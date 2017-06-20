Need to Know: June 20, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is trying to compete with YouTube by creating longer, TV-quality videos through partnerships with companies including BuzzFeed and Vox Media (Fortune)

But did you know: Facebook’s plan to build a library of TV-quality video is being met by resistance from publishers that are frustrated with the way Facebook has treated them in the past (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Facebook may have ambitions to build a library of high-quality video, but publishers are pushing back, a result of their strained relationship with the platform. Sarah Frier and Gerry Smith report that Facebook’s latest pitch to publishers is partnering on a regular stream of TV-quality, edited, original videos, in exchange for some of the revenue from these videos’ ads. But publishers are increasingly seeing that these arrangements may not be mutually beneficial. “Facebook is about Facebook,” says Andrew Morse, general manager of CNN’s digital operations. “For them, these are experiments, but for the media companies looking to partner with ­significant commitments, it gets to be a bit of whiplash.”

+ Noted: Calkins Media is selling its remaining newspaper properties to GateHouse Media and Ogden Newspapers: GateHouse will purchase the Bucks County Courier Times, The (Doylestown) Intelligencer, the Burlington County (New Jersey) Times, the Beaver County Times and the Ellwood City Ledger and Calkins Digital, while Ogden will purchase The Uniontown Herald-Standard, Greene County Messenger and SWC Properties (Bucks County Courier Times); McClatchy, Tribune Media and Tegna sell their remaining stakes in CareerBuilder to an investor group led by Apollo Global Management (MarketWatch); Vice Media secures a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG: The investment will partially be used to build a new mobile subscription service (Wall Street Journal); NYT CEO Mark Thompson says, “The world of digital advertising is a nightmarish joke” (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME



A question to ask in your next interview: ‘What did you think it was going to be like, what did it turn out to be, and how do they compare?’ (Poynter)

In his new podcast The Turnaround, Jesse Thorn asks, what makes a great interview? To answer that question, Thorn interviews great interviewers, including Katie Couric, Larry King and Terry Gross. Poynter’s Daniel Funke talks to Thorn about what he’s learned about interviewing thus far. When asked if there was one interviewing technique journalists should be using but aren’t, Thorn points to a question from This American Life’s Ira Glass: “What did you think it was going to be like, what did it turn out to be, and how do they compare?” Thorn explains: “[This question] inspires a compare and contrast that fundamentally asks, ‘What does this mean?’ And that is the work of most interviews, is to try and hear the story that contains the information and then hear the meaning of that. And people don’t usually offer both of those at the same time, but this question sort of automatically demands them.”

OFFSHORE



A new report suggests that the Mexican government is sending text messages containing spyware to journalists (BuzzFeed News)

According to a new report, the Mexican government is sending journalists and activists text messages containing spyware. Citizen Lab of the University of Toronto and free expression NGO Article 19 found that the Mexican government started sending spyware in 2015 in the form of Pegasus, an advanced spyware program designed to extract a phone’s software and forward it to a hidden server. The Pegasus software was developed by an Israeli firm known as the NSO Group, which previously told The New York Times that it only offers its services to “authorized governmental agencies.”

OFFBEAT



Highly productive teams communicate more, but talk less: How to facilitate productive communication on your team (Observer)

“Collaboration should be about knocking down obstacles to getting that work done, not the latest video conferencing or chat tool,” Planview’s chief product officer Patrick Tickle writes. “So why do so many collaborative work management applications focus on the ability to talk?” Tickle argues that the most productive teams communicate with each other more — but actually spend less time talking. Here’s how to facilitate that on your team, according to Tickle: Reduce the number of tools your team uses and focus on the right tools, managers should give their teams flexibility and freedom in how they do their jobs, and bring your team together in a work space that might not necessarily be physical where they can see their work and their progress.

UP FOR DEBATE



Jim Acosta: Reporters should walk out of ‘pointless’ press briefings (Huffington Post)

After Sean Spicer took questions from reporters without allowing audio or video recordings on Monday, CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta suggested that reporters should walk out of “pointless” press briefings as the White House’s restrictions on the press grow. “There must be collective action or else the stonewalling will continue,” Acosta said, adding that the briefings are “basically pointless” and Spicer is getting to the point ”where he’s just kind of useless.”

+ The White House is considering moving Sean Spicer into a “more senior role focused on strategy” (Bloomberg) and Spicer is searching for candidates to take over his role as press secretary, talking to Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail’s David Martosko (Politico)

SHAREABLE



‘Disruption does not mean destruction’ (City Bureau, Medium)

Chicago’s civic engagement-focused media lab City Bureau is changing the local media landscape there, trying to “build strong relationships with our audience” and “disrupt processes that perpetuate harmful reporting and create community distrust,” community engagement director Andrea Faye Hart writes. But Hart clarifies, “Disruption does not mean destruction. For us, disruption is the first step on the way to repair.” In practice, Hart says this means City Bureau is disrupting “single-note, often negative coverage” of Chicago’s South and West Sides, high barriers of entry to becoming a journalist, and traditional information sharing systems.

+ Alabama Media Group’s Michelle Holmes asks, “Can we make local news taste less like medicine, more like lunch with friends?” With a grant from the Jim Bettinger News Innovation Fund, Alabama Media Group is building a statewide brand, focused on accountability journalism and distributed via social media (Michelle Holmes, Medium)