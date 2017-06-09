Need to Know: June 9, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday (NPR)

But did you know: Comey’s testimony confirmed or reinforced much of the mainstream reporting on Trump, but denounced a few key stories (Washington Post)

In his testimony on Thursday, Comey confirmed or reinforced much of the reporting from mainstream news organizations on Trump recently. But Comey also spoke of “many, many stories” that were “just dead wrong,” including denouncing a Feb. 14 New York Times story as almost entirely inaccurate. “The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters, writing stories about classified information is the people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on, and those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it,” Comey said in his testimony.

+ The NYT article Comey says is inaccurate alleged contact between Trump campaign members and Russian intelligence officials in the lead-up to the election, and NYT said Thursday it is standing by its reporting: “The New York Times has published an examination of Mr. Comey’s statements today, which reviews our previous coverage and found no evidence that any prior reporting was inaccurate. In fact, subsequent reporting by The Times and other media outlets has verified our reporting as the story makes clear,” NYT said in a statement (Poynter); That examination of Comey’s statements can be found here (New York Times)

+ Noted: Yahoo’s shareholders approved the company’s $4.48 billion sale to Verizon: The deal is expected to close Tuesday (Business Insider) and Verizon is expected to cut 15 percent of AOL and Yahoo’s staff after the deal closes, amounting to as many as 2,100 jobs lost (TechCrunch); A new survey from Reuters suggests that some readers are getting more skeptical of the news they read: “Of the 1,711 Reuters readers polled in early May, 74 percent ‘strongly’ agreed that they check with sites they trust to verify breaking news stories” (Nieman Lab); All publishers in Facebook’s ad network can now feature ads within the “related articles” section at the end of an Instant Article (Marketing Land); Analysis from the Duke Reporters’ Lab finds that conservative websites are far more likely to attack fact-checkers than liberal websites (Poynter)

API UPDATE



The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a tool for verifying quotes, why fact-checking isn’t friendly, and a new video format for fact-checking.

TRY THIS AT HOME



Building a better hiring process for journalism jobs (Source)

After applying for 71 jobs, doing phone interviews at 22 organizations and going to 6 in-person interviews, Rachel Schallom says the journalism industry needs to do better in terms of its hiring processes. Here are some of the ways Schallom says we can improve: Post the jobs you have open and take the time to publicize them, manage those postings by taking down jobs that were filled and revisit policies that might require you to post jobs you know you won’t fill, and don’t use proposals as a way to get free consulting work.

+ An example of newsroom transparency: The Washington Post launched a Facebook group three months ago where readers can ask the Post why and how they cover stories (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFSHORE



Al Jazeera Media Network was hit with ‘continual hacking attempts’ on Thursday (The Hill)

Al Jazeera Media Network said it was the victim of “continual hacking attempts” on Thursday, and says the attempts to breach its digital properties are growing in intensity. The platforms were not compromised on Thursday. The hacking attempts followed news that U.S. investigators believe Russian hackers were responsible for breaching the Qatar state news agency and posting a fake news story that led to several countries cutting ties with Doha.

+ The current diplomatic crisis in Qatar could put Al Jazeera in jeopardy, possibly leading to changes in Al Jazeera’s editorial policies (BBC); Saudi Arabia revoked Al Jazeera’s license to operate in the country and ordered its office to close (Committee to Protect Journalists)

OFFBEAT



There are so few minorities in leadership positions that researchers can’t study why there are so few of them (Knowledge@Wharton)

Facebook’s global director of diversity Maxine Williams says there are some major data points missing in the conversation about building diversity, in part because there are so few minorities in leadership positions. Researchers need a large enough sample size when studying populations statistically in order to be able to draw confident conclusions — something that doesn’t exist right now for underrepresented groups in management, Williams says. “It’s almost like they’re saying to me, ‘Hmm, if there were more of you, we could tell you why there are so few of you,’” Williams says. That’s a problem, Williams explains, because diversity has to be a business imperative now: “[At Facebook] we’re very focused on how do we get as many people as possible on as many teams as possible with different ways of seeing the world — differences in information and skills and background — because we have complex problems to solve.”

UP FOR DEBATE



An article by itself is worthless, but an audience is valuable and key to building sustainable news organizations (Andrew Dunn, Medium)

“The article itself, as a form of writing, has been devalued to the point where its essential value is zero,” The Charlotte Agenda’s Andrew Dunn writes. “An article is worthless. An audience — now that’s valuable. Journalists, especially at the local level, have been conditioned to believe that they are cogs in a machine, replaceable, interchangeable and useful only for churning out content to fill a news hole. They’ve generally not been willing or empowered to wield their clout to push for change in their institutions or command higher salaries. This must change, and quickly. Chasing page views is a losing battle. Building a stable of committed, enthusiastic subscribers is the only way to sustain a news product in the Internet era.”

SHAREABLE



Break the filter bubble and make Twitter useful again by blocking Trump mentions (Baekdal)

By blocking all mentions of Trump on his Twitter feed, Thomas Baekdal says he’s been able to make Twitter useful for work again — and it’s getting him out of his filter bubble. By getting tweets about Trump off his feed, Baekdal writes that he’s now able to see what people are talking about other than Trump. “By [filtering Trump out of my feed], I’m allowing more space in my Twitter to be filled up with other things. So, by filtering, I’m actually getting out of the filter bubble,” Baekdal writes. “The reason you filter is to remove those elements that dominate your stream. Now that I filter out Trump, I see a much more varied world than before, and that helps me understand the real world in a better way.”

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Stacy-Marie Ishmael writes on repeating phrases like “we’re working on that” and “that’s the next thing we hope to do” to our readers: “Our audiences don’t care that we are trying” (Stacy-Marie Ishmael, Twitter)

+ In defense of theSkimm: “What’s scarier to me as a journalist is the rejection of an entire group of news consumers. Yes, the news is often complicated. Yes, we should encourage readers to pay attention for more than a few minutes each day. But when we imply that there is only one ‘right’ way to consume the news, or to be informed, we exclude people who don’t — or can’t — fit that mold. And that’s not something we have the luxury of doing right now,” Kaitlin Ugolik argues (CJR)

+ An analysis of BuzzFeed’s video aspirations and why it’s trying to break into TV: “Web video production is less about immersiveness than creating self-awareness. The more conscious viewers are that they’re watching this video and are in on the joke, the more likely it is that they’ll share the link with friends” (Bloomberg)

+ “Twitter is certainly clogged with bots — a number of which are designed to elegantly spread information that’s far from credible and push narratives,” Charlie Warzel writes. “While the numbers sound substantial, the true effect these bots have on political discourse is still incredibly hard to quantify. And focusing on Twitter’s bot scourge is an enticing but partial explanation for a far more difficult problem. It’s also ignorant of the very real, very human media machine bent on pushing a pro-Trump narrative and trolling its opponents at all costs, for whom bots are just one of many tools.” (BuzzFeed News)