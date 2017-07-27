Need to Know: July 27, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Local and regional newspapers are increasingly being sold off to one of the large national chains (Printing Impressions)

But did you know: Megaclustering is a new phenomenon at local newspapers across the country (The Street)

People in the newspaper industry increasingly joke about the triumvirate of Gatehouse Media LLC, Digital First Media Inc. and Gannett Co. taking over the bulk of the country’s 1,350 daily newspapers as conglomerate Gannett-Gatehouse-DFMCo, writes Ken Doctor. Today, those three companies own a full quarter of the nation’s dailies, as family-run operations dwindle and final generations of newspaper-owning families look for the exits before the passageway becomes too narrow. A newer phenomenon — megaclustering — moves the industry closer in the Gannett-Gatehouse-DFMCo direction. Megaclustering builds on “clustering.” Early on, that meant centralizing printing, personnel and back-office functions for separate newspaper properties in the 1980s. Later, we saw editorial centralization as well. Today, as many of those efficiencies have been absorbed, and chains look for ways to maintain profits as revenues continue to dive, megaclusters have swept the landscape. So a megacluster is what sounds like: owning an even bigger group of dailies over a wider geographic area.

TRY THIS AT HOME



This week might be the best time to promote your content on Facebook (Keywee)

If you’re a publisher using Facebook paid distribution to find engaged audiences for your content and bring them to your site, this week – the first week of the month – presents an opportunity for you. According to Keywee’s data, Facebook’s advertising rates for content publishers — commonly known as CPC (Cost Per Click) — follow a cyclical pattern. Prices rise at the end of the month, peaking on the very last day, and dipping immediately afterwards for about a week. Hence, this first week represents an opportunity for publishers to scale their distribution in a cost effective way, essentially paying less for the same amount of clicks (and traffic).

OFFSHORE

The Times of London finds commenters are most valuable visitors (Digiday)

The Times of London analyzed comments on its website from May 2016 to April 2017. The News UK title found that those who comment, which amount to about 4 percent of its subscribers, read three times as many articles as those who don’t comment. For now, only Times subscribers can comment. The Times’ 1.2 million registered users can read comments, but they can’t participate in discussions. In time, the publisher plans to explore using comments to turn registered users into subscribers. “We’re massively striving to get readers to use their subscription more frequently and drive habitual behavior,” said Ben Whitelaw, head of audience development at the Times and The Sunday Times.

OFFBEAT



How to choose a social media management tool (Social Media Today)

Social media management and monitoring aren’t just about posting and replying, social media is a growing, deeper science, writes Scott Sims. If you’re a social media specialist or marketing manager, your job description is much more robust than simply posting and replying on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A powerful social media tool can help drive results by boosting your productivity. First assess key features you might need, like social media monitoring and competitive brand listening, then choose a tool that makes sense for your needs.

UP FOR DEBATE

Ad buyer’s doubts about publishers’ pivots to video: ‘There’s a lot more crap than there is premium’ (Digiday)

Barry Lowenthal, president of The Media Kitchen, is a big fan of video as a way to make people aware of a brand or convince people who haven’t made up their mind about a brand. But at the same time, Lowenthal says, “we don’t want everyone going to video,” as several publishers have announced they would pivot their business model to video. “It’s expensive. Not everyone does it well. Not all users are ready for video. There’s a lot more crap than there is premium. CPMs are still pretty high — that says to me there’s a shortage.” he explains.

SHAREABLE

Where are the mothers? (Nieman Lab)

If news organizations, digital and legacy alike, want to attract and retain millennial journalists, newsrooms must better meet the needs of mothers with young children — and create better work-life balance for everyone, writes Katherine Goldstein. While legacy news organizations have had some working mothers and (sometimes less than ideal) family leave policies for many decades, for a certain set of younger digital news organizations, this is all unfolding in real time. What happens when the people who took blogging mainstream in the mid-2000s, and who now hold demanding jobs in national news, start to have babies? A recent Pew study puts the median age for a first child among highly educated women at 30, and 1 million millennial women (born between 1981 and 1997) are becoming mothers each year in America.