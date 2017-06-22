Need to Know: June 22, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: WSJ fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent on Wednesday for ties to the business dealings of one of his sources (Associated Press)

But did you know: Jay Solomon was offered a 10 percent stake in a company called Denx LLC while reporting on the company’s founder (Poynter)

After learning that he was “unethically entangled” in a source’s business dealings, The Wall Street Journal fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent Jay Solomon on Wednesday. The AP found emails and text messages between Solomon and Farhad Azima, the founder of Denx LLC and a businessman who has smuggled guns for the CIA. In a statement made to Poynter, WSJ said it was “dismayed by the actions and poor judgment of Jay Solomon. The allegations raised by this reporting are serious. While our own investigation continues, we have concluded that Mr. Solomon violated his ethical obligations as a reporter, as well as our standards.” Solomon told the AP he “clearly made mistakes in my reporting and entered into a world I didn’t understand.”

+ Noted: Democracy Fund and Knight Foundation pledge $2 million in matching donations to nonprofit news organizations this year, with another $750,000 committed to help nonprofit news organizations build the capacity to become sustainable (Democracy Fund); At the Future of Newspapers conference, Jeff Bezos says ads alone can’t support investigative journalism, and news organizations need to ask their readers to pay (CNBC); Apple announces it will add demographic metrics to Apple News (@jbenton, Twitter); Rodale says it is exploring its “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale of the entire company or groups of its publications (Folio Mag); Wenner Media sells Men’s Journal to National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc., which bought Us Weekly from Wenner in March (New York Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME



The characteristics of strong evergreen content: It addresses a need for your readers and should be easy to read with a variety of headings and images (Keywee)

Strong evergreen content can come in the form of how-to’s, interviews, and tips for readers. Some factors to consider when creating or identifying evergreen content, Keywee says, are the quality of the story, what need it addresses for your readers, how compelling the headline is, and the readability of the story. In a recent webinar, Keywee outlined best practices for creating and promoting evergreen content, and the slides for that webinar can be viewed via LinkedIn.

OFFSHORE



Citizen journalists are helping fill the media gap in Syria, but how credible are these reporters? (Deutsche Welle)

After the Syrian government clamped down on professional journalists, citizen journalists are moving to fill the media gap left by professional journalists who have fled the country or have been forced to work for state media. But Manasi Gopalakrishnan reports that these citizen journalists have had trouble proving their credibility. “The problem with citizen journalists is that they… belong to a certain group of people,” explains Amjad Tadros, co-founder of Syria Direct, a news outlet based in Jordan that trains journalists in more objective reporting. “They are eager missionaries, who have a mission — [for example] one of their family members was killed by the regime. So they have a very strong belief about the issue.”

+ A new fact-checking coalition is launching in Japan: FactCheck Initiative Japan will try to encourage news organizations to fight “against the diffusion of false and highly questionable information” (Poynter)

OFFBEAT



Improving your company’s decision making: Pay attention to what kind of decision you’re making, and adjust your approach accordingly (McKinsey & Company)

With a variety of data at their disposal, companies have more info than ever to back up and inform their decision-making processes. But, with large amounts of data available and more means of communication, companies can also get caught up in the process of making a decision. McKinsey has found that organizations have overcome these challenges by categorizing the kind of decision that’s being made and adjusting their approach to that kind of decision: For example, familiar and frequent decisions are delegated to individuals or working teams, while unfamiliar and infrequent “big-bet decisions” that have a bigger impact on the company’s future will include more of the company’s leadership.

UP FOR DEBATE



Using social media for news may actually diversify your news diet, not narrow it (Nieman Lab)

New data from the 2017 Reuters Institute Digital News Report challenges the conventional wisdom that social media users exist in a “filter bubble.” The report shows “social media use is clearly associated with incidental exposure to additional sources of news that people otherwise wouldn’t use — and with more politically diverse news diets,” Richard Fletcher and Rasmus Kleis Nelson explain. Fletcher and Nelson explain that theories around social media filter bubbles fail to account for incidental exposure on social media: In Reuters’ research, social media users reported incidentally using more sources of news than non-social media users, and social media news users and those incidentally exposed to news on social media have a more politically diverse online news diet than those who do not use social media at all.

+ More from Reuters’ Digital News Report: News apps may be entering another period of growth, young Americans are starting to pay for news more often, and people are willing to pay for breaking news (Nieman Lab)

SHAREABLE



For-profit media organizations like Spoon University and the Odyssey are relying on unpaid student writers as part of their business model (Wall Street Journal)

A group of for-profit media startups are popping up in college markets with a low-cost business model: These startups rely on unpaid college students to produce the content, in exchange for training and experience. Many of these startups, like Spoon University and Her Campus, operate with franchise-like microsites in college communities. However, this business model also comes with some serious legal and ethical concerns: Juno Turner, a partner at Outten & Golden LLP, argues that a business model built on unpaid work “seems like a pretty flagrant violation of the [intern] law,” while SPJ president Lynn Walsh says while publishing work on a well-known site can be important for young journalists, the companies are also benefiting from this arrangement.