Need to Know: Mar. 22, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last week, the Independent Journal Review removed a story about Barack Obama’s trip to Hawaii and implied the trip “had something to do with a federal judge’s decision to block President Trump’s immigration order,” saying that the story “does not meet our editorial standards or represent IJR’s vision or values” (Poynter) and IJR’s congressional reporter resigned over concerns about the site’s direction, saying that the Obama story the “last straw” (Politico)

But did you know: ‘Inside the identity crisis at the Independent Journal Review, the outlet that has become a powerhouse in the Trump era’ (Business Insider)

The International Journal Review is in an interesting place right now, Oliver Darcy writes: As the only news organization granted access to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his trip to Russia, IJR has emerged as a favorite news outlet for the Trump administration. But Darcy reports that IJR is also facing an identity crisis within its own newsroom. After viral editor Kyle Becker published a story suggesting a link between Obama’s trip to Hawaii and a judge’s ruling on Trump’s revised immigration order, three IJR employees have been suspended: Becker, chief content officer Benny Johnson, and content editor Becca Lower. “Current and former staffers said the website, chasing clicks, had veered sharply to the right in recent months to feed its conservative base the red meat it desired,” Darcy reports. “Additionally, these sources characterized Johnson … as a verbally abusive leader who had flagrantly violated the website’s ethics guidelines — only to be promoted up the chain. The work environment, they said, has resulted in a swath of talent recently leaving the website for work elsewhere.” Johnson, who joined IJR in 2015, was fired from BuzzFeed in 2014 for plagiarism — and faced similar allegations in late 2015 at IJR, Darcy reports.

+ Noted: Patrick Soon-Shiong upped his stake in Tronc to 24 percent, nearly overtaking Michael Ferro’s share in the company and “a move that may further stoke rumors he could be positioning himself to make a run at the company” (Los Angeles Business Journal); Twitter says it suspended a total of 376,890 accounts between July and December 2016 for “violations related to promotion of terrorism” (TechCrunch); The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines apologizes for his story on Olympic athletes using Grindr, which was published and retracted seven months ago, and is returning as senior editor (Daily Beast); The man accused of sending a seizure-inducing tweet to journalist Kurt Eichenwald is indicted in Dallas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a hate-crime enhancement (Dallas Morning News); Twitter is launching its live video API today, which will allow publishers to livestream directly to the platform (TechCrunch)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Ideas for innovating across political lines (MediaShift)

At a panel in NYC last week, editors from Vice News, NYT, Quartz and other news organizations discussed how they’re fostering innovation in their newsrooms — and particularly coming up with ideas that can cross political lines and bring readers together. Some of the ideas the panel discussed: In the lead-up to the election, USA Today collected on-the-ground reporting from newspapers in the USA Today network, particularly from red states, and distributed their local reporting across its network. Also within Gannett, the company is using virtual reality to tell stories from its local communities: For example, The Des Moines Register used as one part of a major interactive project on how family farmers are being affected by economic and demographic changes in the U.S.

OFFSHORE

A Swedish newspaper put an algorithm in charge of its homepage, a change its editor credits with the paper’s turnaround (Storybench)

Four years ago, Svenska Dagbladet was seeing decreased circulation, no digital revenue, and a declining readership. So when Fredric Káren took the job as editor in chief in 2013, the newspaper’s parent company made his goal clear: “Something radical had to be done to secure the newspaper’s future.” Now, the newspaper has made a turnaround, and one that Káren credits to putting algorithms in charge of the news. Here’s how the algorithm works: Reporters and editors put a “news value” (a variable ranging from 1 to 5) on stories and a “lifetime value” (short, medium or long) on stories, which are then used by the algorithm to calculate where the article should be placed on the homepage. The algorithm also reacts to user behavior, like clicks, time spent reading or conversion rates.

+ Three news publishers in Norway are partnering for a nationwide fact-checking initiative (VG)

OFFBEAT

When content is king, what’s the role of design? It translates your business strategy, communicates your brand identity, and advocates for your users (UX Planet)

Al Lucca, Viacom’s senior product director of design, asks: When “content is king,” what’s the role of design? Lucca argues there’s three main areas where design is important: Business strategy, branding, and user experience. Design turns your business strategies into something that’s interesting and useful for your audience. Your business’ brand is communicated through its mission and values — but also through its style, which is dictated by design. And, designers act as advocates for the user, figuring out answers to questions your users will ask.

UP FOR DEBATE

When publishers chase scale, ‘truth’ is diluted and trust is eroded (TheMediaBriefing)

“For all the talk of fake news — and publishers’ outspoken opposition to it — it’s readily apparent that they are reliant upon a system that rewards the propagation of that misinformation,” Chris Sutcliffe argues. Scale rewards “fake news,” Sutcliffe writes, and the homogenization of news online means that readers losing trust in news affects news organizations across the board. But how can news organizations get out of this situation? “There are already attempts underway to remove the financial incentive for creating that fake news, and credible arguments have been made that publishers need to work with Google and Facebook to create a true financial incentive for publishing truthful, reliable news. Both methods would alter the balance of incentives for publishing untruthful stories … In time, that might even help publishers regain some of the trust they lost when their attempts to chase scale enabled other, less trustworthy news sources to do the same,” Sutcliffe argues.

SHAREABLE

‘Platforms seek total control even as they abdicate responsibility’ (New York Times)

“Platforms are, in a sense, capitalism distilled to its essence,” John Hermann writes. “They are proudly experimental and maximally consequential, prone to creating externalities and especially disinclined to address or even acknowledge what happens beyond their rising walls. And accordingly, platforms are the underlying trend that ties together popular narratives about technology and the economy in general. … But the tensions that platforms like Uber create with their customers, their workers and the world that surrounds them will soon become harder to ignore as these companies foment economic and social change, the consequences of which will increasingly be thrust into spectacular display. … The zeal for platforms, combined with the technology industry’s internalization of their merits and inevitability, will push them into areas where the tensions they create become starker and the ideologies they carry become more apparent.”

+ Here’s what it looks like when you try to share fake news on Facebook: A message pops up that says that the content has been disputed by fact-checkers with links to the fact-checks (Quartz); The message is currently only being shown to some Facebook users (The Guardian)