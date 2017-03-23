Need to Know: Mar. 23, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In 2015, the Women’s Media Center said only one-third of top circulated organizations’ stories are written by women: Some reasons for this might include that women in journalism are more susceptible to burnout and men are often still considered the experts

But did you know: ‘The gender gap persists at many top news outlets in the U.S., and it’s reflected in how stories are reported’ (Nieman Lab)

According to a new report from the Women’s Media Center, far more men than women are reporting the news at the United States’ most prominent news outlets. For the report, the Women’s Media Center tracked 24,117 news pieces produced between September and November by four broadcast TV outlets, 10 newspapers, four digital outlets, and two major wire services. Here’s what they found: At the 10 newspapers analyzed, men reported 62 percent of the stories, while women reported 38 percent. And at digital-only outlets, the gap was smaller, with women reporting 46 percent of the stories. This gap has an effect on how stories are reported, the report says: When writing about reproductive issues, women quoted other women in their stories 42 percent of the time, while men quoted women in just 27 percent of their stories.

+ The newspapers in the report with the greatest gender parity were San Jose Mercury News at 55.7 percent men and 44.3 percent women, The Washington Post at 57.5 percent men and 42.5 percent women, and The Los Angeles Times at 59.8 percent men and 40.2 percent women (Poynter)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Medium is launching a $5/month subscription, and it will eventually offer subscribers access to exclusive stories and early access to a new Medium interface with curated reading lists (The Verge); Raju Narisetti: 25 percent of Gizmodo’s revenue comes from commerce (Digiday); Union members in Philadelphia reject a contract that would have eliminated seniority protections in the event of layoffs (Philly.com); A new study from The&Partnership suggests that as much as 20 percent of advertising spending in 2016 was lost to ad fraud (Axios); AT&T, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson and other major advertisers are pulling their ads from Google’s network over concerns that their ads appeared next to offensive content (USA Today)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Texas Tribune’s advice for experimenting with messenger bots: Be intentional in your product development and narrow down your audience (Poynter)

“If you’re gonna go and explore bots or explore new ways to deliver information, it’s important not just to have an experimental mindset and therefore the willingness to fail at some level,” says GroundSource’s Andrew Haeg, who worked with the Texas Tribune to build their new Facebook Messenger bot, Paige. “That failure and that trying and that experimenting has to be developed very thoughtfully and with the same level of thought and rigor you would apply to develop any new editorial product.” Texas Tribune’s chief audience officer Amanda Zamora also emphasized the importance of narrowing down your audience for your messenger bot: “The more you can define the audience and narrow the scope, I think it really helps you ideate something that you can really dig in and experiment with.”

OFFSHORE

The Guardian staff is warned to expect more layoffs due to ‘seismic changes in our industry’ (PressGazette)

In a memo on Wednesday, The Guardian’s staff was warned by editor Katharine Viner and chief executive David Pemsel to expect more “redundancies” as the news organization tries to break even by 2019. The Guardian’s three-year plan to break even was a “response to seismic changes in our industry, not least the shift of new and existing print and digital advertising revenues towards Google and Facebook,” Viner and Pemsel said in Wednesday’s memo. The Guardian has already cut 250 jobs, reduced its U.S. operations, and increased its membership program to more than 200,000 paying members.

+ More layoffs are expected its U.S. office, too: CNNMoney’s Tom Kludt reports that costs in the U.S. could be cut as much as 20 percent (CNNMoney)

OFFBEAT

LinkedIn is rolling out its own trending topics section, similar to Facebook’s trending feature (Recode)

On Wednesday, LinkedIn started rolling out a “Trending” feed, a section of its app that collects recent news stories and related posts from LinkedIn users. The section is being curated by a combination of human editors and algorithms, and the end product is very similar to Facebook’s own “trending” section. “The obvious hope here is that better news curation will give users more incentive to spend time inside the app, where LinkedIn can make money from other products like sponsored posts or sponsored jobs,” Kurt Wagner reports. But as Facebook learned last year, news curation can be tricky, and LinkedIn has put former Forbes managing editor Dan Roth in charge of editorial decisions about what constitutes news.

UP FOR DEBATE

Google is promising to raise its standards on offensive content, but a better solution is to build networks based on quality (BuzzMachine)

“There is a big business opportunity to be had right now in setting definitions and standards for and creating premium networks of quality,” Jeff Jarvis argues on the problem of “fake news.” While Google has said it will raise its standards on “hateful, offensive and derogatory content” and give advertisers more control to exclude specific sites, Jarvis argues there’s a better solution to this problem: “The better, easier opportunity is to create premium networks built on quality: Not ‘we’ll put your ad anywhere except in that sewer we stumbled over’ but instead ‘we found good sites we guarantee you’ll be proud to advertise on.’ … Our opportunity is not so much to kill bad content and bad advertising placements and to teach people to avoid all that bad stuff but to return to the reason we all got into these businesses: to make good stuff.”

+ “Quality may be the rallying cry of 2017, but scale is far from dead in digital media,” Lucia Moses writes: Scale is still important for advertising-driven publishers that “are trying to monetize their way to being acquired or going public,” and big audience numbers are still what advertisers are looking for (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

‘I studied how journalists used Twitter for two years. Here’s what I learned’ (Poynter)

Some of Twitter’s benefits for journalists include the ability to monitor beats 24/7, for print journalists to be able to beat TV journalists on breaking news, and to find sources for stories, Alecia Swasy says. Swasy, who is the author of “How Journalists Use Twitter: The changing landscape of U.S. newsrooms,” writes that the benefit for journalists goes far beyond reporting, too: “My research … showed the social and economic capital gains for journalists and the news organizations. In journalism, reporters build their social capital by breaking news in their communities. That translates into more readers, which attracts more advertisers, meaning gains in economic capital. For reporters, Twitter expands their readership to an entire globe that was once limited to geographic circulation boundaries.”

+ Evan Engel, who was arrested while covering Inauguration Day protests, says he left Vocativ because newsroom leadership wouldn’t let him pursue a story about the treatment he saw from police when he was arrested (Evan Engel, Medium); The story was published yesterday by the Freedom of the Press Foundation (Freedom of the Press Foundation)