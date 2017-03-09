Need to Know: Mar. 9, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Spirited Media, the parent company of Billy Penn and The Incline, is merging with the company that owns Denverite, a similar news startup based in Colorado (Philly.com) and Denverite will become the company’s third local newsroom (Poynter)

But did you know: With the merger, Spirited Media is aiming to create a nationwide network of modern local news sites (Nieman Lab)

The goal of the Spirited Media/Denverite merger is clear, Ken Doctor writes: “One stronger, faster-growing chain of city news sites, one able to attract a $3 million-plus Series A investment round this spring and build out the kind of contemporary audience-developing/visuals-building/product-creating/social-feeding infrastructure modern news publishing demands.” The combined company will operate as Spirited Media and Jim Brady will continue as CEO. Spirited Media plans to add a fourth city to its roster by the end of 2017, Doctor reports.

+ Jim Brady on whether he identifies Spirited Media as a “Millennial-targeting company”: “It’s directional, in the sense that it shapes our voice, and it shapes what we cover, and it shapes the kind of the types of events that we do. In Philadelphia, I frequently run into friends, or people who I just know professionally, who say, ‘I’m sorry I’m screwing up your demographic, I’m 52.’ I tell him that I’m not trying to keep you from coming to the site. I’m perfectly happy to have you.” (Nieman Lab)

+ The company says it’s going to try to become “the BuzzFeed of local news”: “There have been several digital publishing ventures that have become businesses worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars and more, such as BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, Business Insider and Bleacher Report. The missing part of the media landscape in terms of successful digital businesses has been local — and we aim to change that,” says Denverite co-founder Gordon Crovitz (Billy Penn)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: DNAinfo, which is owned by Joe Ricketts, acquires Gothamist, which publishes a network of websites in cities including NYC, DC and Los Angeles (Politico Media) and Gothamist deleted a number of critical stories on Ricketts, but says the decision did not come from Ricketts (Jezebel); Edgar Bronfman Jr. dropped out of the Time Inc. bidding process (Wall Street Journal); Since Facebook made CrowdTangle free to use in November, more than 150 newsrooms have adopted the tool (Poynter); The Wall Street Journal is launching a campaign on “The Face of Real News,” with journalists showing how WSJ stories are built (Dow Jones); The Knight Foundation puts $2.3 million toward two local reporting projects in the Detroit area (Poynter); New research from Towson University shows that students are largely unaware of news personalization and how their actions and algorithms determine what news they see on Facebook and Google (MediaShift)

API UPDATE

WAN-IFRA releases first findings from API-supported inquiry on news literacy

API asked WAN-IFRA to collect some of the best ideas from across its international networks, to help us inform our own efforts to rethink news literacy in the U.S. Today, WAN-IFRA is releasing its report on that information, “News literacy and news publishers: 7 ways forward to help young audiences.” The first piece deals with helping young people navigate the digital spaces they inhabit; more installments to come on how to promote encounters between youth and journalists and how publishers can help young people create journalism themselves.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Marshall Project has a new tool to help journalists track newsworthy changes to websites (Journalism.co.uk)

Klaxon is a new tool from The Marshall Project the lets reporters and editors track changes to websites and receive notifications via Slack or email when newsworthy changes happen. The Marshall Project has been using the tool internally for two years, and is now making Klaxon open-source and free for other newsrooms to adopt. Websites that are monitored via Klaxon are visited by the tool every 10 minutes, and alerts of changes include a visual representation of what changed: the parts of the website that were removed are outlined in red, and new additions appear in green.

+ Upgrade your iPhone filming experience with Filmic Pro, an app that makes it easier to get videos off your phone and gives you more control over details of shooting video (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

How Australia’s ABC News tailors alerts for Apple News: Focus more on the ‘why’ of a story than the ‘what’ (Back Story)

Australia’s ABC News has hit a major milestone on Apple News: It now has 1 million subscribers to its Apple News alerts since the alerts were introduced in September. ABC News’ deputy editor for mobile Lincoln Archer explains how the mobile team tailors its alerts for Apple News. ABC News suspected its audience on Apple News was different than its mobile audience elsewhere, and found that to be true: Its Apple News audience tends to be younger and more heavily female. As a result, ABC News sends alerts for a wider range of stories through Apple News, and tends to focus more on analysis over the “what” of a story.

OFFBEAT

To motivate employees, show them how they’re helping people (Harvard Business Review)

Recent research points to a key factor in motivating employees, Harvard Business School professor Francesca Gino writes: Showing employees how their work helps other people. In a field study, Wharton School’s Adam Grant found that fundraisers who were raising money for scholarship donations felt more motivated when they had contact with scholarship recipients; in another, Grant found that lifeguards were more vigilant after reading stories about people whose lives had been saved by lifeguards. “Across these studies, the key factor that improved worker motivation was a direct connection to those who benefit from one’s work, including customers and clients,” Gino writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

50 percent of Americans say they think it’s inappropriate for journalists to cite anonymous sources, a Morning Consult poll finds (Morning Consult)

According to a new poll from Morning Consult, only 32 percent of Americans say they think it’s appropriate for journalists to use anonymous sources when reporting on government business — while 50 percent of Americans said they think it’s inappropriate. The same poll also found than 44 percent of Americans said they believe it’s likely that journalists make up anonymous sources, while 36 percent said they did not believe that. Notably, support for anonymous sourcing was higher among self-described government employees: 41 percent said it was appropriate, and 37 percent said it was not. And, Americans were divided among partisan lines: 65 percent of Republicans said they believe journalists make up sources, compared to 24 percent of Democrats.

+ Earlier: Liz Spayd argued that readers don’t trust anonymous sources, because the value of anonymous information isn’t explained to them

SHAREABLE

21 women who are running US media organizations right now (Washington Post)

While people on Twitter were naming their favorite female journalists Wednesday, Margaret Sullivan got to thinking about a much narrower subset: “Women who are, right now, at the top of newsrooms or media organizations in the United States.” As a 2014 Nieman Reports study found that there’s far fewer top female editors than a decade ago, Sullivan created a list of 21 women who are the top of U.S. media organizations. That list includes AP executive editor Sally Buzbee, Vox Media publisher Melissa Bell, Time magazine editor Nancy Gibbs, Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown and Houston Chronicle editor Nancy Barnes.

+ What “A Day Without a Woman” looked like for female journalists: “The women’s strike is supposed to make women visible through invisibility, and however small my contribution is, I feel like I’m in a slightly unique position to signal-boost that effort by covering it,” says The Verge senior editor Adi Robertson (The Verge); Advice for women starting out in journalism: Know that you “always have to ask and sometimes insert yourself in the room” and remember that it’s an exciting time to be entering journalism (Journalism.co.uk)