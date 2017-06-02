Need to Know: June 2, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: News organizations saw a “Trump bump” following the 2016 presidential election, which turned into a surge of digital subscriptions (The Street)

But did you know: Digital subscription surges following the election didn’t translate into circulation gains for the industry as a whole (Pew Research Center)

After last year’s presidential election, major newspapers reported significant surges in digital subscriptions: NYT says it added 500,000 subscriptions in 2016, WSJ says it added 150,000, and the Chicago Tribune says it added 100,000. But analysis by the Pew Research Center shows that these digital gains didn’t translate into circulation gains for the newspaper industry as a whole. Pew’s analysis of Alliance for Audited Media data shows total weekday circulation (both print and digital) for U.S. daily newspapers fell 8 percent in 2016, marking the 28th straight year of declines. Pew also notes that the circulation decline corresponded with ad revenue declines: A separate Pew analysis suggests that ad revenue declined by about 10 percent in 2016, compared to 8 percent in 2015.

+ This analysis is part of Pew’s annual State of the News Media report, which Pew is releasing in several iterations over the next few months: More on Pew’s analysis of the newspaper industry can be found here (Pew Research Center)

+ After the Gianforte incident, the Guardian US has seen a 40 percent increase in donations from readers (Washington Post)

+ Noted: Google will introduce an ad filter in its Chrome browser for ads deemed “annoying” as early as next year (Ad Age) and Google says it will give publishers six months to prepare and provide a tool called “Ad Experience Reports,” which will alert publishers to problematic ads and explain how to fix issues (Wall Street Journal); The Intercept is building a three-tiered paid membership program, offering perks like events and behind-the-scenes reports (Nieman Lab); The Ida B. Wells Society receives a $150,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to expand its operations: The organization was launched in 2016 and offers training and mentorship for reporters of color (Ida B. Wells Society)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes the consequences of misinformation on WhatsApp, a festival to fight fake news, and official recommendations from the AP Stylebook on how use the term “fake news.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

What journalists need to know about staying secure if the laptop ban goes global (Backchannel)

Following the news that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly may be preparing to drastically limit travelers’ user of electronics in plane cabins, Dan Gillmor explains what journalists and others traveling with sensitive information can do to protect themselves and their electronics. Assuming electronics could still be stowed in checked luggage in this situation, Gillmor recommends traveling with a “bare-bones operating system setups, with as little personal or business data as possible” on the laptop’s internal disks, working mostly through browsers and with files stored in cloud-based systems.

OFFSHORE

A new report out of Australia finds rural readers rank local print newspapers and commercial TV as their most trusted sources of news (News Media Works)

A new report from the Australian Communications and Media Authority finds that rural Australians “use, prefer and trust commercial free-to-air TV and local print newspapers as a source of local news more than any other media.” ACMA surveyed 2,500 people for the report. Commercial television was cited first as the most trusted source of news at 21 percent, followed by local television at 19 percent and local ABC radio at 15 percent. Less trusted sources of news included news websites at 9 percent and social media at 4 percent.

OFFBEAT

The power of ‘little ideas’ in driving innovation (Knowledge@Wharton)

When thinking about “innovation,” most people think about big disruptors driving big changes — such as Uber, Airbnb or Amazon. But in his new book, “The Power of Little Ideas: A Low-Risk, High-Reward Approach,” Wharton operations, information and decisions practice professor David Robertson writes about how “little ideas” can be crucial to driving innovation. In this Q&A, Robertson explains how companies can change their idea of “innovation” based on his ideas.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘New York Times doesn’t need a public editor. The TV news outlets do.’ (Washington Post)

“The sort of institution that had a public editor to begin with is the sort of institution that may well not need one,” Erik Wemple writes on NYT’s decision to eliminate the public editor. “With or without the public editor, the New York Times is a self-explanatory institution. … By and large, however, television news needs public editors. How about a Fox News public editor exploring whether programming executives at the network have any input whatsoever on the pronouncements of conspiracy theorist Sean Hannity? How about a CNN public editor interviewing top talent on the contributions of Trumpite Jeffrey Lord? How about an MSNBC public editor on the boundaries between its daytime news coverage and its prime-time progressive tilt?”

SHAREABLE

WSJ becomes the latest publisher to kill a secondary mobile app: Features from What’s News will be integrated into WSJ’s main app (Nieman Lab)

The Wall Street Journal announced on Thursday that it would be shutting down it’s “What’s News” app on June 30, becoming the latest publisher to eliminate a secondary app aimed at a narrower audience. WSJ says features from What’s News will be integrated into its main app, which it’s in the process of revamping. One of the features from What’s News that we can expect to see in the main WSJ app is more info on the homepage: “There’s always a completed sentence on the What’s News App in the summary that we’ve put on the home screen. That generated much more engagement and had people come back to that homescreen and find use for that homescreen — since it wasn’t just a table of contents but was in some ways a product in and of itself,” explains mobile editor Phil Izzo.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Farhad Manjoo explains the mechanisms that lead to conspiracy theories and misinformation spreading on Twitter: Journalists feel compelled to cover what’s happening on Twitter because they could be accused of bias or missing a big story if they don’t, Twitter is filled with people who aren’t using their real identity, and bots can play a significant role in a story’s rise on Twitter (New York Times)

+ CJR highlights important local news operations from “small newsrooms in out-of-the-way places”: The Ocracoke Observer in North Carolina is run from its owner’s front porch, The Nome Nugget in Alaska is delivered by plane to its subscribers, and Nebraska’s Hooker County Tribune’s owner bought the paper at the age of 22 (CJR)

+ “Imagine you encountered a piece of text or video in your social media newsfeed or while searching for news on your phone or computer. It would be marked clearly as news, opinion, or sponsored content designed to sell you something. If you clicked on the byline, you’d see the author’s background and other published work. Did that person have local expertise? Experience and knowledge covering the topic? … You’d quickly find what you needed to make informed choices about your news,” The Trust Project’s Sally Lehrman writes on the idea of “Trust Indicators” (The Atlantic)

+ Pitchfork executive editor Mark Richardson talks to Poynter about how the publication has and hasn’t changed since its acquisition a year ago: “Condé Nast knew we had something successful and worked, and they didn’t want us to change the way we do things. The essential part of what we do hasn’t changed a lot, except hopefully being able to do it better, having access to better writers. Being able to pay people better for freelance stuff, or whatever. But the things that have changed are probably more external to our main editorial workflow.” (Poynter)