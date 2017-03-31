Need to Know: Mar. 31, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A new report from the Tow Center examines how tech companies have changed how journalism operates as they “control what audiences see and who gets paid for their attention, and even what format and type of journalism flourishes” (CJR)

But did you know: The New York Times is no longer publishing Instant Articles and just 16 percent of its content is native to platforms (Nieman Lab)

The Tow Center’s new report compares how The New York Times, CNN, and The Huffington Post used platforms in a given week in early February, analyzing “native” (Instant Articles, Apple News) and “networked” (linking back to a publisher’s site) content published to platforms. Notably, the report found that just 16 percent of The New York Times’ content on platforms was native — and NYT is no longer publishing in Facebook’s Instant Articles format. NYT was one of Facebook’s partners on Instant Articles at launch in 2015. “Unlike The Huffington Post and CNN, the Times is focused on digital subscriptions and its main goal is to drive users back to its own platforms, which explains its reluctance to use native posts,” explains Joseph Lichterman.

+ Early data on NYT’s Instant Articles from November 2015 (about 6 months after Instant Articles launched) suggested that Instant Articles were three times more likely to be shared than regular links

+ Noted: BuzzFeed will close its in-house, open-source innovation lab, Open Lab for Journalism, Technology, and the Arts, later this year: “As we near the end of our original two-year commitment, we’ve learned that there are better ways to integrate new technologies into BuzzFeed’s mission,” said BuzzFeed’s Matt Honan (Poynter); BuzzFeed News will expand to Mexico and Germany (Bloomberg); Mic is launching nine new digital brands covering areas such as technology and social justice issues, and is expected to hire 35 employees this year as part of the expansion (Wall Street Journal); The Believer magazine was purchased by the Black Mountain Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and will be edited by the institute’s executive director Joshua Wolf Shenk (Associated Press); NYT is launching a new project called Smarter Living, which will use service journalism to “help our readers make daily decisions and live more enriching lives” (New York Times Co.); The Atlantic created a bot to detect which of President Trump’s tweets are sent by him personally (The Atlantic)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a fake news site that eschews politics, events for International Fact-Checking Day on Sunday, and how to help kids develop truth-seeking skills.

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘A Publisher’s Survival Guide for the Platform Era’ (Bloomberg Media)

“Publishers can still carve out valuable, lasting businesses [when it comes to platforms], but they need to execute a clear plan,” Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith argues. Smith has defined 11 steps publishers can take to create sustainable business models while working with platforms. Those steps include fighting to keep a direct relationship with your audience, define what the right business strategy for your organization is, and make your data a product.

+ “Platforms have forced publishers to become commoditized … If you’re producing content that someone else is also producing, you have to stop right away and rethink your approach. Create content that no one else is producing. It’s a high bar but if you do it well, you have a fundamental building block to becoming a must-read for your target audience,” Smith said at this year’s Digital Publishing Summit (Digiday)

OFFSHORE

BBC is ending its association with the AP and will instead work with Agence France Presse (CityAM)

Citing “financial pressures,” the BBC is ending is relationship with the Associated Press, meaning that staff will no longer be able to use AP video, pictures and wire copy. In place of the AP, head of world service Fran Unsworth told staff in an email that the BBC would be “new relationship” with Agence France Presse. The AP’s senior vice president for revenue Daisy Veerasingham said on the negotiations with the BBC: “It’s disappointing that after a long period of negotiations, we were unable to agree commercial terms for renewing our contract with the BBC … We recognize that the BBC is having to make significant cuts to its news budget, but producing the high quality journalism for which AP is renowned comes at a price.”

+ A report from Centre for the Study of Media, Communication and Power at King’s College London shows that the majority of the U.K. is not served by a daily local newspaper: 57.9 percent of the U.K. population lives in an area that does not have a daily local newspaper, and almost all daily local newspapers in the U.K. serve urban areas (LocalNewsMapping.uk)

OFFBEAT

TV networks are seeing an opportunity as Google faces backlash for its ad placement (Wall Street Journal)

Ahead of this year’s upfronts, TV networks are seeing an opportunity. While the networks have been on the defensive the past few years and trying to convince advertisers to put their money into TV rather than digital, the backlash against Google for placing ads next to offensive content gives the TV networks some ammunition. Viacom’s head of marketing and partner solutions Sean Moran said that while meeting with 250 advertisers last week, marketers “have been eager to bring up their concerns” and “trust is really coming to the forefront” of these conversations.

+ Anthony DiClemente, analyst at Nomura Instinet, estimates that Google could lose up to $750 million in revenue this year: “Large digital platforms may respond [to competition from TV networks] by accelerating investment in premium content … Investor confidence in YouTube’s ability to take incremental share of TV ad budgets has been reduced to some degree,” he said to clients (Financial Times)

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Spare the indignation: Voice of America has never been independent’ (CJR)

“Reports in Politico and The Washington Post implied a takeover plot is afoot for Trump to mold VOA to his own purposes, as if POTUS has no other channels with which to communicate to global audiences,” Dan Robinson (who worked for VOA for 35 years) writes. “There are many reasons to be concerned about Trump administration treatment of and attitudes toward media, and to watch closely the actions of a two-person Trump team in place at VOA. But to hold VOA and its parent agency out as journalistic paragons of virtue, as some major media have done, and assert they are no different from non-government media, ignores basic facts. … There is widespread agreement in Congress and elsewhere that, in exchange for continued funding, these government broadcasters must do more, as part of the national security apparatus, to assist efforts to combat Russian, ISIS, and al-Qaeda disinformation.”

SHAREABLE

New podcast ‘S-Town’ is centered around the kind of person nearly every journalist knows (New York Times)

“Almost every journalist has met people like [John B.] McLemore, sources who email you under pseudonyms with tips a little too good to be true,” Amanda Hess writes on the new true-crime podcast from the creators of “Serial.” “Often they seem to mostly want someone to talk to, and to have their experiences validated by a journalist, whose job, after all, is to decide what’s important and true. Most reporters would stop taking those calls when the story ideas don’t bear fruit, but not [host Brian] Reed. He finds Mr. McLemore’s life important in and of itself, and a whole world opens up to him.” All seven chapters of “S-Town” were released online earlier this week.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media, West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and The Daily Yonder are partnering on 100 Days in Appalachia, a project that “aims to go beyond the coal miner to tell a fuller story of Appalachia” (Nieman Lab); West Virginia governor Jim Justice has proposed to cut $4.6 million from public television in the state, a cut that would threaten the existence WVPB, the only news source that reaches all of West Virginia’s 55 counties (CJR)

+ How Jared Kushner’s leadership at the New York Observer could predict his success at the newly formed Office of American Innovation: “I worked for Kushner for 18 months as he tried to infuse a much smaller institution than the U.S. government with cost-cutting impulses from the commercial real estate world. And my experience doesn’t bode well for the Office of American Innovation. Not everything that works in the private sector is transferrable to the public sector — and even if it were, Kushner isn’t the best person to transfer it,” writes former Observer editor Elizabeth Spiers (Washington Post)

+ After Gannett acquired a network of community newspapers in New Jersey, a family in Montclair, N.J., is starting a newspaper from scratch, hiring reporters and investing hundreds of thousands dollars in the newspaper (New York Times)

+ A look at how headlines have evolved from the 19th century to today: “In the late-19th century, as competition in newspapers increased, you start seeing these big, inflammatory, screaming headlines. No longer are headlines just giving you the simple facts, they are now trying to incite huge emotions in you,” says ACES president Teresa Schmedding (Al Jazeera)