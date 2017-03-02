Need to Know: Mar. 2, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Research from API shows that Millennials get news and information from a variety of sources and where they go for news is often driven by topic

But did you know: Young Americans have a broad definition of what ‘news’ is, a new report from Data & Society Research Institute and the Knight Foundation finds (Knight Foundation)

According to a new report produced by the Data & Society Research Institute and supported by the Knight Foundation, young Americans have a broad definition of “news” that extends beyond what traditional journalistic institutions produce. And the report found that many of these young adults found user-generated content (especially live video) to be more trustworthy than mainstream news sources. “I think you have to really just listen to everything, and then pick out what you believe and what you think is really truthful,” said one focus group participant. The report is based on the findings from six exploratory focus groups with 52 teenagers and young adults in Philadelphia, Chicago and Charlotte, N.C.

+ Noted: A new report from MediaRadar finds that nearly 40 percent of publishers don’t comply with the FTC’s native advertising guidelines (MediaPost); Craig Newmark donates $1 million to ProPublica to “allow ProPublica to deploy resources and address opportunities, including adding staff, where they are most needed over a wide range of issues in the public interest” (Poynter); Sinclair Broadcast Group approached rival broadcaster Tribune Media about a possible merger (Reuters); A new study by Royal Society Open Science finds that fact-checking can change people’s minds, but it won’t necessarily change how they vote (Poynter); After making the shift toward news two years ago, Refinery29 is making another shift away from news to being a “media entertainment business” (WWD)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tools to tackle journalists’ common problems (CJR)

CJR asked journalists what tools they were using to keep up with the way technology is changing how they do their jobs. Reporters, social media editors and other people in newsrooms gave their tips for how they’re using tools to solve common problems: Use oTranscribe when you dread the task of transcribing, TinEye when you fear a photo you found on social media might be to good to be true, Scribd for sharing documents that support your story, and the iPhone’s voice memo app for recording a podcast without fancy equipment.

OFFSHORE

‘Taking the edge off rant mode’: Norway’s NRKbeta is requiring users to pass a short quiz before they can post a comment (Nieman Lab)

NRKbeta, the tech vertical of Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, is trying to build a more civil comment section by requiring its readers to pass a short three-question quiz about a story before they can post a comment. The goal is to make sure the reader has actually read the story before they post a comment on it. Plus, making the reader take a few moments between reading the story and posting the comment helps them think about tone, NRKbeat editor Marius Arnesen says: “If you spend 15 seconds on it, those are maybe 15 seconds that take the edge off the rant mode when people are commenting.”

+ Media companies in Portugal are planning to pool their user data by requiring users to log-in to their sites: Users will only have to log-in once to be recognized across the hundreds of sites that are part of the partnership, and the data will be used to segment audiences for advertisers (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

Why you should establish a meeting-free day each week (Harvard Business Review)

Meetings can be notorious for slowing down productivity — which is why Elizabeth Grace Saunders argues in favor of one meeting-free day each week. “By giving yourself one meeting-free day per week, you reduce the context-switching that can slow down dedicated project work. You don’t have to spend the 10 minutes before a meeting winding down one task and prepping for the meeting — and then another 15–30 minutes after a meeting wrapping up loose ends and getting your focus back. You simply work,” Saunders writes. She also notes that meeting-free days aren’t for everyone: If you have trouble focusing, become bored easily or are extroverted, meeting-free days might be a productivity killer.

UP FOR DEBATE

Does barring reporters from press briefings cross a legal line? (New York Times)

A ruling from a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday could be of interest to the White House as it bars reporters from press briefings, Adam Liptak writes: The judge ruled that the New York Police Department may have violated the First Amendment by revoking the press credentials of a freelance journalist. The ruling is preliminary, and NYPD says it had legitimate reasons for revoking the credentials. But the decision was timely as the White House barred reporters from a briefing on Friday. And James Jaffer, the director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, argues that Friday’s events crossed a legal line: “If you exclude reporters from briefings that they otherwise have a right to attend because you don’t like their reporting, then you have engaged in viewpoint discrimination.” Liptak explains that “viewpoint discrimination by the government in a public forum is almost always unconstitutional.”

+ ABC News president James Goldston pledges to “stand with our colleagues who cover the White House” and “protest” if the White House is not transparent after a petition signed by more than 230 former ABC News staffers asked the company to take a stand against the barring of some news organizations from press briefings (Politico); “Journalists on the White House beat should not be collaborating with people in power who want protection from their claims being scrutinized. Let’s start with boycotting those situations and see what happens,” Jay Rosen argues (Washington Post)

+ Charles Seife argues that the press corps are acting like domesticated animals right now, and it’s time to go feral: “Often, the noise coming from the Fourth Estate hasn’t been a high-minded defense of the freedom of press. It’s been the confused and frustrated baying of a domesticated animal unhappy with its new master … The truth for the journalist is this: The president and the class of people who wield political power in the District are your adversaries, not your friends. When you fraternize with them … you are numbing the reporter’s innate distrust of and antipathy toward rich, powerful people who, for better or for worse, impose their will on others. You think you are their best friends, just as dogs think they are man’s best friends.” (Slate); Brian Beutler’s assessment of the press coverage of Trump’s speech to Congress: “Many of the same people now tasked with communicating what matters about Trump’s presidency to the public also covered Trump’s campaign, where they returned serially to the storyline of the pivot, the softening, wherein simply reading a scripted and not-entirely-unhinged speech from beginning to end marked a new beginning for him. There is apparently less capacity for living and learning in political journalism than there is in elementary school; less object permanence than in nursery school.” (New Republic)

SHAREABLE

How local independent online news is kind of like craft beer: Local news can focus on quality and be unique to its geographic area (Poynter)

“I was just explaining what LION does to a non-journalist, in fact, telling them about my new role. And they said, ‘Oh, it’s like how craft beer exploded in popularity and became far more important than Budweiser or Coors — small enough to focus on quality and be unique to each region. Seems, especially with Trump, that our country is eager for that,’” says Local Independent Online News Publishers’ incoming executive director Matt DeRienzo. “That may not be the perfect analogy, but the gist of it is that deep cuts have been made to traditional local journalism. Gannett, Gatehouse, Tronc — they’re not going to restore those reporting and editing positions. The solution is going to come from individual communities supporting entrepreneurs who step up to meet the need. And the approach will be as different as communities are different.”