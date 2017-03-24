Need to Know: March 24, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google has long tried to work with publishers, and has begun to fund news projects and support industry conferences, positioning it more favorably with publishers than that other platform giant, Facebook. (Digiday)

But did you know: Facebook has turned its attention to developing tools that will help its publishing partners, teaming up with Chartbeat to show how your stories are performing on distributed media (Poynter)

After Chartbeat and CrowdTangle began a beta version of the Offsite Social service in September 2016, Facebook acquired CrowdTangle. The announcement says that Facebook is now making a “robust” additional investment in expanding what’s measured and taking the service global. “Publishers are trying to understand how their articles are performing on social, which has been a bit of a black box,” Chartbeat chief marketing officer Terri Walter says. “As such, what Offsite Social does is enables them to understand readers’ engaged time on content, who is amplifying it, what types of stories are popular, etc. The more we can empower quality news distribution, the more we can offset fake news.” Offsite Social will be available to any Chartbeat customer. Facebook does the lion’s share of offsite publishing but the tool can track other platforms, including Twitter.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Twitter says it’s considering a paid TweetDeck subscription service with new features including analytics and breaking news alerts for power users (The Verge); ABC News says 3 of its Twitter accounts were hacked (Associated Press); The Senate voted to gut President Obama’s FCC privacy rules, which had made it more difficult for internet providers to share sensitive information about their customers (BuzzFeed); Judge approves a deal for The Hollywood Reporter to pay out nearly $1 million In a class action settlement for misclassifying freelancers to get out of paying benefits and more (Deadline); Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content (TechCrunch); Disney Extends CEO Bob Iger’s Contract to 2019 (The Hollywood Reporter); With Reported.ly vets, NowThis wants to make social reporting core to its original content ambitions (Nieman Lab)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a fact-checking lesson plan, a guide for fact-checking Wikipedia entries, fact checks from the French presidential debate, and what the Middle East can teach us about fake news.

+ On April 2 we’ll celebrate the inaugural International Fact-Checking Day. The initiative is a collaboration by fact-checkers and journalism organizations from around the world, with a goal to enlist the public in the fight against misinformation. Check out the promo video featuring some of the world’s fact-checkers.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Financial Times gets people to share more videos (Digiday)

A new study from the Financial Times found just 10 percent of business executives in its sample shared video content regularly. When they do share, they tend to prefer private channels like email far more than public platforms like Facebook. Despite keeping its text behind a paywall, the FT’s video is free to access. “We need to ensure we are giving people the option to share video in the manner which they want to,” said Kayode Josiah, head of commercial development, video and audio at the FT. One sharing option the FT is exploring is an auto-populated email containing text about why this FT video is relevant to the recipient. To encourage people to view more video, the FT has begun creating video series. These include introductions to a complex subject, as well as short video with the aim of whetting the reader’s appetite so they go deeper to FT.com — and ultimately become subscribers.

OFFSHORE

How iconic German news brand Zeit Online is bonding with Millennials (WAN-IFRA)

Many legacy publishers are struggling to reach out to Millennials, but with topics young people care about as a core part of the editorial strategy, Zeit Online has been able to attract and retain a young readership. It has become a go-to source for those wanting to find out more about what university is right for them, which courses and subjects they should take, what life after graduation is going to be like, and more. In recent years, Zeit Online has been expanding that offer, introducing more editorial content and other services, and even launching a separate portal for Millennials.

+ Norwegian weekly newspaper Kommunal Rapport uses data journalism to build its digital presence (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFBEAT

A new point-and-click revolution brings artificial intelligence to the masses (Fast Company)

Artificial intelligence is tiptoeing up the accessibility curve that web programming and other technologies have taken as they progress from diplomaed masters to the rest of us. AI is much more complicated than coding a website, but because the software and hardware groundwork has been built, simpler tools for non-experts are emerging.

+ Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and YouTube are bidding to stream the NFL’s Thursday night games (Recode)

UP FOR DEBATE

The media should become a true opposition party (New Republic)

In the face of unprecedented declarations of war against the press from President Donald Trump and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, journalists and media pundits continue to preach self-restraint and evenhandedness, says Leah Finnegan, an editor at The Outline and author of media newsletter Leah Letter. Finnegan argues, “So here’s a crazy thought: What if, rather than reflexively assuming its defensive posture of ‘objectivity,’ the press embraced this opportunity to go full-offense? In declaring the media the ‘opposition party,’ Bannon may have actually done it a great favor, tacitly casting it as a worthy adversary to Trump’s newfound power. If the press can find a way to conceptualize itself as a true opposition party, then perhaps American journalism might stand for something that would be of value to readers and viewers.”

SHAREABLE

How to identify the hidden bias in language (copydesk.org)

A group of editors attending the ACES 2017 national conference in St. Petersburg, Fla., discuss ways to identify the hidden bias in language, the distinction between “inclusive” and “politically correct” language, how style guides can’t be a replacement for human judgment, and that words and language choices matter.

+ Washington Post employees rallied to save a crab, named her Old Bae, and now they mourn (The Washington Post)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in America, has turned itself into a social media powerhouse over the past few years. Its editors star in online videos on hot-button topics like the serial comma, gender pronouns and the dreaded “irregardless.” Its Twitter feed has become a viral sensation, offering witty — and sometimes pointedly political — commentary on the news of the day. But the company remains very much a bricks-and-mortar operation, still based in this small New England city where the Merriam brothers bought the rights to Noah Webster’s dictionary in the 1840s and carried on his idea of a distinctly American language. (The New York Times)

+ 24 hours with NFL insider Adam Schefter: Schefter, 50, has been with ESPN for eight years, and has become the gold standard in the increasingly competitive 24/7 business of NFL news. In December he signed a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract extension that is thought to make him the highest-paid information man in the business and will keep him with ESPN through 2021. His influence is wide-ranging. One source of Schefter’s said when stories get hot, “I don’t call the team; I call Schefter. The first call is to Adam Schefter. I mean, it’s like, weird.” But it’s real, and it’s become a critical part of the NFL landscape. (The Monday Morning Quarterback)

+ Shepard Smith is the Fox News anchorman who drives the Fox News faithful crazy, according to Paul Farhi. Smith’s persistent fact-mongering, writes Farhi, has made him persona non grata among some parts of the Fox News faithful, in an echo of the hostile reaction to then-Fox anchor Megyn Kelly’s tough questioning of Trump during the campaign. For weeks, Fox fans have stormed social media with demands for Smith’s firing and boycott threats if the network doesn’t get rid of him. (The Washington Post)

+ How two Marshall Project collaborations shined a light on prison payments: The Marshall Project’s investigations into how some states and counties place a hefty financial burden on the low-income families of juvenile offenders by charging them for their children’s incarceration, known as pay-to-stay, are the most recent reminder of the clout that collaborative reporting can carry. The LA Times and The Washington Post have the reporting heft and large readerships typical of legacy news outlets, which can amplify the work of laser-focused nonprofits like the Marshall Project, which exclusively covers criminal justice matters. (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Federal staffers are panicked by conservative media attacks, write Nahal Toosi and Andrew Restuccia. A spate of stories in Breitbart and other outlets have singled out individual career employees, questioning their loyalty to Trump. (Politico)