Need to Know: June 26, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: CNN deleted a story linking Trump and Russia, then issued a retraction after questions were raised (BuzzFeed)

But did you know: CNN is imposing strict new rules on its Russia coverage (BuzzFeed)

CNN is imposing strict new publishing restrictions for online articles involving Russia after the network deleted a story and then issued a retraction late Friday. The story cited a single, unnamed source. The email went out at 11:21 a.m. on Saturday from Rich Barbieri, the CNNMoney executive editor, saying “No one should publish any content involving Russia without coming to me and Jason [Farkas],” a CNN vice president. A source close to the network said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker and the head of the company’s human resources department are “directly involved” in an internal investigation examining how the story was handled.

+ Noted: News Corp. is in advanced talks with Facebook on subscriptions (Bloomberg); Food & Wine Magazine will leave New York for Alabama (The New York Times); The Chicago Sun-Times isn’t interested in a $1 bid from a group led by Eisendrath because the bid will keep current owners liable for future expenses (Crain’s Chicago); Gabe Pressman, a dean of New York TV journalism, dies at 93 (The New York Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME



In a town full of news, here’s how BillyPenn chooses its stories (and competes with everyone else) (Poynter)

How does BillyPenn, a mobile-first newsroom that caters to a millennial audience, stand out? The short answer, from editor Chris Krewson: “We experiment a lot at BillyPenn.” Krewson shares important tips to keep in mind when creating content for mobile audiences, infographics that work, video strategy, voice, and how BillyPenn competes with local media. “In the beginning I was adamant that if someone else was going to cover something, we wouldn’t,” Krewson said. “I think we adhered to that maybe for six months or so, and then an Amtrak train went off the rails and we wound up with a huge national story.”

+ How NBC News designs digital products with the audience in mind (journalism.co.uk)

OFFSHORE



In Sweden, Blankspot aims to cover underreported stories while promoting trust in journalism and media literacy (journalism.co.uk)

Blankspot, which started operating after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $136,000 in 2015, aims to cover underreported stories and create a movement of media literacy where journalists collaborate with the public throughout the reporting process. “Currently, in Sweden, there is a really lively debate about how to increase trust in media, but we did that already then [when the crowdfunding launched], emphasising the fact that you need to create a movement amongst the readers,” said Brit Stakston, media strategist and chief executive of Blankspot. “It’s really important that the readers are the ones defending journalism, because journalists will always be seen by those that criticise media as wanting to keep their jobs, wanting to keep their unique position of telling the world how things are.”

OFFBEAT



A look at some Alt-Right wiki sites, which were created as an alternative to Wikipedia and its perceived liberal bias (Wired)

Last fall, in the midst of a public debate about what, exactly, constitutes a fact, science fiction writer and alt-right personality — who uses Vox Day as his pen name — decided it was time to do something about “the Wikipedia problem.” “Wikipedia was the easiest and the most important of the social justice-converged social media giants to replace,” Day said. Day’s site, Infogalactic, is made with Wikipedia’s MediaWiki software — so by design it looks a lot like Wikipedia. At first glance, so does its content, writes Alexis Sobel Fitts. But break into some of the more contentious topics and differences begin to emerge. On Infogalactic, Mike Cernovich is a respected bestselling author, “independent journalist,” “writer, attorney, and documentary filmmaker.” On Wikipedia, the Twitter pundit is a “social media personality, writer, and conspiracy theorist.”

+ Facebook is developing a stand-alone app for creators of Facebook Live videos (AdWeek); Facebook courts talent agencies as it prepares to debut TV-quality shows by late summer with budgets of up to $3 million per episode (Wall Street Journal)

UP FOR DEBATE

Verticals like The Lily aim to bolster women’s voices in media. But are they going about it the wrong way? (Poynter)

The Lily is catered to millennial women and is named after the first women’s newspaper, which started publishing in 1849. Its launch comes amid a recent uptick in platforms catered to female audiences, particularly those created by mainstream news organizations such as The Post. This is problematic to some, like Kelley Calkins, cofounder of The Establishment multimedia site run and funded by women. “(The reason) corporate places have been convinced that there’s a market for this content is because of the work that activists and independent media sites and people that put it all on the line have been doggedly doing for decades,” Calkins said. Despite concerns over the way in which mainstream news organizations have created content verticals catered to women, others say the rise in such products are beneficial simply because of their existence.

+ Earlier: Does creating separate news sites for women reinforce the idea that women’s issues are less important? (New Republic)

SHAREABLE



Analysis finds predominantly negative coverage of Muslims and refugees contributes to negative public opinion of Muslims (Shorenstein Center)

In an analysis of CBS, Fox and NBC newscasts, Meighan Stone finds that during a two-year period from 2015-2017, there was not a single month where positive stories about Muslims outnumbered negative stories. War and terrorist activities were the major focus of news reports, with ISIS serving as protagonist 75 percent of the time, while positive coverage, such as human interest stories or those depicting Muslims as productive members of society, were overlooked. In reports where Muslims were the focus, only 3 percent of the voices heard were those of Muslims, while Trump spoke on their behalf 21 percent of the time. Stories about refugees were also negative in tone; more than half of the global refugee population is Muslim.

+ Here’s what the New York Times has learned covering Canada so far (J-Source); I almost let my journalism job destroy my marriage. Don’t make the same mistake. (Poynter)