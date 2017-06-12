Need to Know: June 12, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “Podcasts work nothing like the App Store, and we’re all better off making sure they never head down that road,” Marco Arment wrote in May 2016: He argued podcast functionality is essentially the same as it was a decade again and said podcasters were better off as a whole because of it

But did you know: Basic analytics are coming to Apple’s podcasting platform, offering data on what parts of an episode people listen to and when they stop listening (Recode)

In a big change for podcasters, Apple is going to start providing analytics through its podcasting app, offering info on what parts of episodes people listen to, what parts they skip over and when they stop listening to an episode. Notably, Apple has provided almost no analytics information to podcasters on listeners’ behavior, only providing the number of downloads. This is important, Peter Kafka explains, because Apple’s podcast app “accounts for the majority of podcast consumption” — meaning podcast creators have had little to no information about how listeners are interacting with their products.

+ “While Apple’s Podcasts app is the most popular one around, it’s not the entire market — so statistics from Apple can’t be used as the source of truth for how all podcast listeners behave. But I suspect it will be used as a proxy for the larger podcast world, since it will be the largest source of listener data around,” Jason Snell writes (Six Colors)

+ McClatchy is starting to launch podcasts at its regional papers (Poynter)

+ Noted: A new survey from the Engaging News Project and Knight Foundation finds Snapchat users think the app increased perceptions of trust and credibility: Half of survey respondents who follow news media or journalists on Snapchat said they see Snapchat as helping media and journalists’ credibility (Knight Foundation); After buying the New Haven Register and 11 weeklies from Digital First Media, Hearst says it plans to hire 10 journalists and “step up” its coverage of the state (New Haven Independent); Poynter and the Koch Foundation are creating a program “to provide training to student journalists and to encourage campus media to support and promote civil discourse around controversial topics” (Poynter); BuzzFeed News reports that staff contracts at NowThis forbid employees from working at competitors including Mic, CNN and Vox for two years, “a significant departure from norms across the media industry, where such non-compete agreements are typically reserved for executives and star talent” (BuzzFeed News)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Developing an audience engagement strategy that works (American Society of Business Publication Editors)

Creating a successful audience engagement strategy “requires assessing your audience, understanding their wants and giving them a reason to interact,” Allison Barwacz writes. Barwacz offers a few guidelines for developing a strategy that will be successful: Research who your audience is and what they’re coming to your publication for, develop a posting strategy based on that research, and interact with your readers by responding to their comments and asking for their input.

OFFSHORE



The Guardian’s latest cost-cutting move: Its print edition will be tabloid-size (Financial Times)

As part of its plan to break even within two years, The Guardian is reducing the size of its print edition. The newspaper will abandon its Berliner format in favor of a tabloid-size paper. The Telegraph reports that moving to a tabloid size means The Guardian will be able to outsource printing to Trinity Mirror, and it will be able to sell its Berliner presses, which The Guardian bought for £50 million in 2005. That’s significant, David Bond explains, because those presses are underused as The Guardian’s daily circulation has declined and no other newspapers are being printed on the presses.

+ Challenging censorship from Venezuela’s government, journalists are personally delivering news to people by reading three-minute news broadcasts on city buses (Wall Street Journal)

OFFBEAT



Expect Apple to release an augmented reality-ready iPhone soon, bringing AR into the mainstream (Fast Company)

As long as augmented reality experiences are reliant on single-camera iPhones, developers won’t be happy with the experience and AR will be a niche experience, Mark Sullivan writes. Last week, Apple announced a new tool to help developers create augmented reality experiences for the iPhone — a move, Sullivan explains, that could signal the beginning of a cautious move by Apple into AR. “Plenty of big Apple platforms have launched the hardware, then later let developers create on it — iPhone, Apple Watch, Siri, tvOS, for example. But Apple is known for being patient and cautious about entering new tech areas, and leading with a development kit is just another way of doing that,” Sullivan explains.

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Is media coverage of Trump too negative? You’re asking the wrong question.’ (Washington Post)

“When we consider negative vs. positive coverage of an elected official, we’re asking the wrong question,” Margaret Sullivan writes on whether press coverage of Trump’s presidency has been too negative. “Politicians have no right to expect equally balanced positive and negative coverage, or anything close to it. If a president is doing a rotten job, it’s the duty of the press to report how and why he’s doing a rotten job. … It’s reasonable, however — in fact, crucial — to consider some different questions: those involving fairness, focus and overkill.” Sullivan says those questions include: Do journalists allow the president and his administration to respond to criticism? Is that response given prominent placement? Are news sites giving serious attention to policy issues? When they get something wrong, are news organizations acknowledging and correcting it quickly?

+ Apple’s new anti-tracking system in Safari will only make platform companies more powerful, Russell Brandon argues: “These players — Google, Facebook, Verizon, and Comcast — control huge portions of how we connect to the web, from the servers to the fiber to the device, ending with the browser itself. Now, they’re using that control to play for advantage in ad-tracking, with users stuck in the middle” (The Verge)

SHAREABLE



A new machine will tell you whether your FOIA request will be successful (Poynter)

“Many journalists know the feeling: There could be a cache of documents that might confirm an important story,” Benjamin Mullin writes. “Your big scoop hinges on one question: Will the government official responsible for the records respond to your FOIA request?” A new tool from Data.World is helping answer that question by taking some guesswork out of the process. FOIA Predictor will provide an estimation of your request’s success based on factors like word count, average sentence length and specificity, checking your request against 9,000 previous requests via MuckRock and applying an algorithm to calculate your chance of success.