Need to Know: May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is changing its news feed algorithm again, this time to de-emphasize “low-quality web experiences” (TechCrunch)

But did you know: Publishers are optimistic about the latest news feed changes, hoping their high-quality content will be shown over ‘clickbait’ (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook has given few details about what de-emphasizing “low-quality web experiences” in the news feed will look like, but publishers and marketers alike are trying to decode what the changes will mean for them. Some publishers are welcoming the change: “For publishers who produce high-quality content, this is great. It’s always good news if you don’t have to compete with lower-quality clickbait,” says Patch CEO Warren St. John. But for sites that have figured out how to use the Facebook algorithm to drive traffic to ad-heavy pages will likely take a hit, similar to the changes “content farms” have faced as Google has changed its algorithm over the years.

+ Noted: NPR will test in-app donations with NPR One users in the U.S. and U.K. (Current); The New York Times will print a print-only, standalone kids’ section in its Sunday edition this weekend (WWD); IJR hires Shareblue’s Tommy Christopher in an effort to diversity its political coverage: Christopher will launch a vertical called The Response, which will include commentary and counterpoints to IJR’s conservative pieces (Digiday); Fortune is working with UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School to offer executive education classes that will range in price from $950 to $3,500 per course (Poynter); A story from the Sony hack was quietly deleted from the Gawker archive, and Nick Denton says the takedown was “confidential by order of the court” (BuzzFeed)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes why you shouldn’t share fake weather photos, research that suggests that the “backfire” effect is nonexistent, and a look at fact-checking efforts in France.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Here’s how The Economist found its niche on Instagram: It stayed true to its editorial voice, but included a mix of hard news and platform subjects (Ria Jones, Medium)

After reaching 1 million followers on Instagram, The Economist’s digital and social media picture editor Ria Jones takes the occasion to reflect on how The Economist built its following and found its niche on the platform. “A key element to our success on this platform has been staying true to The Economist’s editorial voice, by featuring a mixture of hard news stories with some more playful subjects,” Jones explains. “From the beginning our strategy was to spark intelligent debate among our followers, and occasionally surprise them. Through carefully curated images and informative captions, our Instagram feed has become a unique destination for the bigger picture and a visual interpretation of the brand.”

OFFSHORE

The Atlantic’s plans for a European expansion: ‘We want to take the secret sauce from the US‘ of talent and good ad experiences (Digiday)

Similarly to other U.S. publishers looking to make a move into Europe, The Atlantic has recently opened an office in London, which will have 10 employees between business and editorial with another two reporters based in Paris. Soon, visitors outside the U.S. will see a global homepage, curated by the editorial team in London. “We want to take the secret sauce from the U.S. That’s talent, and also a good experience from an advertising perspective,” explains publisher Hayley Romer. “It’s a place to gain perspective from a credible authority. A mix of daily news and thought leadership: We want to say why what happened matters.”

OFFBEAT

The FCC’s website is being spammed with anti-net neutrality comments (ZDNet)

The FCC’s website has received thousands of identical anti-net neutrality comments on its public comments system, thought to be made by a bot. After FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced plans to reverse the Obama administration’s net neutrality rules last month, John Oliver tackled the issue on “Last Week Tonight” — which led to more than half a million comments flooding the FCC’s public comments system. But ZDNet’s Zack Whittaker reports that a large percentage of those comments were left by bots: 128,000 identical comments have been posted, likely using voter registration data to create users. As for the question of who’s behind the bot, Whittaker reports that Reddit users pointed out the comment comes from a 2010 press release from Center for Individual Freedom, which opposes net neutrality.

UP FOR DEBATE

Local TV news hasn’t changed its format in decades, and could see a print-like collapse in the future as younger consumers go elsewhere for news (CJR)

“Local TV news has a problem. Broadcasts are dominated by sensationalistic crime stories, weather reports, and human-interest puff pieces. The format — two plasticky news anchors reading from teleprompters — has not meaningfully changed in 40 years. The end product tends to be irrelevant journalism packaged in an increasingly irrelevant way,” writes Simon Van Zuylen-Wood. “Local television has for decades left much of the ingest-your-vegetables policy and enterprising reporting to print. Now fewer newspapers have the resources to do that sort of work. Meanwhile, younger consumers aren’t turning to print or television for news, suggesting a newspaper-like collapse may loom for local TV.”

SHAREABLE

A new survey on working at small-market newspapers shows reason to be positive about local news (CJR)

A new report from the Tow Center surveys 400 journalists at small market newspapers, defined as papers with a circulation under 50,000. Some of the survey’s findings aren’t surprising: 46% are writing more stories than they did a year ago, and 59% say their newsrooms are smaller than they were in 2014. But the survey does show a lot of optimism for local news: 61% are “very positive” or “slightly positive” about the future, 70% say they spend more time on digital than they did two years ago, and 79% say they rely on publications like Nieman Lab and MediaShift to educate themselves on the industry. Out of the 7,071 daily and weekly newspapers in the U.S., 6,851 have circulations under 50,000.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “A future without local newspapers is by now a familiar prospect in America. The 2016 presidential campaign, which exposed the distance between citizens and the national press, only brought the implications of that potential future into greater focus. Gannett is attempting to rewrite that plotline — and dispel the notion, pervasive in many media circles, that it’s already too late,” David Uberti writes on Gannett’s strategy for growing its local news operations (CJR)

+ “It’s time we stopped blaming Google and Facebook for the dilapidated state of America’s media business,” Amy Webb argues. “As citizens, we should support quality news organizations, and we should pay newsrooms for their output. If you believe that news is a civic good, then you should feel compelled to pay for it out of your own pocket — and to pay for those who cannot afford the cost. But you can’t argue that advertisers have a moral responsibility to save the news industry” (Nieman Reports); “The public must hold Facebook, Google and other platforms to account for their choices,” write Matthew A. Baum and David Lazer on the platform’s fact-checking efforts, “It is almost impossible to assess how real or effective their anti-fake news efforts are because the platforms control the data necessary for such evaluations” (Los Angeles Times)

+ Here’s what’s next for fact-checking in France after the election: CrossCheck will use the data it collected on reader reactions and social engagement to conduct research on questions like, how did the way debunking headlines were worded change readers’ responses? (Nieman Lab)

+ The Minneapolis Star-Tribune has digitized every article in its archive since 1867: It’s charging $7.99 for access for 30 days, and a six-month subscription for $29.95 (Poynter)