Need to Know: May 10, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Wall Street Journal added 300,000 subscribers in the last year, and 118,000 in the first three months of 2017 (Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: 79% of WSJ’s subscribers are male, 88% are over the age of 50, and 70% make over $100,000 (CNN Money)

Between March 2016 and March 2017, The Wall Street Journal added 305,000 daily digital subscribers. Those subscribers are overwhelmingly wealthy white men, CNN’s Dylan Byers reports: 79 percent of WSJ’s subscribers are male, 88 percent are above the age of 50, 70 percent make over $100,000 a year, and 92 percent of all WSJ readers have a college education. “The Wall Street Journal has kept its head down … It has not stressed the necessity of its journalism, à la the New York Times and its ‘Truth is Hard’ ad campaign or The Washington Post with its new slogan ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,’ nor has it made a big deal about subscriber growth in the wake of Trump’s election,” Byers writes on WSJ’s subscriber growth.

+ News Corp beat its Q3 revenue targets: The company brought in $1.98 billion in Q3 and expected $1.86 billion (CNBC)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Reuters has hired a “Rust Belt correspondent”: National affairs writer Tim Reid will cover the Midwest and Southeast with a focus on economic change and government policy (Poynter); NYT has more than doubled its digital business in the last six years, doubling its digital revenue to $442 million and increasing its revenue from digital ads by 418 percent (Recode); A reporter for Public News Service was arrested at the West Virginia State Capitol after he tried to ask Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Kellyanne Conway questions (The Hill): Police say he was “causing a disturbance and yelling questions at federal leaders in town” (WSAZ); Germany’s Spiegel Online has built a 10-person Snapchat Discover team, representing a big investment for the company given that Snapchat is new and unproven in the German market (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘There are a lot of people commenting, but when you are responding to them, you are not just responding to that one person but also to everyone else reading the comments’ (Journalism.co.uk)

Last month, the Financial Times published a series called “Management’s missing women,” covering how women occupy a fraction of managerial positions in big companies through interviews, data analysis and reader contributions. When the first story in the series was published, FT’s community manager Lilah Raptopoulos says the tone of the comments “started off a bit condescending.” Instead of deleting the offensive comments, FT’s team of moderators instead came into the comments section to remind people about FT’s commenting guidelines. “It reminds people that there is an active presence [in the comments] and that we care about civility and the conversation staying productive,” Raptopoulos explains.

+ Related on online comments: “The comments we make online reveal a lot about us. Researchers are now analyzing online comments for a wide array of predictive patterns and signals, using Internet discussions and social media as sources of constant, easy-to-access information about what’s going on in people’s lives” (Globe & Mail)

+ More insights from FT: FT found a correlation between site speed and engagement, with A/B tests revealing that for every 1 second increase in speed, its internal “engagement score” increased by 5 percent (INMA); You can read more about FT’s “engagement score” here (Financial Times)

OFFSHORE

David Leonhardt: French journalists showed better judgment in the coverage of hacked Macron emails than American journalists did with Clinton emails (New York Times)

The hacked emails from Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential campaign sound strikingly similar to the hacked emails from Hillary Clinton, David Leonhardt writes: “[The Macron emails] include briefings on issues, personal exchanges and discussions of the weather. No doubt they also include some embarrassing thoughts, but so far they are notably lacking in scandal. … The dominant feature of the [Clinton] emails was their ordinariness.” But the French media isn’t covering the hacked Macron emails in the same “overhyped” way that the Clinton emails were covered, Leonhardt writes: “French journalists … evaluated what truly was major news. Material released by a hostile foreign government, with the aim of confusing voters and evidently without significant new information, failed to qualify. … The two cases obviously are not identical. But they are similar enough to say that the French media exercised better, more sober judgment than the American media.”

+ Jack Shafer makes a case for covering the Macron emails: “A free press need never be ‘responsible’ if ‘responsible’ means covering only those subjects and materials the government and its supporters have approved. The press exists to serve its readers, to expand the political discussion beyond what custom, taboo and political tradition allow, and most important, to scrutinize the permanent government in all its guises. If the press stops sharing what it has learned with its readers, it becomes an adjunct to power instead of an independent navigator” (Politico Magazine)

OFFBEAT

The strengths and weaknesses of common mobile navigation styles (Smashing Magazine)

Good navigation helps users get where they need to go, ideally without having to think too much about what they’re trying to do. Smashing Magazine’s Nick Babich outlines five common mobile navigation styles, and defines the strengths and weaknesses of each and what situations call for each style. Some highlights: The popular “hamburger” menu isn’t as discoverable as some other options, but it doesn’t take up a lot of screen real estate, while tabbed navigation is a good option for apps with just a few navigation options.

UP FOR DEBATE

Local news should move away from advertising and move toward subscriptions if it wants to survive, Ben Thompson argues (Stratechery)

“A purely subscription-based business model not only drastically cuts costs,” Ben Thompson writes on why local news organizations should focus on subscriptions over advertising. “It also makes for a better user experience, a particularly attractive point given that users are the paying customers. … [A subscription is] not a donation: it is asking a customer to pay money for a product. What, then, is the product? It is not, in fact, any one article (a point that is missed by the misguided focus on micro-transactions). Rather, a subscriber is paying for the regular delivery of well-defined value.” Thompson explains while a focus on subscriptions over advertising can cut costs for news organizations, that business model has to look different from the way newspapers have done it in the past.

+ Breaking down Sinclair’s acquisition of Tribune Media: Regulators previously forbid any one company from reaching more than 39 percent of homes, but the Trump administration is making it possible for Sinclair to have a larger slice of retransmission fees, and sports are why those retransmission fees are going up, Edmund Lee explains (Recode); The acquisition also gives Sinclair an opportunity to mount a challenge to Fox News (Reuters) and Sinclair already has close ties to the Trump administration (Media Matters), and Jared Kushner said in December Trump’s campaign struck a deal with Sinclair for better coverage (Politico), which Sinclair has denied (Variety)

SHAREABLE

A new project in North Carolina is bringing journalists together with activists and communities (Poynter)

“News Voices: North Carolina” is a new project led by Free Press’ Fiona Morgan and activist Alicia Bell that’s trying to connect journalists with their communities and activists they cover. Morgan and Bell plan to hold a series of community listening events in the coming months, encouraging journalists and community members to have a conversation about the state’s local news ecosystem and help journalists and communities find ways to connect. News Voices follows a similar program in New Jersey. “The fundamental issue [that] we’re trying to work on [is this]: If only journalists care about the future of journalism, we’re in big trouble,” Morgan explains.