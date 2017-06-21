Need to Know: June 21, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Longtime McClatchy CEO Pat Talamantes was let go in January, and Craig Forman was named CEO (Sacramento Business Journal); Forman has emphasized ramping up McClatchy’s digital efforts: “My goal here is collaborating in accelerating that transformation. … The thing we have to work on is our pace” (Sacramento Bee)

But did you know: McClatchy is ‘picking up the pace of digital transformation’ at its papers, increasing its focus on high-impact local stories (Poynter)

“We run about 29,000 pieces of local digital content a month [across McClatchy], and 1,000 of those drive more than half the readership,” says vice president of news Tim Grieve. “That’s about one story per day per newsroom. If we could do two a day instead, we could double [that part of] the traffic.” McClatchy is five months into a new program led by Grieve intended to help its 31 newsrooms “pick up the pace of digital transformation.” McClatchy’s two newsrooms that have already implemented the program have shown promising signs of improvement, Grieve says: Individual reporters saw their pageviews rise on average by 26 percent at one paper and 58 percent at the other, while the four newsrooms that came on board in May immediately had record-breaking traffic months.

+ Noted: CNN is planning to invest $40 million in Great Big Story over the next 4 years, transforming the in-house social video startup into a 24-hour streaming channel available via web TV services such as Sling TV (Bloomberg); NYT names Kathleen Kingsbury, Boston Globe’s managing editor for digital, as its deputy editorial page editor (New York Times Co.); Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones had a total of 17 paid-for ad spots in comparison to 34 in its series premiere, while viewership was averaged at 3.53 million viewers, the show’s lowest turnout so far (Ad Age)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Honolulu Civil Beat is using Facebook Live to hold weekly Office Hours with its audience (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Every Friday afternoon, Honolulu Civil Beat engagement editor Anthony Quintano and audience development editor Landess Kearns get on Facebook Live and talk about the latest news, ask for feedback from their audience and answer questions from viewers. This weekly livestream serves as both an experiment in the technology of livestreaming on Facebook, as well as an experiment in how to be more transparent with readers. Reynolds Journalism Institute’s Jennifer Nelson talks to Quintano and Kearns about how their audience has responded to Office Hours, what kind of resources it requires, and what prompted them to launch it.

OFFSHORE



A new survey of Internet users in Spain finds that when people trust the media less, they’re willing to pay more for news online (The Graph, Medium)

According to a new survey from Universidad de Navarra and Universidad Carlos III of Madrid, when people trust the media less, they’re also willing to pay more for news online. That’s because those people who distrust the media “are willing to pay for those specific media that they trust,” researchers found. “In other words, trust and confidence have an economic value that media organizations can monetize,” writes James Breiner on the findings.

+ Earlier: API’s research on why people pay for news and what that says about the future of journalism, and our research on what makes people trust and rely on news

OFFBEAT



‘Changing company culture requires a movement, not a mandate’ (Harvard Business Review)

When companies are trying to become more innovative, changing the company culture is often the most challenging part, IDEO’s Bryan Walker and Sarah A. Soule. “Culture change can’t be achieved through top-down mandate,” write Walker and Soule. “It lives in the collective hearts and habits of people and their shared perception of ‘how things are done around here.’ Someone with authority can demand compliance, but they can’t dictate optimism, trust, conviction, or creativity.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Post-election ‘drive-by journalism’ shows that national news organizations aren’t dealing with their mistakes in any real way (CJR)

“If the immediate critique after the election was that political reporters didn’t get out into the heartland and listen to people drawn to Trump, the pendulum has since swung in the opposite direction,” writes CJR’s David Uberti. “While some stories have offered insight into these communities’ affinity for a billionaire with authoritarian tendencies, much of the coverage feels like checking a box: We sent a reporter to explore the heart of American darkness. Such drive-by attempts signal that national media isn’t grappling with its mistakes in any sustained way. The fear is we may miss something just as big again.”

+ Poynter asked 390 journalists whether their employers are family-friendly, finding “many of the journalists who took the survey work for companies that offer key benefits and policies. Yet they’re also overwhelmingly worried about their career prospects after becoming parents and say they have few role models in management who demonstrate what it means to have a viable balance between work and caregiving responsibilities” (Poynter)

SHAREABLE



Here’s what podcasters think about Apple’s changes: It’s a step in the right direction, but more is needed (Nieman Lab)

In this week’s edition of Hot Pod, Nicholas Quah rounds up reactions from around the industry to the announcement that Apple is adding podcast analytics. “This is certainly a step in the right direction. This is what we asked for and I thank the Apple team for hearing and responding to the podcast community,” says Market Enginuity’s Sarah van Mosel. “Now I want more … I want to be able to track individual ad campaigns via third party server … on-demand audio ad tags that will work on the Apple Podcast player.”

+ Apple’s analytics could revolutionize podcast discovery, Melody Kramer says: The data could be used to offer recommendations based on listening habits, current news or what friends are listening to (Poynter)