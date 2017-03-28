Need to Know: March 28, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: For advertisers, algorithms can lead to unexpected exposure on sites spewing hate (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Since the presidential election, hundreds of companies have decided to block their advertisements from running on Breitbart News, but several of those brands — from the Nordstrom department store chain to small start-ups — have appeared on the site anyway (The New York Times)

The problem underscores the challenges companies continue to face with the largely automated nature of online advertising, which tends to show messages to people based on who they are, rather than what site they visit. While errant appearances on unwanted sites may be rare — Nordstrom runs millions of ads daily, it said, and fewer than 200 show up on Breitbart — the risks of being viewed there have spiked, with consumer watchdogs and news outlets using screenshots and social media to call out brands for appearing near questionable content like hate speech or terrorist propaganda. In February, Breitbart had 1,300 advertisers and 2,600 display ads on the site, down from 3,300 advertisers and 11,500 display ads in November.

+ Noted: Democracy Fund and First Look Media announce $12M+ in grants to support the press, including $3M each to ProPublica, the Center for Investigative Reporting (Democracy Fund); Gabriel Escobar has been named editor and vice president of Philadelphia Media Network, placing him in charge of the entire news report for the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com (Philly.com); Roger Wilkins, civil rights champion in government and journalism, dies at 85 (Washington Post); Ex-USA Today NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck is on track to earn $78K a year in revenue from 800 subscribers through crowdfunding site Patreon (Columbia Journalism Review); Breitbart denied permanent Congressional press passes for the time being (BuzzFeed News); Bustle raises $12M to push into political and video reporting (Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

Going for teens’ inboxes: 6 good questions with the Huffington Post’s director of growth and analytics Kiki Von Glinow

The Huffington Post is targeting its youngest audience yet, girls from Generation Z. And HuffPost is going for a place you might not expect — their email inboxes — with a newsletter called The Tea. It’s an exclusive, weekly Q&A with a different celebrity, particularly other teen girls. We talked with Von Glinow about their Gen Z research, where the term “The Tea” comes from, how they expect to grow their audience, and what HuffPost has planned for the future.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Want a calmer place to discover and discuss The Washington Post’s reporting? Try this Facebook group (Nieman Lab)

Inspired by public interest in David Fahrenthold’s accountability reporting on Trump’s charitable giving, the Post launched a Facebook group, PostThis, as a place for Post readers especially interested in accountability journalism stories to find them and to ask questions about how the work was done. The group is relatively new and its mandate is relatively open, but so far Post reporters have posted and offered to answer questions on pieces they’ve worked on, writes Shan Wang.

OFFSHORE

Inside The Spectator’s subscriptions strategy (Digiday)

In March, the 189-year-old conservative-leaning magazine had its biggest month for driving subscriptions in 30 years. The publisher is adding 400 new paying subscribers a week, double last year’s figures. Total subscriptions — a mix of regular subscribers and magazine newsstand sales — are at just over 67,000, according to the publisher. The Spectator’s editor Fraser Nelson believes the spike boils down to one specific trend: people’s willingness to pay for quality journalism.

+ The Atlantic will open a global bureau in London for reporting, events, and business partnerships, with James Fallows as its first Europe Editor (The Atlantic)

OFFBEAT

Complement data with emotion for full effect (NPR’s Hidden Brain)

Having data on your side is not always enough, says Tali Sharot, a cognitive neuroscientist at University College London, who studies how our minds work and how we process new information. For better or for worse, Sharot says, emotions may be the key to changing minds. Sharot discusses the implications for politics and fact-based reporting in this episode of NPR’s Hidden Brain podcast.

UP FOR DEBATE

The three overdone and weak stories the press writes about every president (Politico Magazine)

“As if powered by a celestial mainspring, the press publishes the same three basic stories about every new presidential administration,” writes Jack Shafer. “Usually up first in their rotation is a breathless beat-sweetener about the incoming vice president. Thanks to his unusual closeness to the boss, chin-stroking reporters and commentators write, the new veep is the most powerful in history.” Next up is the story claiming the “administration is rebooting,” according to Shafer. And the third classic of the first 100 days of reporting, writes Shafer: A story about the coming “reorganization“ of government. Shafer quotes Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Few modern presidents have made any impact on the federal bureaucracies save by creating new ones.” Riffing off Moynihan, Shafer says, “Outside of rewriting stories their predecessors have written many times before, few Washington journalists ever get the joke.”

SHAREABLE

One Nation, Under Fox: 18 hours with a network that shapes America (The New York Times)

Fox News is a singular force, crafting a searing narrative about what’s happening in the world for millions of viewers, including President Trump. Times reporters John Koblin and Nick Corasaniti watched Fox News from 6 a.m. until midnight last week to see how its coverage varied from that of its rivals on a day when cable news was dominated by the health care debate in Congress, the terrorist attack in London and the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

