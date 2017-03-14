Need to Know: Mar. 14, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Washington Post is licensing its publishing platform Arc to Tronc (Washington Post)

But did you know: The Washington Post has plans to open up its Arc platform to all publishers through a self-service platform (Wall Street Journal)

With its deal with Tronc, The Washington Post has landed its biggest deal yet for Arc. The Post has previously licensed its publishing platform to publishers such as Argentina’s InfoBae.com and Canada’s Globe and Mail. And the Post says that its deal with Tronc is just the beginning of some larger ambitions it has for the platform: Chief information officer Shailesh Prakash says the company is planning to make Arc available to all publishers through a self-service platform. “Small publishers with limited budgets don’t actually have too many options here. They can use WordPress for content, but what do you do for video? What do you do for apps? What if you want to do Facebook Instant Articles? Putting it in the cloud will benefit those publishers,” Prakash says.

+ Noted: Verizon sought a discount of $925 million on the Yahoo sale before settling for a $350 million price cut, regulatory documents show (Associated Press); A new survey of freedom of information experts conducted by the University of Arizona for the Knight Foundation suggests that access to government information will get worse over the next four to eight years (Poynter); The Boston Globe is sending push notifications via Facebook Messenger, opting to use the Messenger platform over adding notifications to its app (Digiday); Watershed Post, a local news site covering the Catskills, announces that it’s ending its news coverage, saying that Facebook and Google ate up its ad revenue (Watershed Post)

API UPDATE

Why we click on news stories

Newsrooms track clicks closely — but what motivates a user to click on a news story? New research suggests that readers are drawn to news that is relevant to their personal interests or happened nearby, news that gives them something to talk about, and news that evokes an emotional response. It also suggests that site design and layout play a role in those decisions, and sometimes a set of short headlines are sufficient for readers. Natalie Jomini Stroud breaks down the findings as part of our regular Research Review series.

TRY THIS AT HOME

3 steps your newsroom can take to help fight misinformation (Journalism.co.uk)

Solving the problem of misinformation online is going to take a lot of work, but Caroline Scott writes that there’s some steps your newsroom can take now to help: Improve your relationship with your audience so you can help them identify false information, inspire curiosity in your readers by changing the way you present facts, and double down on staying impartial.

+ The Knight Foundation is relaunching a revamped Prototype Fund focused on misinformation and trust in the media: Winners will now receive an average of $50,000 and have nine months to work on their projects (Knight Foundation); A profile of BuzzFeed France’s lead debunker Jules Darmanin, who focuses on policing false information online (Digiday)

OFFSHORE

The Telegraph is finding that Apple News is good for driving readers to its own app and site — and eventually turning them into subscribers (Digiday)

After launching a new digital subscription model last November, The Telegraph has found that Apple News is an effective third-party platform for driving traffic back to its own site and apps, where it can eventually turn those readers into subscribers. The Telegraph publishes 80 percent of its content on Apple News, with the other 20 percent being exclusive for subscribers; readers are directed back to The Telegraph’s site and apps through ads in the Apple News app. “Interestingly, the publisher said 65 percent of those who have been driven into The Telegraph app from Apple News are its most engaged app users, returning to the app more than five times in a month. They also index higher on other engagement metrics it measures, like dwell time and number of articles read,” Lucinda Southern reports.

+ An update on The Guardian’s membership program: It now has more than 200,000 paying members and 185,000 subscribers, and has received 160,000 one-time donations (Guardian)

OFFBEAT

How to help your organization waste less time (Harvard Business Review)

Unproductive routines and bureaucracy can kill both your company’s productivity and employees’ ambition, Eric Garton writes. Things like holding too many meetings and focusing too much on process instead of outputs are often symptoms of larger problems within your organization. Garton writes that to eliminate those problems, companies need to identify the root cause of “organizational drag.” To do that, Garton writes companies should focus on three things: Refocusing on strategic priorities, resetting the budgets, and redesigning the operating model.

+ A new report from the International Labour Organization suggests that while remote work has a number of positive effects, remote workers also tend to report higher levels of stress: Companies can help by setting policies on things like how many hours a day a remote worker can work (Fast Company)

UP FOR DEBATE

Readers are willing to pay for news sites centered around a place — but what about sites around an issue? (Nieman Lab)

“There are a lot of ways to define ‘community.’ We know it can be built around geography,” says The Marshall Project’s president Carroll Bogart. “But there should also be a community of people who care about climate, a community of people who care about criminal justice.” The Marshall Project is one member of the News Revenue Hub, a group of news organizations working with the Voice of San Diego to build their capacity for paid models. For the members that are local news sites, the definition of “community” is clear — but for members such as The Marshall Project and InsideClimate News, the definition is different. “Sure, the programs at organizations like Voice of San Diego and MinnPost are very successful. But they can hold meetups over coffee or beer to talk about, say, that issue with the schools — everyone has a common denominator. For us, our readers are coming from near and far, and they all need to agree on the importance of improving the criminal justice system,” explains The Marshall Project’s director of development Kelli Payne.

+ Earlier: Our Q&A with Stakeholder Media Project’s Mark Lee Hunter, who says that these news sites centered around an issue have a built-in community

SHAREABLE

The era of curated news means that readers are consuming a ‘choose-your-own-news adventure’ (New York Times)

Netflix announced last week that it would let viewers direct their plot of TV shows in a “choose-your-own-adventure” style — an idea that Jim Rutenberg says isn’t all that different from how readers consume news now. For example: You might see Trump’s claims of wire-tapping as true, false or an indicator that he’s working with Russia. And, the viewpoint that you pick then determines the news you consume around the topic — if you believe that Obama wiretapped Trump, you may have tuned into “Fox & Friends” that Sunday morning, but if you didn’t believe Trump, you may have read PolitiFact’s rebuttal of the claim or watched former national security director James Clapper Jr. on “Meet the Press.”