Need to Know: June 8, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: This week, Apple announced that the next version of Safari will block autoplay videos and include a security feature to stop ad tracking technology (Mashable) and Google said it will block intrusive ads in Chrome by next year and will provide a tool called Funding Choices for publishers to charge users who use third-party ad blockers (Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: Publishers are fearful of Apple and Google’s announced hits to digital advertising, but the platforms could help publishers by pushing their ad strategies forward (Digiday)

The announcements by Google and Apple have mostly been received as wins for customers, but publishers tend to “see two tech giants trying to protect their market share — Apple by positioning itself as the guardian of customer privacy and Google by trying to suck up as much of the digital advertising pie from rival Facebook,” Lucia Moses writes. “The optimists’ view is that clamping down on intrusive ads could stave off more ad blocking, which ultimately could help ad-reliant publishers and restore advertiser confidence in digital advertising.” Autoplay videos, for example, aren’t a reliable revenue source for publishers anyway, because advertisers know that consumers find them annoying. And, “publishers haven’t helped themselves by slapping bad ads on sites and allowing ad-tech companies to collect data on their visitors in the first place, contributing to the problem the platforms are now stepping in to fix. After all, publishers would probably still be annoying the hell out of users with pop-under and pop-over ads had the tech giants not put a stop to it by bundling blockers into browsers,” Moses writes.

+ “The tyranny of autoplay videos and low-quality display ads is one of the few topics that builds broad-based consensus on the internet. … Media companies’ inability or unwillingness to police them or offer viable alternatives in some ways made a browser-side fix inevitable.” (CJR)

+ What does Apple’s no-tracking feature mean for ad tech? “This is a more sophisticated and intelligent version of protecting consumer trust from tracking,” Digital Content Next CEO Jason Kint explains on the new feature. “Any ad-tech company that doesn’t have a direct relationship with the consumer is at a disadvantage. I think the painful reality for ad tech is that there’s a consumer trust issue that’s playing out. The industry has continually failed to address it.” (MediaPost)

+ Noted: Greg Gianforte apologizes to Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs and says he will donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists (Guardian); Shuffling its executive positions, Meredith Kopit Levien will assume oversight of NYT’s product and design as chief operating officer and Kinsey Wilson will leave the company, though will continue to consult with CEO Mark Thompson (Poynter); The Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, S.D., retracts 11 stories after a review of a former summer intern’s work revealed “quotes and other information that could not be verified” (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘A new model for high-impact investigative reporting’ (CJR)

News organizations often struggle to measure the impact of their work, sometimes using impact as the basis for audience engagement strategies, appeals to philanthropic funders or as a means to grow its revenue. But beyond all of that, Lindsay Barber-Green writes that the core goal of journalism is to “inform the public in order to enable civic engagement and hold the powerful to account.” In a new report for the Tow Center, Barber-Green and Fergus Pitt examine International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ collaborative reporting project “Evicted and Abandoned” as a potential model for high-impact investigative reporting. “On the surface, ICIJ’s model for achieving impact seems obvious: partner with as many reporters and organizations as possible across the globe to conduct in-depth investigations and distribute them globally to reach the largest possible audience,” Barber-Green writes .”But the elegance of its approach obscures the complexity required to scaffold these projects, and how different its strategy is from traditional thinking about impact.”

+ A Q&A with Barber-Green on how ICIJ measures its impact and what other organizations can learn from them: “How do you hold the powerful accountable? Do you get information to interest groups in order to fuel social movements and social mobilization? … For me, the bigger picture is understanding that the answer is, all of the above, but not all at the same time. And, if journalism organizations can communicate that reality with their audiences, I think that’s not only good for revenue, but good for trust in the power of media to contribute to democracy — not just name and shame.” (MediaShift)

OFFSHORE

Ahead of the French and German elections, groups across Europe are putting Facebook’s political ads under scrutiny (New York Times)

Facebook has released little info on how political parties use data and ads to reach voters on the social network, but “concern has been growing since the American presidential election about the company’s role in campaigns, including about how politically charged fake news is spread online,” Mark Scott writes. With elections coming up in France and Germany, groups across Europe are putting more pressure on Facebook and creating ways to track digital political ads and misinformation across social networks. One example is WhoTargetsMe?, a “nonpolitical” group whose browser plug-in anonymizes personal information and tracks political ads shown to its users.

+ “Political Facebook ads tailored specifically to users’ locations, gender and views on Brexit have been found in key marginal seats across the UK, suggesting parties are ramping up the use of ‘dark ads’ as the campaign enters its final days” (Bureau of Investigative Journalism)

OFFBEAT

‘If your company isn’t good at analytics, it’s not ready for AI’ (Harvard Business Review)

Companies that try to leap over basic data analytics and head straight into advanced artificial intelligence will be setting themselves up for failure, consulting firm Oliver Wyman’s Nick Harrison and Deborah O’Neill write. “They can become saddled with expensive start-up partnerships, impenetrable black-box systems, cumbersome cloud computational clusters, and open-source toolkits without programmers to write code for them,” Harrison and O’Neill explains. “By contrast, companies with strong basic analytics — such as sales data and market trends — make breakthroughs in complex and critical areas after layering in artificial intelligence.” Harrison and O’Neill outline a few signs that your company might be ready to venture into AI, including having a structured system for data analytics and having basic processes automated.

UP FOR DEBATE

Free speech and civil liberties groups fear that the speed and aggressiveness of Reality Winner’s arrest could be a sign of what’s to come under the Trump administration (Politico)

“[Reality] Winner is hardly the first leaker to face prosecution for disclosing secrets — the Obama administration’s aggressive use of the century-old Espionage Act brought prison terms for defendants like Chelsea Manning, who served seven years for supplying classified troves to WikiLeaks, and turned Snowden into a hunted fugitive,” Cory Bennett writes. “But leaks have taken on special political importance during Donald Trump’s presidency … [Free speech and civil liberties] groups fear that the speed and aggressiveness of Winter’s arrest may be an indicator of what’s to come. While Barack Obama’s DOJ wielded the Espionage Act against leaks more than all prior administrations combined, Trump and his top officials have brought a rhetorical fire to that crusade.”

+ “Indeed, Obama’s Justice Department was criticized for the high number of leak cases that it prosecuted,” writes Brian Stelter. “The difference now is Trump’s words, and the chill they have created. Trump’s loud public proclamations about his frustration with leaks have been heard clearly at various federal agencies, creating uncertainty and anxiety there and with the reporters who cover them” (CNN Media)

SHAREABLE

Following misinformation from a parody network to Russian TV to Fox News (New York Times)

Researchers at the Atlantic Council tracked down the roots of one fake news story, “involving an incident in the Black Sea in which a Russian warplane repeatedly buzzed a United States Navy destroyer, the Donald Cook.” The story was based on a kernel of truth from a statement from the Pentagon in April 2014, with a satirical story “that imagined the incident as an electronic warfare attack and described the panicked reaction of one crew member” following a few days later. That story, and a series of posts designed to look like a letter from the crew member, made the rounds on Facebook. Three years later, the story appeared on Russian TV in April 2017, using the satirical Facebook posts as a source. The story was then picked up by The Sun and other news organizations, with The Sun’s version being picked up by Fox News’ website.