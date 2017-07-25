Need to Know: July 25, 2017

You might have heard: Snopes launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep its doors open, with a goal of raising $500K

But did you know: Snopes.com is caught in a bitter battle between original founders (Poynter)

The popular debunking site published a plea to its readers Monday requesting they donate money to help keep its doors open amid a legal fight against Proper Media, a small digital services company that owns, operates and represents web properties. Snopes’ parent company, Bardav Inc. and Proper Media both filed complaints against each other earlier this summer following the contentious termination of a contract between the two. The call for support is the latest development in a back-and-forth that goes back to fall 2015, when Bardav entered into a deal with Proper Media to manage Snopes’ content and advertising accounts in exchange for a share of the site’s revenue, writes Daniel Funke.

+ Snopes founder David Mikkelson contests nearly everything alleged by Proper Media (Tech Crunch)

+ Noted: ‘Fox & Friends’ issues ‘update’ on New York Times-ISIS flap — no apology (The Washington Post); Time Inc. looks to sell majority stake in Essence (The Wall Street Journal); New owner of Chicago Sun-Times pledges to cover the working class and labor unions, which now share ownership of the paper (The New York Times); Gabriel Sherman is leaving New York magazine to join Vanity Fair, where he will be a special correspondent (Politico)

TRY THIS AT HOME



News organizations are using Nextdoor to connect with readers block-by-block (Poynter)

Nextdoor’s news partners can use the social network to target their posts down to the community level, allowing them to share headlines, images and story intros that link back to their news sites. The stories appear in the Nextdoor news feed app and website, as well as in a daily newsletter that members receive. News partners can see and respond to replies to their posts, but the rest of the neighborhood conversation remains private for the verified members of that community. Neighbors can also share story ideas or tips with news partners through Nextdoor, and news partners can use the network to figure out which stories are most interesting to their audiences, said Jen Burke, a ‎senior communications manager at Nextdoor.com.

+ What news organizations need to consider when using push notifications to engage audiences (journalism.co.uk); Check, created by Meedan, is helping newsrooms collaborate on fact-checking and verification projects (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

Chicas Poderosas (“Powerful Girls”) is launching an accelerator in Latin America for digital news projects led by women (Nieman Lab)

Chicas Poderosas is a Latin American initiative that conducts trainings and events like hackathons around newsroom technologies and new storytelling formats, with a focus on advancing the work of Latin American women journalists online. Chicas has now secured initial funding for a formal accelerator program aimed at women across Latin America interested in starting their own independent digital news organizations or projects, whether for profit or nonprofit, and will focus on sharpening these news ideas in their earliest stages. “We are hoping to change the narrative in Latin America, where most media organizations are led by men,” Santos said. “Hopefully new independent news sites emerge from this, led by women.”

OFFBEAT



How app developers can avoid TV’s advertising mistakes (The Next Web)

Companies like HBO, Showmax and Netflix have thrived, not only by creating high-quality programs, but also by elevating the consumer experience by removing advertising, writes Evan Waters. Viewers are put off by brash and irrelevant advertising. There are two basic lessons the app world can take from TV: Intrusive ads spoil the user experience, and irrelevant ads fail to get results.

UP FOR DEBATE

Donald Trump has your full attention. Can anyone else be heard? (BuzzFeed)

The sheer attention Trump absorbs — on Twitter, on television, in culture, and in the anxious dreams of American citizens and the country’s allies and enemies — draws away the lifeblood of everything from the launch of new apps to new social movements, according to several BuzzFeed News reporters and editors. Everyone is looking for a Trump connection, however thin. Brooke Hammerling, a longtime Silicon Valley PR person, said that if she’s pitching a sleep product, she might look “to people feeling stressed about [the] political climate. If a fitness product, the writer might look at it as being fit is a good escape from the stress of the day and news.” But none of these strategies can completely work. The reality is that everything that is not Donald Trump is simply getting less attention, writes BuzzFeed News. “Trump dominates the conversation, which becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy since everyone believes that the only way to get attention is to talk about Trump, so they talk about Trump,” President Obama’s former communications director, Dan Pfeiffer, said ruefully. “Rinse, repeat.”

+ Should America’s tech giants be broken up? (Bloomberg)

SHAREABLE

The Atlantic is ‘most vital when America is most fractured’ (The Washington Post)

A decade ago, like most traditional publications, the monthly magazine got 85 percent of its revenue from print advertising and circulation. It was losing money, and with print ads plummeting, it could have gone the way of the dodo, writes Margaret Sullivan. Now it is profitable, with more than 80 percent of its revenue coming from digital sources, live events and even a consulting business. It is growing: adding staff, and vastly increasing its digital audience. Then, there’s the journalism. The Atlantic has kicked over the idea that today’s online audiences only want short and punchy hot takes — mostly with the word “Trump” in the headline, according to Sullivan. “The Atlantic has had a remarkably good set of instincts for both embracing the Web early and continuing to change in step with the social Web,” said Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. Bell credits its leadership with understanding “the critical role of great writers,” and for “not floundering into journalistic formats that don’t suit its journalism.”