Need to Know: June 13, 2017

But did you know:Facebook is building a feature that would let users subscribe to news organizations (Wall Street Journal)

A long-requested feature by news organizations could soon be coming to Facebook’s app, Deepa Seetharaman and Lukas I. Alpert report. Facebook is building a feature that would let users subscribe to new organizations through Facebook’s mobile app, and is expected to be released by the end of 2017. Seetharaman and Alpert report that while many of the details remain up in the air, Facebook may make the feature available only on stories published as Instant Articles. Facebook will likely implement a metered paywall model, allowing users to read a certain number of articles for free every month before being prompted to pay. While it’s still undecided how Facebook will handle payments and revenue, Seetharaman and Alpert report that Facebook is considering is having Facebook take payment information and letting publishers keep all the money.

+ Facebook’s business model is built upon selling advertising against free content from news and entertainment publishers, and offering subscriptions in the ad-supported Facebook ecosystem would be at odds with Facebook’s business model, Digital Content Next CEO Jason Kint says: “The real tension that will determine whether this is meaningful or not is that Facebook makes over 90 percent of its revenue from advertising. And all of their incentives and work to date has been to keep as much of the news and entertainment flowing through their platform free” (Poynter)

+ More Facebook news: Facebook is releasing new tools that will let marketers “optimize their ads to target the people most likely to buy their products” (Wall Street Journal); Facebook is in talks for a lease at the San Francisco Chronicle building (San Francisco Business Times)

+ Noted: Greg Gianforte is sentenced to community service, anger management and a $385 fine for assaulting a Guardian reporter the night before Montana’s special election (The Atlantic) and Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs says in his statement the court, “If this incident were simply between myself and the Congressman-elect, that would be one thing. But it’s had national ramifications on our politics and our culture” (Guardian); Pew Research Center finds that 85 percent of American adults have used a mobile phone to access news, and Americans age 65 and older are driving that number up (Pew Research Center); Backchannel is moving to Wired from Medium (Backchannel), becoming the latest in a string of publishers to leave Medium after shifting its business model (Adweek); Boston Globe is rolling out its new beat structure, built around “areas of interest rather than institutions that need to be covered” (Media Nation); Washington Post is experimenting with audio articles using Amazon Polly (Washington Post); NYT is working with Alphabet’s Jigsaw expand its comment section with machine learning (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Lessons for journalists on storytelling from ‘Master of None’ (Poynter)

“While we’re getting more creative [with our storytelling forms], I worry we’re not actually being more inventive,” S. Mitra Kalita writes. “We’re making our work look better and feel better, but not necessarily be better.” Watching the second season of Netflix’s “Master of None,” Kalita writes there’s some lessons for journalists in how to be more creative storytellers. Some ideas: There’s much more than two sides to every story, sameness can be an entry point to a story and the foundation for conversations, and journalists should focus on “scenes of truth and vulnerability instead of sound bytes.”

OFFSHORE



‘A Postmedia failure would be as if Gannett, Tronc, and McClatchy all simultaneously went bust’ (CJR)

Similarly to newspaper companies in the U.S., Canada’s Postmedia is looking at a bleak financial picture: Revenue declined by 13.5 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, and it’s been forced to make deep job cuts. And with those problems, morale is falling among employees at Postmedia, with many fearing layoffs and feeling uncertain about Postmedia’s future. But the size of Postmedia makes these problems even bigger, Bryan Borzykowski reports. Postmedia is Canada’s largest newspaper chain with more than 200 titles, controlling newspapers in Canada’s biggest cities. “For comparison, in the US market, a Postmedia failure would be as if Gannett, Tronc, and McClatchy all simultaneously went bust,” Borzykowski writes.

OFFBEAT



Why noncompete agreements are bad for companies: They can stifle innovation and discourage young employees from working at an organization (Fast Company)

Last week, BuzzFeed News reported that NowThis requires all new employees to sign noncompete agreements, stipulating that employees cannot work for competitors including Vox, Vice, BuzzFeed and CNN for two years after their employment at NowThis ends. Cale Guthrie Weissman writes that while the rationale behind noncompetes seems logical — keep talented employees from taking their knowledge from your company to competitors — these agreements are as bad for companies as they are for employees. “By keeping talent relegated to specific companies, innovation is stifled,” Weissman writes. “Beyond the general point that noncompetes may stifle innovation, they could end up hindering an organization’s future. In the case of NowThis, if a young burgeoning reporter wants to begin a flourishing career, they will likely not go to a place that forces such a practice.”

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Independent ombudsmen or public editors are still the single most effective check on press transparency and accountability,’ former PBS ombudsman says (European Journalism Observatory)

Today, there’s a plethora of press criticism to be found on the Internet, much of it valid but some of it ideological, partisan or coming from single-issue critics, former PBS ombudsman Michael Getler writes. Those critics, Getler argues, are often more interested in promoting their viewpoints than improving journalism. “An ombudsman these days can also engage not just in internal critiques but in defending their news organisations against widespread but inaccurate criticism,” Getler writes on why this environment makes the role of public editor even more important. “Reporters and editors who work for news organisations that employ an ombudsman read what the ombudsman says because they know that their readers and colleagues will see it. … Similarly, ombudsman have a better chance than external critics of persuading editors and publishers to explain themselves, and to give on-the-record answers.”

+ Given that many of our long-held assumptions about how electoral politics works have changed, should how journalists approach politics change as well? “There was a lots of excellent journalism during [the U.K.] campaign and a vibrant range of commentary on social media. But it seems to me that while the news media is adapting well to new technologies, it is not coping with a fundamental structural shift in politics, ideology and political communications. We are still clinging to the old model of the Fourth Estate with journalists as just another part of the establishment system,” Charlie Beckett writes (London School of Economics and Political Science)

SHAREABLE



‘We are just at the beginning of a massive cleansing of the advertising ecosystem that will have far-reaching consequences’ (Monday Note)

“Those who built businesses, sometimes large ones, at the expense of the user experience are on a deathwatch,” Frederic Filloux writes in the wake of steps from Google and Apple to take action against bad ad experiences and ad targeting. Filloux predicts “we are just at the beginning of a massive cleansing of the advertising ecosystem that will have far-reaching consequences.” Those effects, Filloux writes, could include more browsers including features for faster navigation on desktop and mobile and publishers proposing ad-free subscription models.