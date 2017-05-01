Need to Know: May 1, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Some journalists debated the merits of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, while Trump said he wouldn’t attend (New York Times): “If you’re a journalist, and your concern about attending next April’s dinner is that a president who openly despises the press may be there, you might want to think way back to last month when Trump was elected, and everyone in our business was wondering how we missed it. Swipe through your phone’s camera roll from last April. You may find a clue or two,” Andrew Beaujon argued against the dinner (Poynter)

But did you know: In the absence of Trump, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was refocused around the freedom of the press (Washington Post)

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was markedly different than previous dinners, Abby Ohlheiser and Emily Yahr write: There was no president at the dinner, fewer people from Hollywood, fewer glitzy corporate sponsors, and a competing event in the form of Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” But in the absence of the president, Ohlheiser and Yahr write that the dinner was refocused around the freedom of the press: “We are not fake news. We are not failing news organizations. And we are not the enemy of the American people,” WHCD president Jeff Mason declared.

+ A poll of White House press corps journalists finds 68 percent think Trump is the most openly anti-press president in history and 75 percent see Trump’s attacks against the media as more of a distraction than a threat (Politico)

+ As Trump’s first 100 days are analyzed, Margaret Sullivan takes a look at the media’s first 100 days of Trump’s presidency: “We’ve scrutinized and normalized in almost equal proportion. For every great scoop, there’s been an embarrassing moment of declaring the president statesmanlike for giving a speech without a history-making gaffe,” Sullivan writes (Washington Post)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: The New York Times and The Times-Picayune in New Orleans are forming a “coastal reporting partnership”: The two organizations will work together to cover the causes and effects of coastal erosion and sea level rise in Louisiana (NOLA.com); Time Inc. is backing away from its plan to sell itself, with the company saying it will “continue to pursue its strategic plan” (Time Inc.): Time Inc. stock fell 18 percent after the announcement, and employees are preparing for more layoffs and closures of titles (CNN Media); Content recommendation companies Taboola and Outbrain are in merger talks (TechCrunch); “The New York Times will bring a brand-safety message to the NewFronts” (Digiday); Twitter is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a 24/7, ad-supported live news channel that will launch in the fall (Wall Street Journal)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons from Investor’s Business Daily in using reader data to build products (Digiday)

Using data from its logged-in readers, Investor’s Business Daily is developing high-priced subscription products for its readers. For example: IBD’s SwingTrader app is a version of a digital subscription product it already offered separately, and was developed by examining its readers’ consumption of content related to swing trading (including how frequently they checked in on that topic). “We’re going to do what the data tells us. The majority of our users come several times a day to the site and the app. And because we’re subscription-based, we’re able to learn a little bit more about our customers,” IBD president Jerry Ferrara says.

OFFSHORE

Axel Springer-owned news aggregation app Upday is expanding into 12 more countries (Nieman Lab)

Upday, the news aggregation app owned by Axel Springer and preloaded onto Samsung smartphones in Europe, will now be available in a total of 16 countries. The app, which is only available on Samsung phones, has 8 million monthly users in 4 countries (Germany, France, Poland and the U.K.). And as of Friday, the app is now available in 12 more countries, making Upday available across western Europe. Upday has two major components: A news section curated by journalists who choose top stories and select news organizations to link to, and a personalized news section determined by an Axel Springer-created algorithm.

OFFBEAT

How to make sure transformation projects meet your organization’s goals (McKinsey & Company)

Projects with the goal of transformation tend to come with lofty goals, McKinsey’s Michael Bucy, Tony Fagan, Benoît Maraite, and Cornelia Piaia write. The authors outline research that provides lessons on how companies can keep transformation projects on track and ensure that the project will meet the organization’s goals. Some of those lessons: Avoid spreading your resources too thin by focusing on specific initiatives, and plan milestones for your project and don’t put off the implementation of the project.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘NYT: Climate change impact is happening now. NYT: Eh, maybe not that big a deal.’ (Washington Post)

In his debut column, new New York Times columnist Bret Stephens (formerly of the Wall Street Journal) argued that skepticism about the climate change and the claims of activists is warranted. “Perhaps if there were less certitude about our climate future, more Americans would be interested in having a reasoned conversation about it,” Stephens writes. In September, NYT published a major story by Justin Gillis focusing on flooding across the East Coast and its relationship to climate change, “seeking to shift the debate away from some fuzzy future, and plop it right in the present.” Erik Wemple writes on the disconnect between the two pieces: “To establish the disagreement between the op-ed and news pages of the New York Times: The former, via Stephens, discusses the ‘possible severity of [climate change’s] consequences.’ The latter has already documented the severity of climate change’s consequences.”

+ Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth reports that Stephens’ column “has sparked an uproar from the paper’s subscribers, who are furious that the Times decided to publish a column that is contrary to much of the modern-day scientific consensus on the dangers of global warming”: Sheth reports that some of those subscribers canceled their subscriptions and bashed NYT’s decision to hire Stephens (Business Insider); Some climate scientists have announced that they’ve canceled their subscriptions in response to the column (Desmog)

+ After NYT’s main Twitter account tweeted the story out on Friday, NYT journalists “subtly — and not so subtly — commented on the op-ed” on Twitter (Salon): “‘The New York Times newsroom and the New York Times opinion section are totally separate things!’ he shouted into the void,” tweeted Metro desk web editor Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp, Twitter)

SHAREABLE

In addition to a rebrand, HuffPost has a new Twitter strategy: One reporter or editor will be in charge of @HuffPost each week (Adweek)

The newly rebranded HuffPost is also adopting a refreshed Twitter strategy. Each week, one reporter or editor will take the helm of the @HuffPost Twitter account, sharing the site’s top stories as usual but also bringing in the focus or beat they work on. Editor in chief Lydia Polgreen will be the first to take over the account. “This new strategy for our @HuffPost Twitter account was really born out of two things: a continued effort to grow the footprint of our editors’ and reporters’ personal social media brands, and a desire to further close the gap between our reporters and the people their stories serve,” explains HuffPost director of growth and analytics Kiki Von Glinow.

+ The company that owns the National Enquirer bought US Weekly earlier this spring (New York Post): BuzzFeed News’ Anne Helen Petersen explains that’s notable because celebrity coverage, especially of the Trump women, “transforms the political into the personal, allows conversations of clothing and children and romance to subsume the real-life ramifications of legislative policy. What we don’t talk about when we talk about Ivanka’s clothes, then, is the ramifications of her father’s policy decisions for millions” (BuzzFeed News)