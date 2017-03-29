Need to Know: March 29, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Earlier this year, Wall Street Journal leadership had been internally criticized for being soft on President Donald Trump (Politico), and over a year ago, the Journal’s employees’ union published details of pay disparities in the newsroom (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter criticizing the control white men have over the newsroom (Business Insider)

Reporters and editors at The Wall Street Journal have signed a letter to management expressing concern about the roles of women and people of color in the newsroom. “Diversity in the newsroom is good for business and good for our coverage,” says the letter, which was obtained by Business Insider. “We would like to see The Journal undertake a more comprehensive, intentional and transparent approach to improving it.” The letter is addressed to The Journal’s editor in chief, Gerard Baker, and his deputy, Matt Murray. “Our highest-ranking female role model left the company earlier this year,” the letter says. “There are currently four women and eight men listed as deputy managing editors, and both editorial page editors are men. Nearly all the people at high levels at the paper deciding what we cover and how are white men.”

+ Noted: Ex-Fox News CFO Mark Kranz offered immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operating with govenment probe into payments to women allegedly harassed by Ailes (AOL); House votes to let internet providers sell consumers’ browsing history (Vocativ); Facebook launches disappearing stories (The Verge); Trump gives cable news a ratings boost in 2017 (Politico); Gannett cuts more than 30 staff positions at Tennessee papers (Forbes); McClatchy VP Christian Hendricks to retire (PR Newswire); BuzzFeed is preparing to go public in 2018 (Axios)

API UPDATE

The News Media Alliance kicks off #supportrealnews campaign

2016 was the year of “fake news.” It dominated the election cycle, it took over Facebook feeds and even caused crime. But as inundated as we were with fake news, it is not new. For more than 150 years, newspapers have been in the “anti-fake new” business. The Alliance is celebrating real news as the cure to fake news. Today the Alliance and its partners — including API — will make a commitment to celebrating news that is real, reputable and trusted. Join a panel of experts from the Alliance and API today at 2 p.m. EST on Facebook Live, as we discuss fake news and real solutions.

+ Related: The deadline to receive entries for the News Media Alliance’s annual “Top 30 Under 30” awards program is March 31 (News Media Alliance)

TRY THIS AT HOME

This is what a news organization built on reader trust looks like (Nieman Lab)

“What if news organizations optimized every part of the operation for trust? Not for speed, traffic, profits, headlines or prizes… but for trust. What would that even look like?” writes Jay Rosen. “My answer: It would look a lot like De Correspondent.” Launched in 2013 in The Netherlands, De Correspondent is funded solely by its 56,000 members, who pay about $63 a year because they believe in the kind of journalism that is done by its 21 full-time correspondents and 75 freelancers, says Rosen. The leaders of the site announced that they will soon expand to the U.S. and set up shop in New York.

OFFSHORE

In China, consumers have to be on guard not just against fake food, but also fake news about food (Quartz)

“How could people ever believe that seaweed could be made out of plastic?” a seaweed entrepreneur asked himself, after one of his clients sent him a video that appeared to show a home cook finding black plastic in a bag of seaweed that bore his company name. By the following day, the clip he had dismissed as “a nonsense video” had racked up more than 2 million views on Weibo, China’s most popular social media platform with 313 million monthly active users. Soon, he said, the wholesale price of seaweed dropped by more than 50%. The seaweed video is just one of many fake food stories going viral in China, where fears about the safety of food products made there have been deep-seated after major cases of food contamination, writes Echo Huang.

+ A stunning scoop landed in my lap. Here’s why we looped in dozens of other newsrooms on our Panama Papers investigation (Columbia Journalism Review); The Independent launches 5-person team dedicated to debunking fake news (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

Five lessons from scaling Pinterest (Greylock Partners)

Sarah Tavel was involved with Pinterest from 5 employees through 650. She was one of the company’s first product managers and went on to lead product for the discovery team — overseeing search, recommendations and more. When you’re scaling quickly, you get a lot right, but you inevitably get some things wrong, writes Tavel. The best companies — like Pinterest — are the ones that learn from those mistakes and adjust quickly. She learned about measuring the right metrics, listening to (and learning when to ignore) users, organization charts matter, and more.

UP FOR DEBATE

Sean Hannity says CBS News should release his unedited interview. He’s right! (Poynter)

Hannity was taken to the cleaners in a CBS “Sunday Morning” interview by Ted Koppel in a battle royale of the righteous, writes James Warren. Now Hannity claims, that a 45-minute interview was edited unfairly and wants it made public. Warren argues CBS News should make the whole thing public. “But if CBS News is confident, as it probably should be, that disclosure will only embarrass Hannity,” says Warren, “why not go public with a transcript at least?”

SHAREABLE

Google and Facebook can’t just make fake news disappear because the problem is us (Backchannel)

“Increasingly, I’m frustrated by (and often antagonistic toward) the emergent narrative about how to address so-called ‘fake news,’” writes danah boyd. “My anger is growing … because I see the possibility of well-intended interventions backfiring.” boyd says she understands why people want to do something immediately and why there’s a lot of energy to fight fake news, but argues that the underlying issues have significant consequences for democracy and society. What’s happening is part of a long and complicated history, and it sheds light on social, economic, cultural, technological, and political dynamics that will not be addressed through simplistic solutions. boyd says, “Racing to implement Band-Aids may feel good, but I worry that such an approach creates a distraction while enabling the underlying issues to flourish.”

+ Pro-Trump media has a new obsession: The White House Briefing Room (BuzzFeed)