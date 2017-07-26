Need to Know: July 26, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: New York Times employees staged a walkout to protest copy desk staff reduction, but some Times staffers were still encouraged to take buyouts (Poynter)

But did you know: Despite a historic run, the mood at The New York Times is hollow due to impending buyouts and a major newsroom reorganization (Vanity Fair)

Unease is now gripping the paper as a large-scale reorganization looms. “The mood at the paper is poisonous in a way I’ve never seen it in the past 15 years,” as one editor put it to Joe Pompeo. The Times is undergoing another round of buyouts, set to be finalized Thursday. Unlike past buyouts, though, the human toll is now only part of the sinking mood, writes Pompeo. The Times’s internal transformation focuses on upending the paper’s copy desk — a time-honored method of producing the Times’s signature journalism. Additionally, the Times’s midtown Manhattan headquarters will shrink by eight floors and leave all but the highest of editors without private offices. Despite the dozens of positions that are being eliminated, the paper’s headcount of around 1,300 won’t change much. The money saved will be used to create 100 new positions for reporters and visual journalists. Investigative reporters will be a priority, according to the Times.

+ Noted: Gawker Media advisers to put flagship website up for sale (The Wall Street Journal); The Athletic, a local sports startup with no advertising, raises $5.4M and hires former Sports Illustrated editor Paul Fichtenbaum as its chief content officer (Nieman Lab); Google seeks an injunction in U.S. district court against Canadian court order to globally alter search results, arguing that doing so in U.S. violates First Amendment (Wired)

API UPDATE

How everyday things like cooking can be a powerful storytelling tool: 6 Good Questions with NPR Hot Pot producers Rhitu Chatterjee and Ben de la Cruz

Spend some time on social media, and you’re sure to see food videos — maybe featuring a restaurant’s unique dish or showing the process of decorating a dessert. NPR is keying into audiences’ appetites for this trend in their recent project NPR Hot Pot. We talked to Hot Pot producer/reporter Rhitu Chatterjee and producer/director Ben de la Cruz about the project’s development process, the merits of using food to frame deeper issues, and points to consider when starting multimedia projects.

+ API’s Jane Elizabeth explains “Why Snopes matters” as the fact-checking website is threatened by a legal battle; The latest development is Snopes raised more than $500K in one day, which it will use to meet basic operating expenses like staffers’ salaries (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Only 1 percent of videos posted to Facebook end up going viral — but it helps if your videos have these qualities (Nieman Lab)

Social video production company Wochit analyzed 5,000 videos and found that only 1 percent of videos posted to Facebook actually end up going viral. Despite that, there are some tips gleaned from this data that can help publishers improve their chances at video virality. Being square is no longer a bad thing: average views for square videos rose 136.6 percent over horizontal videos, with increases in the double digits for shares, likes, and comments. Strong videos evoke strong feelings: Views, comments, and shares are up 20 to 30 percent per video on average, but Likes are actually dropping.

OFFSHORE

How Danish news startup Føljeton evolved into a newsletter company with 5,500 paying subscribers (Nieman Lab)

Every weekday at noon, subscribers to the Danish news site Føljeton receive an emoji-filled email notification or push alert. That’s when the site publishes its daily briefing, which has evolved into its core editorial product over its nearly two years of existence. It’s published as an email newsletter, in Føljeton’s app, and on its website. Føljeton launched in late 2015. Its cofounders — journalists who’d worked at traditional Danish news organizations — wanted to try and create an innovative mobile-first news outlet. “We sort of pivoted into becoming a newsletter company,” CEO Søren Høgh Ipland said. “We launched apps a couple months ago. The website and the apps are based on the rhythm and structure of the newsletter now.” Føljeton now has 5,500 paying subscribers, and Ipland said the site has grown by 15 percent or so since May when it undertook a redesign of its landing page and pitch to potential subscribers.

+ Start your meetings with a folk song — and other ideas from the community-driven, crowdfunded Danish news site Zetland (Nieman Lab); Guardian Media Group cuts losses by more than a third (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT



A business leader’s guide to agile development (McKinsey)

Agile development has largely become synonymous with digitization: senior business leaders have realized that their companies cannot take full advantage of digital tools and technologies without having new, amped-up processes for managing them. The value of these processes is immense, according to several McKinsey partners. Senior executives often tend to assume that after they set overarching digital goals, it’s up to IT to deliver on them quickly through a range of initiatives. Agile development cannot be a priority solely for the technology organization. Senior executives need to actively promote agile concepts across business and technology teams and to link those concepts directly to business-related outcomes.

UP FOR DEBATE

Selling ads based on engaged time metrics? Publishers are still weighing the promises and the risks (MediaShift)

Advertisers are concerned by an opaque supply chain, low viewability and high levels of fraud. Publishers are stuck competing with Facebook and Google in an ad economy based on selling impressions, which by definition rewards scale over quality. Professionals on both sides of the equation are looking for better ways to buy and sell ads. One intriguing alternative to the status quo is selling display ads based on time. In this approach, publishers use attention currencies such as cost-per-hour to sell big blocks of users’ time (measured by active engaged time metrics), instead of selling bundles of impressions, writes Brent Merritt. While time-based ad sales may not reshape the entire ad economy, they hold real potential for certain publishers as they fight for the ad dollars the duopoly leaves behind.

SHAREABLE

What it’s like to interview President Trump — and insights from six other presidential interviews (The New York Times)

The Times’s Peter Baker has now interviewed seven presidents — some in office, some after they left — and with Trump the experience is “strikingly different in almost every respect.” He says, “Mr. Trump is a news machine. He generates headlines every time he speaks. He has made the White House press corps a growth industry. With other presidents, we sometimes struggled to find nuggets of news in an interview; with Mr. Trump we were overwhelmed.”

+ Adaptations of other forms of media to podcasts (Nieman Lab); A new newsletter helps listeners discover podcasts produced in flyover country (Poynter)