Need to Know: Mar. 16, 2017

You might have heard: After launching in 2012, business news site Quartz has pushed forward a number of innovative products, including an iOS app to “position ourselves to be wherever [our] users are,” a dashboard to measure the global economy, and a homepage that highlights different story forms

But did you know: Four years after launching, Quartz says that it is now profitable (Talking Biz News)

In email to staff on Wednesday night, Quartz editor in chief Kevin Delaney and co-president and publisher Jay Lauf announced that the website hit profitability in 2016, its fourth year in operation. Now, Delaney and Lauf say they’re setting “significantly higher revenue and profits” goals for 2017 and hiring journalists, sales and marketing representatives, designers, and developers to help meet those goals. Delaney and Lauf highlight some key accomplishments by Quartz which helped it reach profitability: Quartz developed an audience of “senior government officials from around the world, CEOs from the Fortune 500 to top Silicon Valley startups, and celebrated artists and thinkers,” launched chart-sharing platform Atlas, created a non-English newsletter product, and launched a successful iOS app.

+ Noted: Twitter is expected to open up its live-streaming API to media partners next week, which will allow these media companies to live-stream videos directly to Twitter (9to5Mac); Trump proposes eliminating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well eliminating the endowments for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities (New York Times); A new report from FOIA Mapper finds that journalists submit just 7.6 percent of FOIA requests: The biggest users of FOIA are commercial businesses, accounting for 55.7 percent of all FOIA requests (FOIA Mapper); Discors launched as an app for providing news users more context around stories, but has now pivoted to provide readers with a low-cost subscription that allows access to a selection of news stories from multiple publishers (Nieman Lab)

How can journalism work with other industries to build trust with readers? (Journalism.co.uk)

Speaking at the Guardian Media Changing Summit on Wednesday, Jeff Jarvis says that journalism needs to work together with other industries to build trust with its audiences. Those outside parties include advertisers to help them understand “signals of distrust” and what kinds of content they shouldn’t be associated with, platforms to do a better job of revealing the sources of information, and public relations to “represent the public to the company, rather than just the company to the public.” And Jarvis says the public itself has a role to play here: We need “new norms of civility in this world” based on “humanity, understanding and reason,” Jarvis says, so all industries can grow.

+ The Financial Times says its readers who comment are 7 times more engaged than the average reader: These readers read more articles on FT.com, spend more time on site and come back to FT.com more frequently (Digiday); “The FT invests in maintaining productive, civil discussion. Just putting up comments and walking away won’t give you these results,” The Coral Project says (@coralproject, Twitter)

Russia Today is launching a fact-checking project and says it wants to help Facebook fight ‘fake’ news (BuzzFeed)

Kremlin-backed Russia Today is launching a fact-checking project, saying it wants to help Facebook fact-check stories on topics like Russia and Aleppo. Russia Today says it wants Facebook to start promoting its fact-checks as part of its efforts to combat fake news on the platform. This, however, presents a challenge for Facebook: “What happens if the fact-checkers themselves are accused of bias?” While Facebook didn’t respond to BuzzFeed’s requests for comment, Jim Waterson writes that RT will likely have trouble signing on as a fact-checking partner: “All participants in the trial have subscribe to the International Fact-Checking Network fact-checkers’ code of principles, with the majority being well-established outlets such as ABC News or Associated Press.”

+ Some examples of “fake news” RT is fact-checking, which BuzzFeed reports that mostly “fits with Russia’s foreign policy objectives”: A Washington Post story on Russian hackers breaching a U.S. power grid in Vermont, a viral picture of a girl in Syria that’s actually from a music video, and a fake tweet which showed a space station attacking Donald Trump (Russia Today)

Fox, Turner and Viacom are partnering to create a system that will standardize targeting of TV audiences across networks (Broadcasting & Cable)

Three of the largest TV companies are partnering to launch OpenAP, an audience platform that will standardize the targeting of TV audiences across Viacom, Time Warner’s Turner and 21st Century Fox’s Fox Networks Group’s networks. Jon Lafayette writes that TV companies have been building up their data capabilities in an effort to better compete with digital advertising, but because each TV company’s targeted ad products are different, it’s hard for advertisers to evaluate each system. “The idea of this is very powerful and positive that we’re going to have some industry standards and we’re going to have some third-party measurement, which is very important to us,” says Publicis Media Exchange CEO Dave Penski.

Trump questions Maddow’s tax return story on Twitter, but the document was distributed by the White House during the show (Poynter)

While Rachel Maddow drew out the unveiling of Trump’s tax documents on Tuesday night, the White House itself distributed the documents to other news organizations — “a cautionary tale about the dangers of being scooped in an age where the news cycle is measured 140 characters at a time and precious seconds can mean the difference between owning a story and playing follow-the-leader,” Ben Mullin writes. But Trump still blasted the story and called it “fake news” on Twitter — even though the White House effectively confirmed the story by distributing the documents.

+ “Pillorying journalists and media outlets with such a label [as ‘fake news’] can create a rationale for clamping down on a free and independent press and create a climate for self-censorship,” writes the Committee to Protect Journalists’ advocacy director Courtney C. Radsch. “Restrictions [on speech in countries such as China] show how any official steps by Western governments to counter misinformation would set a dangerous template for countries without democratic safeguards” (Committee to Protect Journalists)

People are paying for online content more, and that’s helping the Internet fund new forms of art and culture (New York Times)

A common criticism of the Internet is that it threatens many of the pillars of our culture — it hurt the music industry, cable subscription models, independent bookstores, and not to mention newspapers. But Farhad Manjoo writes that there’s an important shift taking place: More people are starting to pay for content online, which means that the Internet is now actually in a position to fund our culture. “In just about every cultural medium, whether movies or music or books or the visual arts, digital technology is letting in new voices, creating new formats for exploration, and allowing fans and other creators to participate in a glorious remixing of the work,” Manjoo writes. “[People paying for content] are doing so at an accelerating pace, and on a dependable, recurring schedule, often through subscriptions. And they’re paying for everything. … They are subscribing to podcasters, comedians, zany YouTube stars, novelists and comic book artists. They are even paying for news.”