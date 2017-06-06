Need to Know: June 6, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday in San Jose with a product keynote announcing major updates to its iOS, macOS and watchOS platforms (Recode)

But did you know: Apple’s updates to Safari include blocking autoplay videos and ‘intelligent tracking prevention’ (9to5Mac)

At WWDC yesterday, Apple announced some major updates to its Safari browser with big implications for publishers. The new version of Safari that will be included in macOS High Sierra will include “intelligent tracking protection” intended to “better protect user browsing and history data.” The browser will also block videos from autoplaying. MacOS High Sierra and the new version of Safari will be released to the public this fall.

+ Apple says it will learn over time which videos should and shouldn’t have autoplay, excluding sites like YouTube, for example (Nieman Lab); “The attack on autoplay hits home for many publishers that rely on video format to capture viewers. Most publishers know it’s a disliked experience, and some are trying to redesign pages to meet the new demands of platforms like Apple,” Garett Sloane writes on how publishers will adapt to the new Safari (Advertising Age)

+ Noted: The Lenfest Institute will distribute $1 million this year to “entrepreneurial projects that sustain journalism” (Poynter); Hearst acquires The New Haven Register, The (Torrington) Register Citizen, The Middletown Press and Connecticut Magazine plus eight weekly newspapers from Digital First Media (Connecticut Post); The Justice Department charges a federal government contractor with removing classified information from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet (U.S. Department of Justice): The documents, which describe details of Russian efforts to hack U.S. voting systems before the election, were published last month by The Intercept (NBC News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

NPR’s guide to Facebook Live: Respond to comments from viewers in real-time and avoid talking-head broadcasts (NPR Training)

Since NPR started using Facebook Live, its social team has produced 1,375 videos; now, they’re sharing the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Some of the best practices highlighted here: Audio is still paramount and shots should selected both by how they look and how they sound, avoid talking-head broadcast shots, engage with viewers by responding to comments in real time, and check your connections before starting to broadcast.

+ A new tool for email newsletters from Crosscut Public Media and the Reynolds Journalism Institute (Opt In): Opt In is designed to help newsrooms create better email newsletters by offering best practices on design, monetization and metrics and a “newsletter wizard” to walk newsrooms through the steps of creating a newsletter (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

OFFSHORE

Italy’s Il Giornale is using crowdfunding to fund reporting from conflict zones (Nieman Lab)

When newsroom budgets get tighter, one of the first things to go is often reporting in war zones, Ricardo Bilton writes. But Italy’s Il Giornale is turning to readers to fund its reporting from conflict zones, with readers funding 90 trips worldwide since 2013. “We’re a news site so we need to cover these things, but there’s not a lot of money to do everything. So we thought, maybe we could help solve this by using one of the main resources we have — our readers,” explains Laura Lesèvre, project manager for crowdfunded project The Eyes of War.

OFFBEAT

Single-purpose apps can create a poor experience for users (The Next Web)

“The ability to offer specific software on-demand at lower costs — the SaaS model — democratized the software industry, allowing various niche providers to enter the field with greater accessibility,” writes Jon Lee. Overspecialization, however, can limit expertise and decrease productivity, plus create a poor user experience: “For example, flipping back and forth between specific tabs, apps, devices and programs quickly becomes tedious. But more importantly, it wastes valuable time, requires intensive training and interrupts the user’s workflow, leaving more room for errors or lack of adoption altogether.” For those reasons, Lee writes that multi-purpose apps and software are the direction the industry is headed in; expect to see mergers and acquisitions bring software companies together, perhaps in the style of Google’s G Suite productivity services.

UP FOR DEBATE

Weather.com’s editor in chief on its climate homepage: We took an opportunity to shine a light on the dangers of climate change (CJR)

Last week, you might have seen screenshots of Weather.com’s homepage making their way around social media: After Donald Trump announced plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, Weather.com changed its homepage to highlight climate change, with a series of headlines including, “How Earth Could Suffer if We Pull Out of Deal,” “Still Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” “…and More Proof…” “and Even More Proof.” CJR’s David Uberti talks to Weather.com’s editor in chief Neil Katz about why they decided to take and what that says about trust in media: “Read our stories, watch our videos and documentaries, look at our content and angles we’re taking. I think you will see we’re not a part of the political echo chamber. It is loud enough as it is; it doesn’t need our voice. We did take an opportunity on what was a historic announcement to shine a bright light on the dangers of climate change and what we might be able to do about that; we’re guilty of that for sure.”

SHAREABLE

After blocking the Google hole in its paywall, WSJ has seen subscriptions soar while search traffic drops (Bloomberg)

The Wall Street Journal has taken several steps in recent months to make its paywall a little less leaky, one of which was closing up the Google loophole in February. But ending that workaround came with a tradeoff, Gerry Smith reports: Traffic from Google to WSJ has dropped 44 percent, but it has seen a fourfold increase in the number of site visitors converting into paying customers. Now, users coming in from Google can see a short snippet of a story; meanwhile, Google puts a “subscription” label next to WSJ stories in search results.

+ Ad network Revcontent launches an anti-fake news initiative, while working with 21 sites in its network that have published fake news stories (BuzzFeed News)