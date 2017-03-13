Need to Know: Mar. 13, 2017

You might have heard: Scale has come to be considered necessary for success in journalism, a concept that former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger argues has “got to be reevaluated”

But did you know: Advertisers are going for bigger branded content deals that favor large publishers over smaller publishers (The Information)

“There’s good news and bad news for digital media firms,” Tom Dotan writes. “The good news is that advertisers are finally plowing big money into new ad formats, particularly ‘branded content’ like sponsored videos which mimics editorial content. The bad news: This favors big publishers over small.” Dotan reports that publishing executives say advertisers have increased the size of their branded content deals, while cutting back on smaller deals that smaller publishers tended to rely on. “For smaller publishers, this suggests a need for combinations,” Dotan writes. “There are still lots of digital media firms with revenues of less than $100 million, including Mic, Mashable and Bustle, not to mention newer sites like Axios and The Outline that have barely got off the ground.”

+ Noted: ProPublica is launching a healthcare API with data from its investigative stories (ProPublica); The New Yorker sold 100,000 subscriptions in January, its best month ever: Newsletters and social media have been key to its strategy for subscription growth (Digiday); In an interview at SXSW, Nick Denton says Gawker’s Hulk Hogan story (which led to the lawsuit) could have been stronger: “If you’re going to expose somebody to mockery, there should be a point to it. … It was a little too sophisticated a point to be making in a couple lines. Maybe [the post] required a little more essay and a little less video for that to have worked as a point” (PCWorld); Mississippi’s Hattiesburg American will cut its print edition to three days a week as it has eight times more digital subscribers than print subscribers (Poynter)

Facebook’s tips for how local news outlets can cover weather on the platform (Facebook Media)

In the latest installment of its series on how local news outlets use Facebook, the platform is offering tips and examples of standout weather coverage on Facebook. When a major blizzard hit New England in early February, a reporter at Maine’s Sun Journal mounted a camera on his car’s dashboard to give a live update on road conditions. And when tornadoes came through Louisiana and Texas, KENS 5 & Kens5.com in San Antonio created an aerial tour of the areas tornadoes had touched down with infographics about the tornadoes cut into the video.

An update on ‘fake news’ in Germany: Simply identifying misinformation online isn’t enough to fight it, Correctiv’s co-founder says (NPR)

As Germany gets closer to its upcoming election, the country is growing increasingly concerned about the rise of “fake news,” NPR’s Esme Nicholson reports. While the German government is drafting legislation to impose fines on social media platforms that don’t promptly remove fake stories, Correctiv is partnering with Facebook to fact-check flagged stories on the platform. Correctiv’s co-founder David Schraven tells Nicholson that just identifying misinformation isn’t enough to fight it, though: “Like it or not, he says, the fake news industry represents serious competition and journalistic integrity alone won’t cut it. He says traditional media must emulate the techniques used so successfully by the shady purveyors of falsehoods,” Nicholson writes.

+ Reflecting on a “news literacy working group” convened by Facebook and Arizona State University (Facebook Media), Dan Gillmor writes that part of solving the “fake news” problem may include helping news organizations embed news literacy into their work (Dan Gillmor, Medium)

Is your feedback being ignored? Consider how you’re delivering it (Poynter)

If you find that your staff is ignoring your feedback, Butch Ward says you should consider how you’re delivering that feedback. “Acknowledge that critical feedback is no more important than the positive. It’s all feedback. And we need the positive input just as much as we need feedback that is challenging,” Ward writes. Ward’s tips for providing better feedback: Provide a lot of it, pay attention to how staff members respond to it, invite feedback of your own performance, and encourage staff members to share their own expertise with you.

The inclusion of partisan news outlets in the White House press pool raises questions about what’s a legitimate news outlet (Washington Post)

The pool reporter covering Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday was from The Daily Signal, a news and commentary site started by the Heritage Foundation. “In other words, the news that reporters received about the vice president came from a journalist employed by an organization with a vested interest in the direction of White House and federal policy,” Paul Farhi writes. And that raises questions about what constitutes a “legitimate” news organization: “The Daily Signal’s inclusion in the pool could set a precedent for other advocacy organizations, such as the liberal Center for American Progress, that have expanded into newsgathering. These groups could argue that they, too, qualify for White House press credentials and pool shifts. The slope could become even more slippery if extremist or racist organizations sought similar status.”

+ Margaret Sullivan: Misinformation promoted by hyperpartisan news outlets requires fact-checking and watchdog efforts from mainstream newsrooms (Washington Post); “Lots of practices that Washington journalists engage in are not only normalized, but they have premises [that] no longer apply. The practice no longer makes sense,” Jay Rosen argues. “Here’s an example: Journalists are interviewing Kellyanne Conway or Sarah Huckabee on the premise that they represent the views of the president or the White House. If it is shown in the interview that she doesn’t, it’s not clear why journalists are continuing with the practice.” (Poynter)

+ Writing on why there was a “liberal media bubble” in the election, Nate Silver emphasizes the importance of a diversity of skills in the industry: “Publications such as Buzzfeed or (the now defunct) Gawker.com get a lot of shade from traditional journalists when they do things that challenge conventional journalistic paradigms. But a lot of traditional journalistic practices are done by rote or out of habit, such as routinely granting anonymity to [sources] to discuss campaign strategy even when there isn’t much journalistic merit in it. Meanwhile, speaking from personal experience, I’ve found the reception of ‘data journalists’ by traditional journalists to be unfriendly, although there have been exceptions.” (FiveThirtyEight)

Snopes co-founder: ‘I often feel like we’re not really changing anybody’s mind’ (CNN)

“I often feel like we’re not really changing anybody’s mind,” says Snopes co-founder David Mikkelson in an interview with CNN. “The people who use the site are the people who are looking for something that confirms what they already think. But the people whose beliefs are being challenged, who think something is really true, and we’re saying it’s false, they’ll just say [Snopes] isn’t credible or it’s biased or it’s not qualified. Yeah, it’s kind of disconcerting at times.”