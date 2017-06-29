Need to Know: June 29, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook explained how the company defines hate speech and its approach removing it — as well as some of the complexities that arise when it comes to setting limits on speech at a global scale, in dozens of languages, across many cultures (Facebook)

But did you know: Facebook’s secret censorship rules protect white men from hate speech but not black children (ProPublica)

A trove of internal documents reviewed by ProPublica sheds new light on the secret guidelines that Facebook’s censors use to distinguish between hate speech and legitimate political expression. The documents reveal the rationale behind seemingly inconsistent decisions. Over the past decade, the company has developed hundreds of rules, drawing elaborate distinctions between what should and shouldn’t be allowed, in an effort to make the site a safe place for its nearly 2 billion users. The issue of how Facebook monitors this content has become increasingly prominent in recent months, with the rise of “fake news” and growing concern that terrorists are using social media for recruitment.

TRY THIS AT HOME



A free guide to bringing Listening Post to your city (Poynter)

Listening Post Collective aims to facilitate dialogues between news organizations and communities around the world and is now in seven cities with projects in different phases. They come from a mix of traditional newsrooms, community news organizations and individuals interested in reaching and getting to know different communities. Because each community is different, the projects are, too. But they start in the same place. “It’s starting with listening, which I know sounds like a cliche, but I think it works,” said Jesse Hardman, who started the original Listening Post project in New Orleans. Want to try it yourself? Listening Post Collective launched a site and free guide last week.

OFFSHORE

Cultivating the future of investigative journalism in Kenya (Ureport)

Kenya has seen few reporters venture into investigative journalism because of the challenges it presents, writes Emmanuel Yegon. Among many, the challenges include witness protection, personal safety as journalists, legal regimes and the ethical requirements of carrying out the investigations. According to Africa Uncensored’s John Allan Namu, the space and tolerance for investigative journalism in Kenya is being clamped down by many factors including government and commercial interests. A number of organizations are providing mentorship programs and cultivating the future of investigative journalism in Kenya.

+ The UK government says it intends to call in the Competition and Markets Authority for a further six-month examination of Rupert Murdoch’s Sky takeover bid (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT



High-performing teams: A timeless leadership topic (McKinsey)

The value of a high-performing team has long been recognized. “No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team,” is the way Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn cofounder, sums it up. Basketball legend Michael Jordan slam dunks the same point: “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.” Amid the myriad sources of advice on how to build a top team, Scott Keller and Mary Meaney provide some ideas around team composition and team dynamics that have long proved their worth.

UP FOR DEBATE

In the digital age, The New York Times treads an increasingly shared path between news and advertising (Columbia Journalism Review)

In tough economic times for newspapers, the wall between the Times’ journalists and advertising departments isn’t as tall as it used to be. Dean Baquet, who has been executive editor of the paper since May 2014, says that the traditional news-advertising divide has become a luxury the Times can no longer afford. “I came into this place fighting for the survival of The New York Times,” Baquet says in an interview. Pulling that off, he says, required cooperation with the business side. “If the newsroom hadn’t been a strategic partner, we either wouldn’t have made it, or we would have made it on terms we don’t like.”

SHAREABLE

When hiring isn’t hell it looks like this (Source)

Rachel Schallom recently published an open letter to hiring managers highlighting how broken the hiring process is in journalism. The response was overwhelming, writes Schallom. “Almost all of the feedback was people, mostly women, sharing stories of similar, frustrating experiences,” she said. “That made the good experiences shine like gems, so I asked people to tell me more about what good hiring practices and processes stood out to them while interviewing and hiring.”

