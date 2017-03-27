Need to Know: March 27, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard:

Donald Trump has long been feuding with Univision, first after the Spanish-language network refused to carry his Miss Universe pageant (The Washington Times) and when Trump threw Univision’s Jorge Ramos out of a 2015 press conference after demanding answers from the then-candidate about his attacks on Mexican immigrants (Variety)

But did you know: The top Spanish-language network is now struggling to get Capitol Hill Republicans to go on air (Politico)

Enrique Acevedo, the anchor spearheading Univision’s coverage of the Trump administration, said GOP members of Congress — except for those who represent the Miami area, where Univision is headquartered and is particularly strong — have been avoiding the network, the nation’s largest Spanish language platform, since inauguration day. “It’s happened more since the inauguration. It’s harder to get access to Republicans than it is to get access to Democrats, and I understand why that is. Republicans think they have more to lose going on Univision,” Acevedo said, citing his attempts to get Republican senators like Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on the air. “If we get an answer, which is an exception, the answer is: ‘It’s a busy week, they’re not doing media,’ and then we see them on Fox or CNN.”

+ Noted: Tomi Lahren is now permanently off TheBlaze after declaring herself pro-choice (Page Six); YouTube’s ad controversy gives advertisers leverage for more data (Recode); Facebook tests a GIF button for comments (TechCrunch); Quartz earned $1M+ on $30M+ in revenue in 2016, plans to add staffers to New York headquarters and elsewhere, bringing total to about 270 (Crain’s New York); Pulitzer prize-winning University of Oregon J-School professor Alex Tizon dies at 58 (Daily Emerald)

API UPDATE

Beyond ‘just the facts’ (Rita Allen Foundation)

In 2014 — long before the term “fake news” became ubiquitous — API embarked on a project to improve political fact checking in journalism. With the effort hitting its stride during the height of the 2016 presidential election, API was immersed in a powerful teaching and learning laboratory. API’s Tom Rosenstiel talks about prospects for fact checking, the role of philanthropy in the media landscape, and what he sees on the horizon for journalism in the public interest.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How BuzzFeed gets its employees data-focused (Digiday)

Plenty of publishers say they’re data-driven in their work, but at BuzzFeed, anybody on staff can query the massive pile of data they’re aggregating from the dozens of platforms and syndication partners they use to distribute content, and nearly half the company’s employees now pull data on a monthly basis, writes Max Willens. That’s one result of a nearly year-long process of building tools that allow BuzzFeed’s employees to access data without leaning on its data science teams. “I think a lot of organizations have this idea of data teams being gatekeepers,” said Lyle Smith, a senior data scientist at BuzzFeed. “This allowed us to democratize that.”

OFFSHORE

Taiwan’s The News Lens, now with 6 million readers across four editions in Chinese and English is on track to turn a news startup into a new media empire (Tech In Asia)

After snagging veteran TV anchor Jennifer Shen (“the Taiwanese Katie Couric”), The News Lens is coming of age, writes Steven Millward. The young news startup, founded in 2013, has goals to open more verticals, like Vox Media, intended to appeal to young and older news consumers alike, according to CEO and co-founder Joey Chung. “We’re considered the biggest independent media in Taiwan, and we have the highest ratio of that so-called Facebook generation – the millennial crowd, the 15 to 40 crowd,” says Chung. “However, we’re still lacking, as you can imagine, in the 40, 50, 60 crowd. So by having a highly respected and famous anchor join us, it really symbolizes that we’re growing up. It symbolizes that we’re able to go after the masses, our parents’ generation.”

+ Skift founder Rafat Ali on why he regrets selling Paidcontent to The Guardian and opportunities in business media (PressGazette); How Le Monde aims to reflect a range of voices ahead of the French election (journalism.co.uk); The Times of London’s subscription sales jump 200 percent since pivoting from breaking news (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

How to become the most persuasive person In the room (Inc.)

You don’t need to be the boss to be persuasive, according to Candace Galek, founder and CEO of Bikini Luxe and 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list honoree. Getting results depends not so much on your position, but on your ability to garner support from others and being able to persuade others to buy into your way of thinking, writes Galek. If you want to succeed, you have to be able to persuade and influence others. It doesn’t matter how smart and skilled you are — if you don’t know how to persuade and influence others, people will overlook your ideas and stop listening to you.

UP FOR DEBATE

Scott Pelley is pulling no punches on the nightly news — and people are taking notice (The Washington Post)

Scott Pelley, of CBS Evening News, has set himself apart — especially in recent weeks — with a spate of assessments, night after night, that abandon careful neutrality in favor of pointed truth-telling, writes Margaret Sullivan. All types of news organizations are grappling with this question: “How do you report on a president who often veers from reality, without appearing to be biased, and without turning off fair-minded citizens who are trying to stay informed?” Sullivan says, “Far more than his competitors — Lester Holt on NBC and David Muir on ABC — Pelley is using words and approaches that pull no punches.”

SHAREABLE

This is what it’s like to be the token American journalist on Russian state TV (The Washington Post)

“It’s kind of like being the token liberal on ‘Hannity’ or the conservative sop on ‘Hardball With Chris Matthews,’ except that on American TV there’s still a choice of viewpoints,” writes David Filipov. “Russian television is firmly pro-Putin. It’s also like being the bad guy on ‘The Jerry Springer Show,’ because if I’m here, the subject is the United States — and in today’s Russia, Americans are the bad guys: hypocritical, rife with double standards, pushers of 25 years of policies aimed at keeping post-Soviet Russia down. … Dissenting ideas are allowed, but mostly so that they can be knocked down.”

+ How a translation error in the late 1800s led to The New York Times reporting about life on Mars (FiveThirtyEight); The Rise of the Hard Left: Pugnacious, mischievous, smart, and angry as hell, a new sort of liberal media has risen in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency (The Ringer)