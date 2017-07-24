Need to Know: July 24, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The New York Times now has 2.2 million digital-only subscribers (The New York Times)

But did you know: Digital may be the future, but print still looms large in the present fortunes of newspapers (Poynter)

At the New York Times, digital-only subscriptions now outnumber print by more than two to one, and net additions per quarter have been growing by six-figure increments in recent quarters. Yet only 31 percent of the company’s audience revenue now comes from those digital subscribers — of a total of $242 million — according to the Times’s first quarter report. Nearly 70 percent of circulation revenue is still print. Despite that the art and science of selling digital subscriptions is advancing steadily, writes Rick Edmonds, a surprisingly robust number of readers still prefer print. According to audience trends from the News Media Alliance from May, just over half (51 percent) of the newspaper audience in the past week read digital content; three-fourths (75 percent) read a printed copy; and nearly three in ten (29 percent) read both print and digital newspaper content. Put those numbers together and you still have 44 percent of the print audience not reading a digital version of their local paper, writes Rick Edmonds.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Anthony Scaramucci took a winding path but finally landed a top job with Trump (The Washington Post); Southern California News Group announces buyout plan (Poynter); Google’s been running a secret test to detect bogus ad inventory, like websites that claim to be premium brands but are actually sites the average person hardly ever visits (Business Insider); McClatchy quarterly results and forecast show more stormy weather ahead for newspaper organizations (Poynter); Vice Media is laying off 2 percent of it staff amid expanding internationally and ramping up video production (Variety)

TRY THIS AT HOME



How the Guardian is using article surveys to inform editorial decisions (Digiday)

The Guardian has introduced a tool at the bottom of article pages so readers can vote for topics they want more detail on. For an article about the Conservative Party’s manifesto on social care, the Guardian offered three questions it could answer for readers. The options: how much the average person would have to pay for social care under the Conservative proposals, whether there was a problem with the social care funding or if it is fair to call the Conservative social care plans a “death tax.” Later, articles on the same topic featured a 100-word snippet on how much the average person would have to pay for social care, the question that received the most votes. “The data teaches us we shouldn’t make assumptions about reader levels of knowledge,” said Chris Moran, the Guardian’s strategic projects editor. “Editors are now treating a story that they might know inside and out much more objectively.”

OFFSHORE

The women of BBC are demanding action to close the pay gap with men (New York Times)

In an open letter to BBC director general Tony Hall, the women of BBC demanded that the BBC “act now” to close the pay gap between male and female employees. The letter was signed by 42 female employees, including several anchors and media personalities such as Sue Barker and Angela Rippon and high-profile journalists like Lyse Doucet and Jane Garvey. In the letter, they ask Hall to meet with them to discuss these issues: “You have said that you will ‘sort’ the gender pay gap by 2020, but the BBC has known about the pay disparity for years. We all want to go on the record to call upon you to act now,” the letter says.

+ Related: Men think obstacles to gender equality at work are gone. Women see it differently. (Fortune)

+ A new report examines the state of automated journalism in Europe — and what’s holding it back (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT



An argument in favor of turning off push notifications: ‘Allowing an app to send you push notifications is like allowing a store clerk to grab you by the ear and drag you into their store’ (Wired)

“Over the last few years, there’s been an increasingly loud call for a re-evaluation of the relationship between humans and smartphones. For all the good that phones do, their grip on our eyes, ears, and thoughts creates real and serious problems,” writes Wired’s David Pierce. But as Pierce explains, the root of the problem isn’t the smartphone itself — it’s the constant notifications, which app companies have little incentive to cut back on. Pierce’s suggestion? Turn off all your notifications: “You’ll discover that you don’t miss the stream of cards filling your lockscreen, because they never existed for your benefit. They’re for brands and developers, methods by which thirsty growth hackers can grab your attention anytime they want. … There’s no incentive for anyone to slow the pace of pushes, not even Google or Apple, who are just as happy when you look at your phone. Nothing’s going to get better without your interference.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘By dismantling its copy desk, The New York Times is making a mistake that’s been made before’ (Poynter)

Two decades after writing an essay titled “Goodbye Copy Desks, Hello Trouble,” John Russial says that NYT is making a mistake that’s been made before by dismantling its copy desk. At the time the essay was written, some newspapers were experimenting with eliminating the freestanding copy desk in favor of moving copy editors onto reporting or production teams. The result? “Too many mistakes were appearing in print, and headline-writing suffered. The papers mostly abandoned the experiment, and the lessons learned have been forgotten,” Russial writes. Russial evaluates NYT’s plan and whether the original questions and problems around dismantling copy desks remain valid today.

+ Don’t cry for Spicer — his tenure was a disaster from Day One and he should have quit immediately (The Washington Post); Jessica Lessin on the news industry’s relationship with Facebook and Google: “Whether you are dealing with CBS, Google or Facebook and its new subscription offering, once you have offered your product on someone else’s terms, the genie will be out of the bottle. And you won’t be able to put it back.” (The Information)

SHAREABLE

‘How do you stop fake news on Twitter? Start by not endorsing the people who spread it.’ (Vanity Fair)

“Twitter, which has historically been quick to verify accounts belonging to journalists and public figures, officially describes the blue checkmark as nothing more than a symbol that an account is authentic—meaning that it belongs to the person they claim to be and not an imposter,” writes Maya Kosoff. “In reality, it means much more: once invite-only, now anyone can apply to become verified. The blue checkmark reads as a status symbol, and creates a sense of legitimacy. You may be more likely to trust a verified account simply because it’s been ‘verified,’ even though the designation signifies nothing more than an account belonging to a person ‘of public interest.’” If Twitter and other social media platforms are serious about halting the spread of fake news, Kosoff writes one place to start should be with re-evaluating their verification programs: “One of the easiest ways to fight misinformation might be to withhold the sheen of legitimacy from people who have a history of spreading falsehoods to large audiences on the platform.”