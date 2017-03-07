Need to Know: Mar. 7, 2017

You might have heard: In June 2016, Mother Jones published a major exposé on private prisons (Mother Jones)

But did you know: Mother Jones used its prison exposé to turn readers into sustaining donors (Poynter)

The success of Mother Jones’ prison exposé can be measured in awards, but Benjamin Mullin writes there’s another way to look at the success of the exposé: “It helped Mother Jones bring in a lot of money.” Two months after the story was published, Mother Jones published an appeal for reader support, explaining why ad money wasn’t enough to keep their newsroom (and other newsrooms) afloat and explaining why Bauer’s story took so much time and money to produce. As a result, Mother Jones has seen “hockey stick growth” in its number of readers who give monthly: Before publishing the appeal, Mother Jones brought in about $20,000 from sustaining reader contributions each month; by the end of November 2016, it was receiving about $70,000 in sustaining reader contributions each month.

+ “For November through January, [Mother Jones] saw a 160 percent increase over the same period a year ago in small donations, typically $20 to $50. It also tripled revenue from donors who have signed up for recurring monthly payments, and had a 72 percent increase in Web traffic in January over the same month last year. What’s more, the number of Web viewers who subscribed to the print magazine, which comes out every other month and has a circulation of around 200,000, also tripled” (San Francisco Chronicle)

+ Noted: The Associated Press removed Mike Pence’s wife’s email address from a news story after Pence criticized the AP in a letter and tweets (Guardian); Dow Jones is launching a finance site targeted to Millennials called Moneyish (Digiday); NYT is rethinking its interactive news desk, giving the desk a “mandate to chase stories that might cross desks” (Poynter); Steven Spielberg will direct a movie starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep on The Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers (Deadline Hollywood)

Supporting news literacy: An update on what API is doing

This week in March is traditionally observed as News in Education Week, and we wanted to give an update on some of the things we’re working on at API in relation to news literacy. Some things we’re doing: We partnered with Newsela to put news literacy questions alongside stories in learning platforms used around the U.S., we commissioned a report that will be released this week from WAN-IFRA on news literacy practices around the world, and we have some Good Questions Q&As coming in the next few weeks focused on the theme of youth and media.

What video lengths on Facebook get the highest levels of engagement? (NewsWhip)

NewsWhip analyzed videos from 11 publishers with some of the most video shares in January 2017, looking at their overall engagement (likes, shares, comments, reactions). Here’s what they found: The average length of these publishers’ most engaging videos (without counting livestreams) are now over a minute long, and many of these publishers’ most engaging videos covered hard news or politics in a format easy for mobile viewing (i.e. the video included captions or wasn’t oriented horizontally). The average length has increased since a similar study in 2015, perhaps influenced by the introduction of Facebook Live and Facebook’s focus on longer videos.

+ Related news on video: A new study by the Consumer Technology Association finds that consumers are watching more video than ever, but they’re not watching it on TV: Video viewership increased by 30 percent over the last five years, but half of all video viewing is being done on devices other than a television (Axios); Facebook rushed the roll-out of Facebook Live and failed to prepare for how to moderate violent content (Wall Street Journal)

An investigative story on Shell from De Correspondent and The Guardian started out with a tip from a reader (De Correspondent)

Without reader engagement, an investigative story on Shell from De Correspondent, published in partnership with The Guardian, would have never happened. A reader shared with De Correspondent a confidential documents showing that Shell had detailed knowledge of climate change. De Correspondent’s co-founder Ernst-Jan Pfauth outlines its workflow for how correspondents bring readers into their reporting: Correspondents share the main question or story idea before they start reporting, readers are invited to share their knowledge and experience (and De Correspondent members who are experts on the subject are brought into the conversation), and correspondents share their personal learning curve with a story (i.e., a reporter covering a financial document may not be a financial expert).

+ Earlier: Our report on the best ways to build audience and relevance by listening to and engaging your community

+ Last week, we shared a story from Nieman Lab about how Norway’s NRKbeta is giving users a short quiz before they can comment on a story: NRKbeta has made its quiz module open source, making it available for other news organizations to adopt (NRKbeta)

Twitter says its timeline algorithm has improved engagement in key areas, but it won’t say by how much (Slate)

According to Twitter, the company’s shift from a chronological to algorithmic timeline has been a success, improving engagement in areas including likes and retweets. But Twitter also won’t say how much those metrics have improved by. “This reticence suggests that the effects, while positive, are not yet impressive enough to comfort the company’s restless investors,” Will Oremus writes. “As a result of the experiments made possible by the algorithm, Twitter knows more about its users than it ever did before, such as how much they value recency or how they react to seeing multiple tweets in a row from the same person. … Muted as its impact has been to the business so far, the algorithm may still power future product changes that both lure and retain new users — and, ultimately, get Twitter growing again in a meaningful way.”

If you don’t have a basic understanding of math and statistics, you aren’t qualified to be a journalist (The Functional Art)

At the 2017 IRE and NICAR conference in Florida, Reveal’s Jennifer LaFleur and NBC’s Ronald Campbell spoke on a panel about spreading data literacy in news organizations. Alberto Cairo was worried by some of what they said. For example, they estimated that four out of five reporters and editors they train cannot calculate percent change. “Let me be blunt here: If your level of numeracy is so abysmal, you aren’t qualified to be a professional journalist,” Cairo argues. “Nobody who lacks a working understanding of math, statistics, and scientific reasoning can properly inform the public. Not knowing such basic stuff is the equivalent of being unable to write coherent sentences.”

+ Earlier: Our Strategy Study on how to get started or go deeper with data journalism in your newsroom

+ If you couldn’t make it to NICAR this weekend, here’s a roundup of what happened, including tips on making data approachable for younger audiences and “putting your town under a microscope, and keeping it there” (Nieman Lab)

The White House is upping the pace of news, testing journalists and news organizations (Washington Post)

“This pace of covering this new president is unsustainable for the long haul,” says White House correspondent and American Urban Radio Networks’ Washington bureau chief April D. Ryan. Journalists are finding themselves covering stories late into the night and on weekends that aren’t supposed to be filled with news, Erik Wemple writes. Politico and NYT have both started to adapt by hiring more people to cover the White House: NYT has two people per day on White House coverage, to ensure there’s at least one person on the beat from 6 a.m. until midnight; Politico is putting more responsibility on its breaking news desk to cover Trump’s around-the-clock tweets.