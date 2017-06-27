Need to Know: June 27, 2017

You might have heard: Up to 73% of news jobs today are in the so-called “media bubbles” (Politico)

But did you know: The Guardian is working with reporters from around America to cover class and inequality (The Guardian)

Media’s “bubble” problem became apparent in the aftermath of the 2016 election, with newsrooms admitting they got some things wrong and calling for journalists to get better at going out on America’s byways and talking to people, write Guardian editors Alissa Quart and Jessica Reed. Quart and Reed say an obvious solution is to give a platform to writers who already know their communities and can identify what’s most crucial about them long before reporters who live thousands of miles away, which is why the Guardian and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) are partnering on a project called On the Ground: reporting from all corners of America, “to further burst ‘media bubbles’ and cover areas of America that have been underreported.” The series is funded in part by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to support the Guardian’s reporting on wealth inequality in America.

+ Noted: Three CNN employees resign over retracted story on Russia ties (The Washington Post); Fox Sports cuts web writing staff to invest more in online video (Bloomberg); Time Inc. plans to license its Fortune brand for stock indexes based on the Fortune 500 in a new partnership with Barclays (Reuters); Lenfest steps down as chairman of his Institute (The Lenfest Institute); Sofia Vergara’s Latino-focused media company Raze launches digital platform (The Wrap); As few as 1 in 5 video ads served by Facebook are actually viewable by a user, agencies say (Digiday)

How to develop content strategies for connected devices (The Associated Press)In the office elevator, at the bus stop, even on the refrigerator — information is everywhere. In the dawning era of the “internet of things,” seemingly every device will soon be able to provide us with news, weather or sports updates, writes Ken Romano. The AP asked leaders around the “internet of things” ecosystem for their best practices when it comes to delivering content through this still-emerging technology. They discovered are five concepts to think about when building your own strategy: metadata, personalization, environment, formats, and engagement.

Grenfell fire reflects the accountability vacuum left by crumbling local press (The Guardian)

According to Emily Bell, the challenges for local journalism are well known: commercialism, consolidation, the internet, poor management. The fixes for that, though, cannot be found in an environment which is commercially hostile to small-scale accountability journalism, and for that we are all to blame. “The decline of in-depth reporting about London’s richest borough is a microcosm of what has happened to local journalism in the UK and beyond — the pattern is the same from Kensington to Kentucky,” writes Bell. “The stories worth covering that nobody reads are the fabric of the public record.”

Tools to help facilitate content co-creation with niche experts (Social Media Today)

With more than 2.5 million new blog posts being uploaded every day, covering virtually any topic, you need to showcase your professional expertise in your niche if you want to stand out in that flood, writes Ryan Kh. Working with a subject matter expert can enhance your reporting and engagement. Even if the expert isn’t proficient as a writer, a professional writer can help guide them, using tools like Smarp and Slack.

The politics (and profits) of letting Trump supporters lie on television (Bustle)

The relationship between the press and the president is adversarial by nature, but under President Trump, it has become distinctly hostile, if not worse, writes Clarissa-Jan Lim. Despite being maligned by the president, CNN consistently invites the president’s spokespersons to return to its shows, even though the on-air interviews often disintegrate into shouting matches. Why put Trump’s surrogates on? CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash insists that journalists must allow space on cable news for the people who represent Trump, even if they’re hostile or don’t have the full picture. There are also financial reasons for cable news organizations: A record-breaking $2.5 billion in ad revenues for the cable news networks from their 2016 election coverage.

The National Enquirer’s fervor for Trump (The New Yorker)

The tabloid is often defined by its “predatory spirit.” Jeffrey Toobin asks: why has it embraced the President with such sycophantic zeal? American Media CEO David Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump, says the National Enquirer supports the president because its readers do. Pecker is eager to use his media empire to help his friends, especially Trump, and “unabashedly boasts about doing so.” He may try to expand his empire with a bid for Time, Inc., according to Toobin.