

News cycles are growing more chaotic, and some news consumers are tuning out (Washington Post)

“Journalism has been called the first rough draft of history, but last week it felt more like an adrenaline-fueled doodle on Snapchat — scribbled in one frantic instant only to disappear the next,” Margaret Sullivan writes. Frantic news cycles can make it challenging for news consumers to know who or what to believe — and some readers are choosing to simply tune out. “Most Americans absorb Washington news with an approach of ‘Wake me up when you people stop fighting.’ There is a big difference between Washington insiders who are hanging on every development and Americans who don’t have TVs on their assembly lines or in their cubicles,” says Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under George W. Bush.