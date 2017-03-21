Need to Know: Mar. 21, 2017

You might have heard: In 2015, The Washington Post started to catch up and surpass The New York Times in web traffic, but each newspaper is winning the battle for web traffic in its own way, with NYT receiving more direct traffic and the Post increasing social media referrals

But did you know:‘The newspaper war that wasn’t’: In the competition between NYT and Washington Post, NYT’s reader-centric business model hinges on high-quality across all of its products (CJR)

Since Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post in 2012, the paper has made some significant achievements: It says it’s achieved profitability, it’s made significant gains in digital audience, and it’s re-established itself as a premier source for political news. But is that enough to constitute a “newspaper war” between the Post and The New York Times? David Uberti weighs in: “The Times’s scope … remains broader. It outguns the Post with several hundred more journalists, which lends extra heft to the Goliath’s report. The result is sophisticated coverage of arts and culture, as well as more consistent and comprehensive dispatches from the nation and world. The New York Times continues to drive the news agenda unlike any other publication. What’s more, it’s in a somewhat different market than its counterpart in Washington, selling a different product to its audience. Whereas the Post has pursued massive digital scale a la Bezos’s Amazon — necessitating content to travel far, fast — the Times has increasingly moved toward a reader-centric model in which customers pay for its journalism. This requires it to maintain high quality control across its work.”

+ Noted: USA Today names Joanne Lipman as its first female editor in chief (CJR); Politico is adding a second edition of Playbook to account for a faster news cycle in D.C. (Poynter); The Guardian US is abandoning plans to move into a building owned by Kushner Companies (which Jared Kushner stepped down as the CEO of before joining the White House) after staff raised concerns that their sources “might not have full confidence that they could communicate securely with journalists in the new office” (BuzzFeed); Tronc’s board is reportedly pushing out its vice chairman, Patrick Soon-Shiong (Crain’s Chicago Business); BuzzFeed has 31 shows in “some stage of development or production” that will be released through social media and over-the-top video platforms (Digiday)

Tips for turning data into stories (D&AD)

Shift Design’s Tori Flower, Spotify’s Alex Bodman and Visualized’s Maral Pourkazemi share their advice for turning statistics into cohesive stories. Among their advice: Data visualization is about showing correlations and relationships rather than just presenting numbers; data can’t create a narrative for you, but it can fuel a narrative; and seek out data that’s unexpected or surprising in some way.

+ Earlier: Our Strategy Study on how to get started or go deeper with data journalism in your newsroom

‘Germany’s proposal to fine social media companies for failing to remove illegal content is a significant moment in democracy’s battle with digital giants’ (The Guardian)

“This is a significant moment in the evolving struggle between democracy and digital technology – or more precisely, between democracy and the companies whose platforms increasingly determine what people read, see and hear,” John Naughton writes on the German government’s plan to fine social networks that fail to promptly remove hate speech, fake news and other forms of illegal content. “They have sound commercial reasons for shirking [their responsibilities to remove this content]. … Their approach is to put the responsibility on users to flag up unacceptable stuff, which can then be inspected and decided upon. As the German justice minister observes, this isn’t working very well at the moment, but it could be dramatically improved. All that’s needed is a sufficiently powerful incentive. The prospect of a €50m fine should help to concentrate executives’ minds.”

+ More on Germany’s fines for social media platforms: The proposed law builds on an existing e-commerce directive in Europe, which says once platforms have knowledge of unlawful content, they are expected to “act expeditiously” to requests to take it down (Digiday)

+ Google is revising its ad policies after a number of U.K. publishers removed their ads from Google’s network over concerns about offensive content: Google is expanding its definition of “hate speech” in its advertising policies to include “those discriminated against because of their identify, socioeconomic class or country of origin” (Bloomberg)

Facebook’s new, prominently-featured Marketplace section is an unexciting piece of technology that’s very different from the rest of Facebook (BuzzFeed)

You might have noticed a new icon in the bottom of your Facebook app recently: Next to the notifications button, there’s an icon for Facebook’s “Marketplace.” This part of Facebook is essentially “Craigslist lite,” Katie Notopoulos writes, and it’s not a great feature for Facebook. “Facebook doesn’t even make any money from it — no cut from sales or payment processing. As a piece of technology, it’s not particularly exciting,” Notopoulos explains. “You can totally imagine how Marketplace seemed like a great idea on paper. There were already tons of buy/sell/trade groups springing up organically … And yet somehow Marketplace manages to be not quite as whimsical as Craigslist, less thorough than eBay, and kind of just, well, depressing.” Plus, Marketplace is one area of Facebook that’s radically different than the rest: Rather than highlighting content from your friends, Marketplace is all about seeing posts from strangers.

‘Relying on federal funding might be a fatal mistake for public media’ (CJR)

“Although bigger media organizations, including the flagship NPR and PBS, and larger affiliate station operators have diversified revenue streams that could provide a cushion, local news operations are in particular danger,” Justin Ray and Carlett Spike write on President Trump’s plan to cut federal funding for programs that support public media. “Public media operations — and loyal listeners — are expected to put up a fierce fight against potential funding cuts. But hanging on to the hope that federal funding will always be around could potentially be a fatal mistake for local stations … All public media players … ought to double down on efforts to court listener support and philanthropic giving as a hedge against the continued, and perhaps complete, reduction of government support.”

+ “What happens when your newspaper’s public editor, the person in charge of finding out what happened when your newspaper messes up, messes up?” (Daily Beast): NYT public editor Liz Spayd rebuked NYT culture writer Sopan Deb for a tweet with a pun about dogs that put him at the center of an alt-right harassment campaign (New York Times), but didn’t mention that the source of the campaign was a “a noted Pizzagate conspiracy theorist”

‘I’m the Guardian US features editor, and I’m looking for journalists to report on communities outside the coastal bubbles. Here’s how to send me your pitch’ (The Guardian)

Seeking perspectives from undercovered communities throughout the U.S., The Guardian’s U.S. features editor Jessica Reed is laying out exactly how to pitch for The Guardian and what they’re looking for. The Guardian is looking for writers who live in the community they’re proposing to cover, who want to tell a story that’s not reflected in the national media, and who have an idea as to why their story has national as well as local relevance.