Need to Know: July 28, 2017

You might have heard: The New York Times passed two million digital-only news subscriptions in Q2, with revenue up and ad revenue increasing for first time since Q3 2014 (The New York Times)

But did you know: With hundreds of thousands of new subscribers this year, the Times aims to satisfy a new kind of digital subscriber (Poynter)

The Times added 93,000 digital subscribers in Q2, down from a net gain of 300,000 in Q1 (for context, that is roughly the same as McClatchy’s total paid digital subscribers for 31 news outlets, as reported last week). “We’ve come off the peak of the Trump bump and are back to organic growth.” Though that remains very healthy, he added, “I’m not yet satisfied with the underlying rate at which we are growing.” Who are these hundreds of thousands of new digital subscribers the Times has added over the last year? They skew younger, a higher percentage of them are women, and the largest growing portion of subscribers are international.

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes more on Snopes’ legal situation, fact-checks for Shark Week (Can a human really out-swim a great white shark?), a fake live feed of a real tornado, and open applications for the IFCN’s annual fellowship program.

Slate uses podcasts to drive paid memberships (Digiday)

Taking a queue from public radio, Slate launched a pledge drive for listeners of its popular “Trumpcast” podcast. Starting last Tuesday and extending through Saturday, each episode of “Trumpcast” featured at least one interruption calling on listeners to subscribe to Slate Plus, its long-standing premium membership tier. In some cases, the interruptions took up as much as 15 percent of every “Trumpcast” episode. Those interruptions paid off — the total number was four times greater than the average number of sign-ups that Slate Plus typically gets every week, according to a Slate spokesperson.

+ The New York Times’ ‘Game of Thrones’ newsletter already has more than 60,000 subscribers (Digiday)

Otherworld app aims to make local news and events relevant through location-based storytelling (journalism.co.uk)

What if we could get the news and other relevant, contextual information to our audiences without asking them to clutter their homescreens with yet another app? That is what Otherworld, an experimental storytelling service out of Manchester, England, that launched this week is trying to do. The app uses beacon technology to give people access to relevant information based on their location. Simply by turning on the Bluetooth function on their mobile devices and walking by one of these beacons, they will receive news in the context of their location through silent push notifications that appear on screen without any noise. Otherworld received funding through Google’s Digital News Initiative to “revolutionise local news discovery.”

+ Personalized newsletter company Ownpage raises €400,000 to expand globally (Medium)

‘Block, delete and report’: Productivity hacks from agency executives (Digiday)

Digital tools like Slack commands, shared Google Docs, open calendars, artificial intelligence meeting assistants and connected offices have shaved off wasted minutes at work, but agencies have their own hacks to make daily tasks even more efficient, writes Lucinda Southern. “You need an institutional hunger for these types of hacks,” said Tom Ollerton, innovation director at We Are Social. “Eighty percent of them won’t end up working, but the act of looking to take these on will improve the business at a macro level.” Agency executives share some of their most effective productivity hacks, in and out of the workplace.

No one sidesteps a question like White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci (The Washington Post)

We’ve seen White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talk about “alternative facts.” We’ve seen former White House press secretary Sean Spicer scold reporters for this or that. We’ve seen Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, talk about nothing burgers. Now comes recently appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, writes Erik Wemple. “I’m not going to answer that question because I just said I’m not going to answer it,” Scaramucci told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Wednesday morning’s broadcast of “New Day.” The question was this: Did President Trump order the firing of the communications aide Michael Short, who resigned Tuesday in a bungled bit of personnel management? Trump loves television ratings and remarked on more than one occasion about the audience that Spicer rounded up for his briefings, Wemple says. “This fellow Scaramucci may bring the whole operation up a notch or two on this critical metric. Because in addition to his showy approach to dodging questions and stating his beloved principles, Scaramucci is now showing a flair for real-time color commentary.”

+ Anthony Scaramucci’s war on leaks is a total mess (The Washington Post)

How BuzzFeed’s Tasty conquered online food (The New York Times)

Tasty, a division of BuzzFeed, has turned the overhead food video into a hypergrowth business. Tasty is just two years old, but by several measures it is now producing some of the most popular digital content in the world. According to Tubular Labs, a research firm that tracks digital videos, Tasty’s videos were seen about 1.1 billion times in June. Tasty, which makes most of its money from sponsored videos that it makes for brands, is profitable, according to a representative, and it is BuzzFeed’s fastest-growing revenue source. This week, it will begin selling a physical product called the Tasty One Top, an app-connected induction cooktop that can perform a wide range of cooking tasks, from searing to simmering to sous-vide. The device, which sells for $149, will begin shipping later this year.

+ Who trusts — and pays for — the news? Is there a connection between people’s politics and their trust in news? (Yes.) Do people’s race or age play a factor in what they trust? And do those factors influence how likely people are to spend money on news? As part of the Trusting News project, 28 partner newsrooms asked 8,728 people to tell them about their views on the credibility of news. (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

+ Maggie Haberman in her interview for the Longform podcast: “If I start thinking about it, then I’m not going to be able to just keep doing my job. I’m being as honest as I can — I try not to think about it. If you’re flying a plane and you think about the fact that if the plane blows up in midair you’re gonna die, do you feel like you can really focus as well?” (Longform Podcast)

+ Meet the man who’s got all the news on conservative news: Will Sommer, who is now campaign editor at The Hill, has been dishing the latest news from the right for more than a year now, and his newsletter (now at 5,200 subscribers) is a must-read for anyone looking to diversify their media diet. Sommer says, “They call this epistemic closure, this idea that conservative media was existing without being in dialogue with the rest of the media — which makes it very interesting.” (Poynter)

+ Ryan Lizza: Scaramucci ranted to me about a leak about Trump’s dinner with Sean Hannity and Bill Shine, a report about his financial disclosures, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and leakers in general (The New Yorker)