Need to Know: July 31, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Atlantic magazine could be considered a digital transformation success story: 80 percent of its revenue comes from non-print sources, including live events and consulting (Washington Post)

But did you know: Emerson Collective, the organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic (New York Times)

Laurene Powell Jobs’ organization Emerson Collective agreed on Friday to acquire a majority stake in The Atlantic, and could possibly take full ownership in the coming years. The deal includes The Atlantic’s digital properties, events business and consulting services, Sydney Ember reports. Atlantic Media chairman David Bradley will keep a minority stake in the company, and intends to continue running the magazine for the next three to five years. Bradley will continue to retain full ownership of the rest of Atlantic Media’s properties, which include National Journal and Quartz. In a memo to employees, Bradley said, “While I will stay at the helm some years, the most consequential decision of my career now is behind me: Who next will take stewardship of this 160-year-old national treasure? To me, the answer, in the form of Laurene, feels incomparably right.”

+ Noted: Choire Sicha will be the next New York Times Styles editor (Vanity Fair); Twitter adds Nuzzel-style recommendations to its notifications tab (TechCrunch) and Twitter lost 2 million users in the U.S. last quarter (Washington Post); The Information is launching an accelerator for startups that help “build important, sustainable subscription news businesses”, with investments starting at $25,000 (The Information); Popular virtual reality network AltspaceVR is abruptly shutting down next week: The network partnered with NBC News in 2016 to host events around the presidential election (The Verge)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Lessons from NPR One on getting your audience to care about a story (NPR Training)

Using data from NPR One, Tamar Charney and Nick Deprey offer some insights on how journalists can get their audiences engrossed in their stories. Stories that are the most popular with listeners on NPR One tend to follow one of a few story frames, such as “things are changing for us” or “what the what?!” Their data also shows that the first few sentences of a story are crucial for hooking the listener. But how can these lessons be applied for non-audio stories? Vermont Public Radio’s Emily Alfin Johnson explains that when they wrote story intros with insights from NPR One, they also saw improvements with how readers engaged with a story on the website, too, because it meant “there was more good stuff at the top of stories.”

+ Given that Facebook’s algorithm may rank videos higher, some publishers are gaming the algorithm by posting static images as videos: “We are always learning and improving our signals to more efficiently show you the most relevant stories — this includes working to make sure people don’t game the system,” Facebook says on the practice (BuzzFeed News)

OFFSHORE



Apple removes VPN apps from its App Store in China (TechCrunch)

As as of Saturday, Apple has removed all major VPN apps from its App Store in China, continuing the government’s Internet crackdown. In January, the Chinese government effectively made VPNs illegal when it issued new rules requiring VPNs to receive government approval to operate. “The App Store purge is hugely impactful because VPNs represent the only way that a China-based individual can bypass state censorship controls to access the Internet without restrictions,” explains Jon Russell.

+ Spain’s Politibot is creating a chatbot builder that other news organizations can use (Nieman Lab); Saudi investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel acquires a stake up to 50 percent in U.K.’s The Independent (Middle East Eye)

OFFBEAT



Two kinds of diversity training that actually work: Goal setting and perspective taking (Harvard Business Review)

When companies try to address organizational diversity, one common tactic is diversity training. But research is divided on whether or not these kinds of diversity training programs are effective: Some find that diversity training is effective, others find that it’s ineffective, and others suggest that it could lead to a backlash from employees. However, new research suggests that there’s two specific kinds of diversity that are effective: Perspective taking, which the researchers explain is “the process of mentally walking in someone else’s shoes,” and goal setting.

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Male and female journalists still aren’t paid the same. When and how can we demand change?’ (Poynter)

“The journalism industry is notoriously inconsistent with pay, and women often bear the costs of this disparity,” writes Katie Hawkins-Gaar. “Job offers are often based on salary history, and there’s little transparency around pay within news organizations. Experts say pay transparency is key to reducing the wage gap.” Hawkins-Gaar looks at demands for change by the women of Newsweek, BBC and Dow Jones, and offers advice for what female employees can do to demand change, including finding data to back up your suspicions.

+ “As Baltimore City Paper faces the reaper, stakes mount for alt-weeklies” (CJR)

SHAREABLE



For-profit media companies should look at nonprofit news organizations as ‘innovation labs they cannot sustain in-house’ (Knowledge@Wharton)

Innovation in the news industry is largely being led by nonprofit news organizations, Sam Ford argues, driven in part by the difference in business models. While a for-profit news organization might be trying to offset off declining revenues, a nonprofit news organization like the Christian Science Monitor has the risk of innovation offset by its sponsor, Christian Science church. If for-profit organizations are open to it, Ford argues that, “for-profit media companies would be well served to pay attention to what nonprofit media organizations like CSM are doing. They should view nonprofit publishers in part as the innovation labs they cannot sustain in-house, and should find ways to partner and learn from them.”

+ Earlier: Our Strategy Study on how commercial and nonprofit newsrooms can work together to benefit and change journalism and guiding principles for nonprofit news organizations and funders for ensuring editorial independence