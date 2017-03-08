Need to Know: Mar. 8, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: After the success of the Women’s March on Washington in January (Vogue), the march’s organizers planned A Day Without a Woman, “a day of action to spotlight the economic power and value of women and their contributions to society in paid and unpaid labor” (USA Today)

But did you know: On ‘A Day Without a Woman,’ women’s news sites are going on strike too (WWD)

While some women’s news sites are planning coverage of Wednesday’s strike, other outlets are planning to go on strike, too. Bustle and The Cut will not publish any content today: The Cut will highlight stories from its archives on relevant subjects like feminism and reproductive rights, while Bustle’s social channels will go dark and employees will be given a “paid volunteer day.” Meanwhile, Jezebel will not run any stories by its female writers today, and the site will be manned by its male staff members; on Thursday, Jezebel’s female staffers will return to publish stories on the strike.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. took a 13 percent pay cut and CEO Mark Thompson took a 43 percent pay cut “as the Times struggles to cope with declines in print advertising revenue” (CNN Money); Tronc is nearing a deal to purchase Us Weekly from Wenner Media (The Street) and Tronc may pay as much as $100 million for the celebrity magazine (New York Times); Bellingcat, an open source investigations site, is launching a Kickstarter campaign, asking readers to donate to fund the expansion of its training and archiving (Motherboard); Forbes rebuilt its mobile website as a Progressive Web App and says the site loads in 0.8 seconds (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME

What journalists can learn from service design (TheMediaBriefing)

Service design “combines customer experience, operational model design and design thinking methodologies as tools. It considers the end to end service journey across all channels and touchpoints not only from a customer, but also from an organizational perspective,” says Deloitte’s Jani Modig. As we think about how to break people out of their “filter bubbles,” Clara Llamas writes that service design can be a useful tool when designing media experiences that push audiences’ thinking. BuzzFeed’s “Outside Your Bubble” and the app ReadAcrossTheAisle are two examples of products that “rest on the focus on implicit and explicit needs of news consumers.”

OFFSHORE

Google AMP pages are coming to some of Asia’s most popular search engines (Accelerated Mobile Pages Project)

Three of Asia’s leading search engines announced Tuesday that they would begin supporting Google AMP technology. In China, Badu (the country’s largest search engine) and Sogou will support AMP pages; in Japan, Yahoo Japan said it would connect AMP pages to their search results. At Google AMP’s tech conference in NYC on Tuesday, Google’s VP of engineering David Besbris said the addition of these search engines would “tremendously increase the reach of where AMP pages can go” and help fulfill the promise that publishers can build one file that works well on every distribution platform, TechCrunch reports.

+ The Guardian says that 60 percent of its mobile traffic from Google now comes in the form of AMP (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

‘How to set goals like you’re Google (even if you’re not)’ (Hunter Walk)

“When I talk with any startup — Google scale or not — my easiest recommendation in brainstorming and goal-setting is to not get caught up in just local optimizations, not to stay exclusively in the land of reasonable, but devote some time to 10x Impact conversations,” writes Hunter Walk. That means asking yourself the questions: “What would we do differently if we were trying to increase revenue 10x instead of by 10%?” or “Instead of working on features which improve conversion by a few percentage points, what would we need to do to experience an order of magnitude lift?” Walk explains that this doesn’t always lead to an immediate breakthrough — but it does challenge your team to consider whether there’s a higher-risk goal that could lead to bigger payoffs.

UP FOR DEBATE

To partner with Facebook and Google on subscription models, publishers should adopt an opt-in model (Monday Note)

In a column two weeks ago, Frederic Filloux argued that publishers should work with tech platforms like Facebook and Google to use their data to boost subscription models. This week, Filloux responds to criticism of that point, refining the idea to include an opt-in model to help with privacy issues. “In many cases, readers maintain a long-lasting trust relationship with a news brand. By the same token, many also have built a trusting bond with the platform: handling email with Gmail, allowing Google Map or your Android phone to remember all your trips, not to mention all the intimate material thrown into Facebook’s newsfeed, is indeed an act of blind confidence,” Filloux writes. “Based on this, publishers are in a good position to ask their customers: ‘You are a repeated reader of [publication X]. In order to provide you a more personalized experience, would you allow [Facebook, Google…] to share with us some of your relevant data?’ This would come with a proper access to the user data in question, and a clear explanation of benefits. How many regular readers would opt in? My guess is the vast majority will do.”

SHAREABLE

If we want local news to survive in the 21st century, we need to think about what it means to be local and reconsider how local news is funded (Poynter)

Christopher Ali, an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Virginia and the author of “Media Localism: The Policies of Place,” argues that “if we are really serious about local media in the 21st century,” three things need to be considered and changed: First, Ali says “we need to have a more inclusive conversation on the issue of local media”; second, “we need to think long and hard about what it means to be local in the digital age and the communication technologies that provide local media”; and third, “we need to reconsider how we fund and support local media, especially local news.”

+ “I think there are always more great stories than reporters to tell them. Part of what we’re hoping to do is to build on a rich and thriving landscape. The model for ProPublica is collaboration, and always has been,” says ProPublica Illinois editor in chief Louise Kiernan in a Q&A with Columbia Journalism Review (CJR)