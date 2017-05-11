Need to Know: May 11, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “Filter bubbles” have been blamed for media’s failures in covering the 2016 election, and contribute to a growing political divide in the U.S.

But did you know: 89% of Democrats say media criticism keeps leaders in line, while only 42 percent of Republicans say the same (Pew Research Center)

According to a new report from the Pew Research Center, Americans are more divided than ever in their attitudes about news media. Pew’s study found that 89 percent of Democrats say media criticism keeps leaders in line (in other words, acting in media’s “watchdog role”), while just 42 percent of Republicans said the same. That’s the largest gap between the two parties since Pew began asking the question in 1985. And it stands in stark contrast to the findings from just a year earlier: When Americans were asked the same question in early 2016, 74 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Republicans said they supported media’s “watchdog” role.

+ Noted: Facebook says it will downrank “low-quality” sites and refuse to show ads pointing to such sites: Facebook defines a “low-quality” site as “containing little substantive content, and that is covered in disruptive, shocking or malicious ads” (TechCrunch); Days after its acquisition by Sinclair is announced, Tribune Media reports a Q1 loss of $85.8 million, with ad revenue falling by 9 percent (Hollywood Reporter); Time Inc. reports that its Q1 revenue fell by 8 percent (CNBC) and after missing its Q1 estimates, Time Inc. is now worth far less than the $18/share Meredith offered (Recode); U.S. news outlets were shut out of a meeting between Trump, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, while Russian state news agency TASS was allowed in (Politico); After achieving profitability, Patch wants local news outlets to migrate their content to the Patch platform, offering help with technology and scale issues in return (Digiday); The Denver Post is considering a move out of its downtown Denver offices into nearby Adams County, where its printing facilities are located (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

A guide to launching and growing newsletters (Revue, Medium)

Revue, an email newsletter startup, has curated a guide of the best advice for how to know if you should start an email newsletter, what to do to get started, and how to build an audience. Plus, the guide includes examples of successful email newsletters from publishers and individuals alike.

OFFSHORE

Here’s why print newspapers are thriving in India: More local content and growing literacy and education (CNN Money)

According to a new report from India’s Audit Bureau of Circulation, print circulation in India is growing by an average 5 percent each year: Between 2006 and 2016, this report says print newspaper circulation increased by more than 23 million copies, while World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers says India’s paid newspaper circulation increased by 32 percent between 2013 and 2015. The report argues that growing literacy and education, India’s “overachieving economy,” and more local content is newspapers are the reasons behind the growth. Rishi Iyengar notes that India also has more paid print publications (7,871) than other countries, and most of those publications are published in India’s regional languages.

+ Tips for reaching a Chinese audience through WeChat: Vary your post type and respect your audience’s time by helping them get through stories quickly (Media Center Lab)

OFFBEAT

A suggestion for Facebook: Give users some control in what the algorithm surfaces on their newsfeed (NewCo Shift)

“It’s simply untenable to have one company’s algorithms control the personalized feeds of billions of humans around the world,” writes John Battelle on the problems with Facebook’s newsfeed. “The short form version of my solution is this: Give me filter control over my feed. I know — this probably breaks Facebook’s stranglehold on our attention, and therefore, impacts their business model in unacceptable ways. But I could argue the reverse is true.” Battelle suggests that Facebook ask users what they’re looking for, and adjust what it shows that user.

+ The way we use Facebook has shifted significantly in the past few years Taylor Lorenz writes: “When I recently posted about the topic on Facebook, friends spoke about how their Timelines, once brimming with direct messages from friends, are now barren — aside from birthday messages or occasional links or photos they’ve shared to their feed. Posting on someone’s Wall is seen by many as weird, invasive and sort of passé. With so many other, more private ways of messaging, Wall posting has become more performative and less personal.” (Mic)

UP FOR DEBATE

Trump’s ‘trickle-down press persecution’ could erode legal and cultural safeguards for journalists at the state and local level (CJR)

On a national level, organizations like The New York Times and Washington Post have reported subscriber increases after Trump’s election, while nonprofits like Mother Jones and ProPublica are seeing increased donations. Trying to figure out if that’s happening at the local level, Jonathan Peters reached out to 16 editors or publishers of state and local publications in seven states. Out of the eight who responded, only one reported growth post-election. “I don’t want to lean too heavily on these results, which are anecdotal. But they only add to my concern that Trump’s anti-press antics will inspire unprecedented attempts to delegitimize the state and local press,” Peters writes.

SHAREABLE

How US media would have written about Comey’s firing if it happened in another country (Slate)

The latest installment of Slate’s series of describing American news events with tropes and tone typically used by American media to describe news in other countries takes on James Comey’s firing. Joshua Keating writes: “Still rated ‘Free’ by the nongovernmental monitoring organization Freedom House, the United States is fiercely proud of its democratic tradition and the independence of its judiciary. When Trump, an ultranationalist former oligarch who has in the past questioned the motives of judges who rule against him, took power in January, many experts feared his tenure could erode the influence and independence of America’s democratic institutions. … This latest move may spark more of the mass protests against the Trump government seen in the capital in recent months. International NGOs say they are monitoring the situation closely.”

+ “The Obama Foundation wants to take on the internet’s echo-chamber problem”: The foundation has hired Twitter and Google vet Glenn Otis Brown as its chief digital officer, and says Brown will build a team that will study “the problems of digital media in the 21st century” — notably, filter bubbles and audience fragmentation (Quartz)