Need to Know: Mar. 6, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook announced in December that it would partner with fact-checkers to identify and flag stories as fake

But did you know: Facebook is rolling out its flagging system for ‘fake news,’ a ‘disputed news’ tag (Gizmodo)

Three months after announcing it would work with fact-checkers to assess the accuracy of stories, Facebook started rolling out its flagging system on Friday. Stories are flagged individually, and appear with a “disputed news” tag and links to fact-checks from Facebook’s partners. Hudson Hongo argues that, “in the end, Facebook’s solution seems to be a solid compromise that will leave both fact-checkers and free speech absolutists unsatisfied. Perhaps the premise itself is flawed. Instead of wondering what Facebook is doing about fake news, maybe we should ask why we largely trust a single website to decide what is and isn’t worth seeing online.”

+ “Facebook’s ‘disputed’ tag also shows how gingerly the company is approaching this stuff,” Peter Kafka argues: The story has to be reported by a user, then sent to a fact-checking organization and then deemed bogus by two fact checkers, which means in practice that a Seattle Tribune (which is not a real news organization) story “went up on Sunday, Feb. 26, and stayed unlabeled for several days. Snopes declared it bogus on Thursday, March 2, but PolitiFact didn’t get to it until 4:28 pm on Friday, March 3” (Recode)

+ German publishers are sitting out Facebook’s fact-checking initiatives: Their reasons for not participating include a lack of product point person in Europe to communicate with, few details about what the fact-checking tools look like, and a fear that working with Facebook will become a drain on their resources (Digiday)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: NBC invested $500 million in Snapchat’s IPO as part of its larger push into digital media (CNBC); Time Inc. is aiming for $100 million in cost cutting this year as it seeks bids from potential buyers (New York Times); NowThis is planning an expansion into long-form video, original programming and investigative journalism after basing its growth on short, shareable news videos for social media (Digiday); OpenNews releases The Field Guide to Open Source in the Newsroom, a collaborative guidebook to help news organizations take on more open source projects (OpenNews); The AP is partnering with Data.world to put more granular local data in the hands of its reporters (TechCrunch)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Secure computing tips for journalists (Cryptography Engineering)

After BuzzFeed editor Miriam Elder asked Twitter if the Signal desktop app was secure as the mobile app, Johns Hopkins University cryptographer and professor Matthew Green was inspired to put together some basic secure computing tips for journalists. Green explains that, for journalists, desktop/laptop machines aren’t nearly as safe as mobile devices — and in particular, iOS devices. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your desktop/laptop: “All I am telling you to do is to be thoughtful. If you’re working on something sensitive, consider moving the majority of that work (and communications) to a secure device until you’re ready to share it. … You can still use your normal computer just fine, as long as you’re aware of the relative risks,” Green writes.

OFFSHORE

Switzerland’s NZZ is developing a news app that gives readers personalized news — without putting them in a filter bubble (Journalism.co.uk)

Swiss daily newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) is getting ready to release the beta version of a news app it’s spent six months developing with funding from Google’s Digital News Initiative. The app uses an algorithm and machine learning to track readers’ consumption habits and personalize their news stream based on those habits. Typically, that kind of algorithm will recommend people stories similar to what they’ve already read, effectively creating a filter bubble — but NZZ’s head of product development Rouven Leuener explains how their app is different: Even if someone hasn’t expressed an interest in sports, for example, their feed will still include important sports stories, such as a big story about a sports scandal. “It needs to have some kind of mixture because we do not want you to feel like you are in a filter bubble,” he says.

+ Related on breaking people’s filter bubbles: Digital tools such as PolitEcho, Flip Feed and Read Across the Aisle are trying to pull people outside their bubbles (New York Times)

OFFBEAT

Google’s highlighted answers in search results often provide false information from untrustworthy sources (The Outline)

Type a question into Google such as, “When is Mother’s Day?” and you’ll get an answer, in the form of a highlighted search result. These results are intended by Google to be “the one true answer,” says SearchEngineLand founder Danny Sullivan. But those highlighted answers sometimes provide false information and pull from untrustworthy sources. That’s because the answers are selected using an algorithm, without vetting by human editors. And to fix this problem, Case Western Reserve University professor Peter Shulman argues they need to add humans into the process, choosing which kinds of questions should provide a highlighted answer.

UP FOR DEBATE

A new study from Harvard finds that a network of right-wing media anchored around Breitbart altered the broader media agenda in the US (CJR)

According to a new study from Harvard University which examined 1.25 million stories from April 2015 until Election Day, a right-wing media sphere anchored by Breitbart “developed as a distinct and insulated media system, using social media as a backbone to transmit a hyper-partisan perspective to the world.” And while Clinton supporters paid more attention to traditional news outlets alongside left-leaning sites, Trump supporters tended to give the majority of their attention to highly polarized news outlets. “This pro-Trump media sphere appears to have not only successfully set the agenda for the conservative media sphere, but also strongly influenced the broader media agenda, in particular coverage of Hillary Clinton,” the authors of the report argue.

+ At an event organized by CJR, Breitbart financial editor John Carney asked news organizations, do you have staffers that “sympathize with Trump’s worldview”? (CJR); “People are criticizing Trump precisely because they do understand him and his motives. So let’s not pretend that filling the masthead with Trump-sympathizing voices is as facile as doing likewise for, say, the presidencies of Bill Clinton or George W. Bush,” Erik Wemple writes in response (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

‘The Declining Fortunes of Women at The Times’ (New York Times)

Since executive editor Jill Abramson was dismissed three years ago, women have “skidded down the power structure,” NYT public editor Liz Spayd writes: Fewer females are leading big news departments and there’s fewer coming up the pipeline, leading to fewer women assigning stories and setting coverage priorities. The effect of that is not insignificant: “Being the only woman in a meeting can produce a feeling of having walked into the men’s room,” Spayd writes. “But more significantly a gender, or racial, imbalance changes what’s considered news. When you combine the two variables — race and gender — you’re no longer representing the audience you’re trying to reach.”

+ More on the gender balance within newsrooms: The Washington Post is the only newspaper in the world that has four major professional sports beats covered by women (RMNB)