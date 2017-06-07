Need to Know: June 7, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “A slew of Twitter users, ranging from baffled to amused, are announcing that they have been blocked by Trump’s official account and including screenshots of Trump’s inaccessible profile as proof,” Mashable wrote in December in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as president (Mashable)

But did you know: Arguing that his Twitter account is a ‘public forum,’ the Knight First Amendment Institute is threatening to sue Donald Trump if he doesn’t unblock individuals who were blocked after disagreeing with or criticizing him (New York Times)

In a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, the Knight First Amendment Institute is asking the President to unblock individuals who were blocked from his Twitter account after criticizing or disagreeing with him. The institute is arguing that Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is a “designated public forum,” from which the government cannot exclude people based on views they expressed. “This is a context in which the Constitution precludes the President from making up his own rules,” says Knight Institute executive director Jameel Jaffer. “Though the architects of the Constitution surely didn’t contemplate presidential Twitter accounts, they understood that the President must not be allowed to banish views from public discourse simply because he finds them objectionable. Having opened this forum to all comers, the President can’t exclude people from it merely because he dislikes what they’re saying.”

+ You can read the Knight Institute’s full letter to Trump here (Knight First Amendment Institute)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Chartbeat says its data shows that visitors to AMP web pages spend 35 percent more time on the page than visitors to a standard mobile page (Recode); At the deadline on Monday, two new bids for the Chicago Sun-Times were entered to challenge Tronc’s from Edwin Eisendrath and several unions (Poynter); Google is launching a news literacy program “designed to help kids make smart decisions online through games and tutorials” (Axios); Facebook adds the capability for closed captioning on live videos (TechCrunch)

TRY THIS AT HOME

5 ways to improve your journalism job descriptions: Think about how you would describe the job to a friend (Poynter)

“As journalists, we tell stories, weaving layers of detail into narratives that engage the public and help them make sense of their larger world,” Melody Kramer writes. “And yet, our melodic ledes and carefully woven bits of prose rarely translate to the way we craft our job descriptions.” What would make a better journalism job description, Kramer asks, and how can we apply our storytelling skills to writing job descriptions? Some ideas: Write short job descriptions with subheadings and keywords that will encourage a diverse group of people to apply, and think about how you would describe the job to a friend.

+ Related: Being transparent about your company’s long-term strategy “helps the outside world understand your company and it helps with recruiting as potential employees can better decide which companies they want to work for and why” (AVC)

OFFSHORE

News UK is launching a vertical video studio it believes will improve mobile ads across the web (The Drum)

News UK’s new vertical video studio, v-Studio, will repurpose video from the company into short-form, interactive vertical and 360 videos. Expect to see videos sourced from Storyful, as well as vertical video created from scratch in News UK’s in-house production studio. The company is recruiting launch partners now, pitching that they’ll be able to choose from seven “v-formats.” And while News UK is creating v-Studio, which will be housed within its commercial division The Bridge, with the goal of improving its own mobile ads, the company also believes it could improve mobile ads across the web: News UK will accept work from clients without any requirement that the ad run on their own properties, meaning an advertiser could have The Bridge create a Snapchat ad campaign, for example.

OFFBEAT

How to empower your team to say ‘no’ in a culture of ‘yes’ (Harvard Business Review)

We live in a culture of “yes,” Diana Kander writes, often saying “yes” to avoid disappointing colleagues, bosses or friends in times when we should say no. Managers, however, should empower their teams to say “no” when the situation warrants it, Kander writes. That will prevent having an overcommitted team, but it also means your team will be more likely to work on projects they believe will succeed. Some tips from Kander for cultivating this culture: Establish a value assessment system to rate new projects, pay attention to the early warning signs in an idea, and give your team credit and recognition for saying “no.”

UP FOR DEBATE

It’s OK for The Intercept to seek confirmation on leaked documents, but it shouldn’t have helped the government’s case by providing a copy of the report (Select All)

Despite uncertainties about whether The Intercept provided a copy of leaked documents to the NSA or how the FBI zeroed in on Reality Leigh Winner, Jake Swearingen writes that “it’s clear that there were serious mistakes made by both the Intercept and its leaker. It’s quite reasonable for the Intercept to seek confirmation that the document in question was real with third-party sources, and eventually the NSA. But revealing the Augusta, Georgia, postmark to the third-party source clearly helped the government build its case. Providing a copy of the report seems to have, in some way, added to the government’s pile of evidence. And the decision to publish the PDF with the tracker dots unobscured — especially considering the Intercept likely had no knowledge that Winner was the leaker, and she was already in custody — is a baffling unforced error from a site that hinges on being a secure place to send documents.”

+ While reporters may have been clumsy in how they handled the documents, Erik Wemple writes that Winner also didn’t follow The Intercept’s guidelines for leaking documents: “Yet the mistakes of the leaker before the Intercept even received the document would likely have sealed her fate, regardless of any clumsiness by the reporter in verifying the scoop. It’s apparent that the document came straight out of the blue, with little or no instructions as to sensitivity and handling.” (Washington Post)

+ The Intercept’s statement on the FBI affidavit and search warrant for Winner: “While the FBI’s allegations against Winner have been made public through the release of an affidavit and search warrant, which were unsealed at the government’s request, it is important to keep in mind that these documents contain unproven assertions and speculation designed to serve the government’s agenda and as such warrant skepticism. Winner faces allegations that have not been proven. The same is true of the FBI’s claims about how it came to arrest Winner” (The Intercept); WikiLeaks is offering a $10,000 bounty to get an Intercept reporter fired for trying to verify the leaked report without removing evidence that incriminated the leaker (The Hill)

SHAREABLE

If you want to change your newsroom’s culture, ‘you can’t just write it on a memo and think that everybody gets it’ (Poynter)

Talking to Poynter’s Kristen Hare, San Francisco Chronicle editor in chief Audrey Cooper emphasizes the importance of repeating your newsroom’s mission, again and again. “Our company’s mission is to tell the story of the city of San Francisco, which is a city that is always changing the world. Our newsroom’s mission is to earn new readers, which is another way really of saying get more digital, and to do journalism that makes our community better,” Cooper explains. “When we talk about new initiatives, we talk about how they track to those two goals. I say it three times a day. You can’t say it too much. You can’t just write it on a memo and think that everybody gets it. It has to become like a religion.”