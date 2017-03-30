Need to Know: Mar. 30, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Research from Stanford and Cornell released earlier this year found that placed under the right circumstances, anyone can act like a troll online: The tone of the post preceding theirs was one factor that led to this behavior, and the report suggests a “cooling-off” period and “shadow banning” as tactics to improve discourse (Stanford News)

But did you know: Technology experts think online discourse might get worse over the next decade, a new Pew survey says (Pew Research Center)

A new survey from the Pew Research Center asked technology experts, scholars, corporate practitioners and government leaders the question, “In the next decade, will public discourse online become more or less shaped by bad actors, harassment, trolls, and an overall tone of griping, distrust, and disgust?” In response, 42 percent of the 1,537 participants said they expect “no major change” in online social climate in the next decade, while 39 percent said they expect the online future will be “more shaped” by negative activities. “A number of respondents predicted online reputation systems and much better security and moderation solutions will become near ubiquitous in the future, making it increasingly difficult for ‘bad actors’ to act out disruptively. Some expressed concerns that such systems — especially those that remove the ability to participate anonymously online — will result in an altered power dynamic between government/state-level actors, the elites and ‘regular’ citizens,” the report says.

+ “The resounding message in the Pew report is this: There’s no way the problem in public discourse is going to solve itself,” writes Adrienne LaFrance (The Atlantic)

+ Noted: A new report from the Tow Center examines how Silicon Valley has changed journalism, showing a “convergence between journalism and platform companies” (CJR); BuzzFeed has plans to open an office in Austin, Texas, which will be focused on “creative output” (including branded content) and “learning how to tap Texas talent and identity in order to establish a way to work outside of world capitals and America’s coastal megalopolises” (Texas Monthly); After a public radio reporter was fired by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, NPR is calling for “stronger safeguards for the station’s editorial independence from its university licensee” (Current); Facebook opens up 360-degree livestreaming to all users, provided they have the right equipment (TechCrunch)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How reporting and design thinking are similar: Both are about listening and responding to your audience (Alyxaundria Sanford, Medium)

“If all journalists did this [design thinking process], I think journalism would begin to look different. I think it would be more inclusive, more honest, and more real,” says Melissa DiPento. CUNY Social Journalism student Alyxaundria Sanford explains how reporters can include design thinking as part of their reporting, forming deeper connections with their communities. The two are a natural pairing, because they have similar goals: “Design thinking is all about creation that’s done with the recipient’s needs in mind. Community engagement is, in fact, at the heart of design thinking. It’s about interacting, listening and responding to your audience.”

OFFSHORE

The Guardian has a new video series on Facebook for people who ‘dip in and out of news’ (Journalism.co.uk)

Trying to reach audiences that “dip in and out of news,” The Guardian created what it’s calling “dabs” — videos that combine video, text and graphics designed to grab your attention as you scroll through your Facebook news feed. And as The Guardian’s multimedia editor for innovation and audience Paul Boyd explains, this videos are tackling big, serious subjects in a way that connects with viewers: “We’ve managed to speak to massive audiences on subjects like climate change by coming at stories in a completely different way to how they would have been told by us before.”

+ Johnston Press reported a £300 million (about $322 million USD) pre-tax loss in 2016, citing declining print ad revenue and a writedown in the value of its print newspaper titles (Financial Times)

OFFBEAT

‘Chase had ads on 400,000 sites. Then on just 5,000. Same results.’ (New York Times)

As recently as a few weeks ago, JPMorgan Chase had ads appearing on 400,000 websites each month. But as more brands are pushing back against their ads appearing next to offensive content, Chase has limited its ads to 5,000 websites it has pre-approved. And chief marketing officer Kristin Lemkau says the company is seeing little difference in the cost of impressions or visibility of its ads online: “The change illustrates the new skepticism with which major marketers are approaching online ad platforms and the automated technology placing their brands on millions of websites,” writes Sapna Maheshwari. “If more advertisers follow JPMorgan’s lead and see similar results, it could hurt the operators of smaller sites that make up the so-called long tail of the internet, as well as the advertising technology companies that profit from funneling trillions of ad impressions from brands to consumers through systems that mimic a stock exchange.”

UP FOR DEBATE

The connection between the ‘unbanked’ and the ‘unnewsed’: People’s decisions about what to trust are based on more than just ‘quality’ (Nieman Lab)

As Americans’ trust in institutions is dropping, some people are dropping out of the banking system, a phenomenon called “unbanking.” And Joshua Benton writes that there’s a correlation between the “unbanked” and people who are opting out of the traditional news ecosystem: “Just as many journalists remain puzzled by the media diets of their aunts and uncles back home, some in the banking industry wonder why anyone would prefer to use what they see as obviously inferior services. … What journalists value and what their audiences value are often frustratingly misaligned. We see high-quality news outlets and low-quality ones and wonder why anyone would choose the latter over the former — just as a VP at Bank of America might wonder why anyone would use some place called EZChekNow instead of his tastefully appointed branch a couple strip malls over. But the decisions of customers aren’t driven solely by perceptions of ‘quality’; they’re also derived from more prosaic factors like customer service, cost, feelings of community and personal connection, and a sense that both sides of the transaction have similar interests at heart.”

+ To fix the “fake news” problem, danah boyd says we have to focus on big problems in our culture: “No amount of ‘fixing’ Facebook or Google will address the underlying factors shaping the culture and information wars in which America is currently enmeshed … [These issues will force us to think about] how people construct knowledge and ideas, communicate with others and construct a society. They are also deeply messy, revealing divisions and fractures in beliefs and attitudes. And that means that they are not technically easy to build or implement” (Fortune); Jay Seaton, publisher of the the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, may sue a Republican in Colorado’s State Senate for calling the newspaper “fake news,” seeking a precise legal definition of “fake news” (Poynter); A poll from Monmouth University found that 6 in 10 Americans believe traditional news outlets report “fake news” (Politico)

SHAREABLE

ProPublica is sponsoring scholarships for students to attend NAHJ, NABJ, AAJA and NAJA (ProPublica)

For the second year in a row, ProPublica is sponsoring scholarships for students to attend the the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists conferences — and this year, it’s expanding the program to the Asian American Journalists Association and Native American Journalists Association conferences, too. In total, ProPublica will award 12 scholarships of $500 each to students “who would otherwise be unable to attend.” Applications are due by April 30.