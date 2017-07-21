Need to Know: July 21, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Research from API finds that readers’ confusion between news and opinion content causes a loss of trust in the media

But did you know: NPR.org will more clearly label opinion pieces, adding a brightly colored ‘opinion’ label and moving info about the author higher up (NPR)

Acknowledging that many online readers often don’t recognize whether a story is news or opinion, NPR is taking several important steps to make that distinction clearer for readers. Starting July 25, content on NPR.org that is currently labeled as “commentary” will be labeled as “opinion,” with a bright blue label placed above the headline. The identification of a piece’s author will be moved higher up: NPR.org currently displays that information at the end of a story (a holdover from newspapers), but will move that information to the beginning of the article. The “opinion” label will include “anything we publish that provides an expression of one’s personal point of view and advocates a position or a call to action,” interim managing editor for digital news Sara Goo explains, noting that “commentary” was too vague of an identifier.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Facebook releases an update on its Journalism Project six months in: Facebook says it’s met with 2,600 publishers worldwide, creating “a dialogue around how they use our products and how we could make improvements to better support publishers’ needs” (Facebook Media); Hearst Magazines Digital Media is building a website that combines commerce and content: “It represents the end of the spear for learning about affiliate across the portfolio. … Content marketing has been broadly embraced by the industry, but the most sophisticated clients are saying, ‘Now what?,’” Hearst Magazines’ global head of digital Troy Young says (Digiday); Alt-weekly Knoxville (Tenn.) Mercury is shutting down after two years (Poynter); Citing internal data, Twitter says it’s successfully reduced abuse on the platform, reducing the number of “hostile accounts” and “reducing the amount of vitriol seen by users” (The Verge)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes research that could change the way you write fact-checks, mathematical models that can explain why misinformation goes viral, and what President Trump thinks about Pinocchios.

TRY THIS AT HOME



Here’s how the Columbia Missourian is using Facebook Live to connect with its community (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

For larger news organizations, using Facebook Live has been largely successful as a way to expand reach and engagement on a larger scale, Columbia Missourian director of community outreach Matt Dulin writes. But Dulin explains that many smaller news organizations are asking: “How can we use this new technology?” Dulin explains how Columbia Missourian uses Facebook Live in four ways: Breaking news, a look inside the newsroom, interactive interviews, and to cover public meetings. Some of what they’ve learned so far: Plan your broadcast out ahead of time, use tools specifically designed for phone photography, and promote your livestream to readers ahead of time.

+ More on Facebook Live: MTV International has learned from Facebook Live that publishers should anticipate needing extra resources for livestreaming and broadcasts are better when they aren’t overly complicated (Digiday)

+ To make long-distance interviews feel more personal, use a video call, record the interview with something like TapeACall, and focus on having a conversation rather than taking notes (Poynter)

OFFSHORE



The countries in a diplomatic dispute with Qatar have dropped their requests that Al Jazeera be closed (Variety)

The four countries in a “deep diplomatic dispute” with Qatar have dropped their demand that the Qatar-based news organization Al Jazeera should be closed. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic ties with Qatar in early June, and revisited their initial list of 13 demands this week. Among those demands was the request that Al Jazeera should be closed, a demand that the countries dropped on Wednesday. When the dispute started in June, Saudi Arabia revoked its broadcasting license and immediately shut down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Riyadh.

+ Danish startup Føljeton started out as a mobile-first news outlet two years ago, but evolved into a newsletter company because that what it’s readers wanted (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT



In a digital age, a company’s fear of taking risks and siloed structure become even more costly (McKinsey)

According to a recent survey of executives worldwide conducted by McKinsey, one of the biggest barriers to companies’ success in a digital age is shortcomings in organizational culture. The survey highlighted three main areas of deficiencies: A fear of taking risks, functional and departmental silos, and difficulty forming and acting on a single view of the customer. Those obstacles become more costly in the digital age, McKinsey says: “When risk aversion holds sway, underinvestment in strategic opportunities and sluggish responses to quick-changing customer needs and market dynamics can be the result.” Based on the survey results, McKinsey offers some suggestions on how to change your organization’s culture to avoid these deficiencies.

+ Deloitte is eliminating diversity groups that are focused on race or gender, in favor of more inclusive options: “By having everyone in the room, you get more allies, advocates, and sponsors. A lot of our leaders are still older white men, and they need to be part of the conversation and advocate for women. But they’re not going to do that as much if they don’t hear the stories and understand what that means,” explains WIN’s national director Deepa Purushothaman (Business Insider)

UP FOR DEBATE

The news media’s war with Trump ‘should be more than just reestablishing the old rules of legitimacy’ (Guardian)

“The news media’s alarms about Trump have been shrieking at high C for more than a year … [and] it hasn’t worked,” Thomas Frank writes. “The truth is that the unanimous anti-Trumpness of the respectable press is just one facet of a larger homogeneity. As it happens, the surviving press in this country is unanimous about all sorts of things. … This is one of the factors that explains the many monstrous journalism failures of the last few decades: the dot-com bubble, which was actively cheered on by the business press; the Iraq war, which was abetted by journalism’s greatest sages; the almost complete failure to notice the epidemic of professional misconduct that made possible the 2008 financial crisis and the rise of Donald Trump, which (despite the media’s morbid fascination with the man) caught nearly everyone flatfooted.”

+ A new report from the Sunlight Foundation on the first six months of the Trump administration concludes, “This is a secretive administration, allergic to transparency, ethically compromised, and hostile to the essential role that journalism plays in a democracy” (Sunlight Foundation)

SHAREABLE



‘Just because publishers are producing videos does not mean that people are interested in viewing them’ (MediaShift)

According to Parse.ly’s Allie VanNest, publishers shouldn’t pursue video without a solid strategy in place — and metrics backing up that strategy. “Relying on video without the data to back it up is a good example of improvisation gone wrong — of creating content that doesn’t make sense in the context of your editorial strategy,” VanNest explains. “Because video is so expensive to produce, online media sites need to ensure that their video efforts are justified. The best way to create impactful video content is to look to your audience to see what they are interested in watching, and why.”

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “The Sinclair Revolution Will Be Televised. It’ll Just Have Low Production Values”: Bloomberg profiles Sinclair Broadcasting, whose production values and conservative commentary are clashing with its local newsrooms (Bloomberg)

+ An oral history of the NYT public editor, from the editors who served: “My whole approach was to represent the reader, and to do it in a way that was approachable, accessible, sometimes fun, sometimes very serious, but to always keep in mind that I wasn’t trying to write a journalism textbook or do anything except hold the Times to its own standards on behalf of the reader,” Margaret Sullivan says on her time as public editor (CJR)

+ A Brooklyn artist is taking on the media’s coverage of crime and race: Alexandra Bell’s public art series called “Counternarratives” reworks or redacts real stories that ran in the NYT, “exposing the long, ongoing tradition of media reliance on stereotypes — itself a print term — in coverage involving people of color” (Village Voice)

+ Slate’s Josh Levin talks to Jim DeRogatis about 16 years of reporting on R. Kelly’s alleged crimes and his latest story for BuzzFeed: After starting to work on the story in early November, DeRogatis says, “Most of that time was spent, post–Hulk Hogan and Gawker, finding a media outlet that was willing to run it” (Slate)