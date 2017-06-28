Need to Know: June 28, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard:

You might have heard: A CNN producer criticized the network’s Russia coverage in an undercover video (Hollywood Reporter)

But did you know: President Trump and his supporters seized on CNN’s mistake (The New York Times)

Unsurprisingly, President Trump wrote on Twitter that “they caught Fake News CNN cold” and asked, “What about all the other phony stories they do?” And Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders urged Americans to watch a video filmed by a controversial right-wing activist, James O’Keefe, that showed a low-level CNN producer criticizing his network, “whether it’s accurate or not.” News organizations regularly issue corrections and, in rarer instances, retract a story, writes Michael M. Grynbaum. Other journalists praised CNN for taking responsibility, but the ferocious response from the White House was a reminder of CNN’s unique role as a nemesis for Mr. Trump.

API UPDATE

Covering news issues with comics: 7 good questions with Jake Halpern

Last January, The New York Times experimented with a unique visual storytelling format that allowed them to take a fresh angle to news topics — they launched “Welcome to the New World,” a fully reported graphic narrative. It is the first series of its kind, according to editor Bruce Headlam. The comic follows two Syrian brothers and their families, who entered the United States on Election Day 2016. Although the family members’ names and location are protected, everything that happens to their characters is a true account of their lives in close to real time.

Trying to write a killer headline for social? Here are some of the most (and least) effective phrases (Nieman Lab)

Jostling for readers for your listicle on Facebook? Aim for the number “10” in your headline. Trying to promote a story on Twitter? Emotion-based appeals popular on Facebook don’t translate to Twitter. Findings from a BuzzSumo trigram analysis of 100 million headlines published between March and May of this year confirms a lot about the clickbait-y, competitive publishing environment of social media.

OFFSHORE

The Toronto Star, “surprised by low numbers,” is shutting down Star Touch, its expensive tablet app (Nieman Lab)

The app’s shutdown is accompanied by layoffs of 29 full-time employees and one part-time employee. “The overall numbers of readers and advertising volumes are significantly lower than what the company had forecast and than what are required to make it a commercial success,” John Boynton, president and CEO of TorStar and publisher of the Star, wrote in a memo to employees. Star Touch shuts down July 31 and will be replaced by a new universal app that “operates both on smartphones and tablets … offers more of the features that you, our readers, have told us you want: breaking news, constant updates, more content, easy searches and navigation and the ability to share items much more easily on social media.”

+ More than 70 percent of the national audience of 6 UK papers is mobile-only (journalism.co.uk)

OFFBEAT



If you must hold a meeting, schedule it during the 10 a.m. hour (and other tips for effective meetings) (Inc.)

Meeting satisfaction contributes to employee satisfaction. That is especially true in organizations that meet often, writes Chad Perry. Only holding meetings when they are necessary, scheduling them when people are most alert, and making them interactive are three ways to increase employee satisfaction with your meetings.

UP FOR DEBATE

Media opposes right-of-publicity bill: ‘an attack on the First Amendment’ (Columbia Journalism Review)

The hasty effort in New York to pass a right-of-publicity bill (which allows you to control the commercial use of your name, likeness, and other identifying characteristics) ended — for now — last week after the state assembly sponsor pulled his bill, writes Jonathan Peters. Media organizations had opposed the legislation: The National Press Photographers Association said the assembly bill would “unconstitutionally deprive” its members “of the right to exercise property and copyright interests in their still, filmed, and recorded images.” Peters writes, “I’m happy that neither crossed the goal line before the session ended, but one or both of the bills is likely to be back sooner than later. If their deficiencies aren’t resolved, as the media coalition that ran an ad in the Albany Times-Union put it, the bills might “stop story-telling about living and deceased public figures from around the world.”

SHAREABLE

Can journalists live without Twitter? (The New Republic)

As the social-media platform’s struggles continue, Graham Vyse asked reporters and editors to imagine a world free of 140-character limits. The Washington Post’s humor columnist, Alexandra Petri, saw possibility. “I have no idea what I would do with that spare time. Probably rethink my life, finish my book proposal, and, uh, reaffirm my personal connections with human beings face to face,” she said. Petri was joking, but there’s an underlying truth: Many of us in journalism are addicted to Twitter, Vyse writes. It’s a professional tool for following breaking news, sharing insights, finding story ideas, and promoting work, but it’s also more than that. Twitter is a social environment unto itself, one in which reporters often spend more time than in actual, real-world social environments. “If Twitter went away,” Daily Beast senior editor Erin Gloria Ryan said, “at first it would feel like a phantom limb.”

