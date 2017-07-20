Need to Know: July 20, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Research from API finds that who shared an article on social media is more important than the story’s original source when it comes to whether a reader trusts the information they see on social media

But did you know: People who get news from social media or search usually don’t remember the news organization that published it, new research from the Reuters Institute finds (Nieman Lab)

A new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism finds that British news consumers who get news via search or social media platforms are more likely to remember the platform where they found the news than they are to remember the news organization that published the news. Reuters found that just 37 percent of users who came from search and 47 percent of those who came from social media could correctly name the news organization that published it two days later; 81 percent of users who arrived on the story directly could recall the source later. But, Reuters also found that younger news consumers are more likely to remember the source: Users under age 35 were more likely to recall the news source than those over age 35.

+ Noted: FAA says it will begin offering “instant authorization” for drone flights for journalists and others at 50 locations across the U.S. (Poynter); Google launches its take on the news feed: Its feed will appear in its iOS and Android app, drawing on your search history and topics you follow (The Verge); BuzzFeed News launches a morning audio briefing called “Reporting to You,” available via Amazon Echo and as a podcast (Poynter); Internet Archive launches Face-O-Matic, “an experimental public service that alerts users via a Slack app whenever the faces of President Donald Trump and congressional leaders appear on major TV news cable channels” (Internet Archive)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Facebook removed the ability to edit link previews. What are your options now? (Social Media Today)

Last month, Facebook announced it was removing the ability to edit link previews when posting to a Facebook page. This option was great for publishers who wanted to A/B test posts, but it also made it easier for misinformation to spread across Facebook. So, for social media editors, what are your options now? Facebook is introducing an option called “Link Ownership” that will allow publishers to edit their own link previews, but publishers only have until Sept. 12 to indicate domain ownership. For Facebook pages that aren’t considered media organizations, you’ll have to change the Open Graph Tags on your site’s posts, which can then be tested through Facebook’s Open Graph Debugger tool.

+ Facebook launched a tool on Wednesday that lets publishers compare their traffic from Instant Articles and their regular mobile articles (Poynter)

+ Is social media becoming better for branding and engagement than it is for bringing in traffic and revenue? Alfred Lua writes that social media is now “becoming a one-to-few — and often one-to-one — channel,” better suited for direct engagement than driving huge traffic numbers (Buffer)

OFFSHORE



How Financial Times is using events to fight subscriber churn (Digiday)

“For subscriptions-based publishers, preventing existing subscriber churn is as essential as driving new subscribers,” Jessica Davies writes. Financial Times is using events as a way to prevent that churn. At the core of its FT Engage events is the goal “to build more direct relationships with subscribers, while also attracting new ones,” Davies explains. Data from FT’s audience engagement team shows that subscribers who attend FT’s events tend to be more highly engaged, visiting FT.com more frequently and reading more stories. “A lot of quantitative data like web behavior can tell us what is happening, but why it’s happening is harder to get. So having that in-person relationship with readers, which is what the relationships built at these events start to foster, helps with the why,” explains FT engagement strategist Alyssa Zeisler.

OFFBEAT



Saying ‘organizational change is hard’ equates ‘hard’ with ‘failure’ and brings down change initiatives (Harvard Business Review)

We need to stop saying “organizational change is hard,” Nick Tasler writes, because it’s inherently hurting our businesses’ plans for change. “On the surface, this is true: change requires effort,” Tasler explains. But the problem with this attitude, which permeates all levels of our organizations, is that it equates ‘hard’ with ‘failure.’” Tasler explains that change initiatives actually have higher success rates than many people believe, largely because of our brain’s inherent bias toward failure. Tasler explains how managers can set change initiatives up for success by reminding their employees of the positive improvements that are being made, rather than focusing on the negative.

+ More on management: In an industry that often “valorizes overwork and toxic coping strategies,” Stacy-Marie Ishmael writes on how newsroom managers can lead by example and encourage employees to take care of their mental health (Source); Kathleen Kingsbury’s advice for new managers: “Don’t let imposter syndrome change who you are as a person. Treat people the way you would want to be treated but with the understanding that your job isn’t to be liked, it is to be respected” (Poynter)

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Journalism is a public service. Why don’t we fund it like one?’ (CJR)

Simon Galperin, a partner on Community Information Districts, writes that as news organizations struggle to find sustainable business models, they’re missing out on an important “funding mechanism that can enshrine journalism as a public service.” That’s the special service district, Galperin writes. Special service districts fund things from fire departments to sanitation services to hospitals, paid for by taxes or annual fees in a geographic area. As Galperin explains, a donation of $40 per household in his hometown of Fair Lawn, N.J., would deliver a $500,000 operating budget to a newsroom: “That budget could support print or online newspapers, or livestreaming town council meetings. A special service district for local journalism could convene community forums or media literacy classes, launch a text message and email alert system, or pay for chatbots that answer locally relevant questions, like ‘Is alternate side parking in effect?’”

SHAREABLE



Inside NBC News’ two-daily Snapchat news broadcast (TechCrunch)

NBC News is launching a twice-daily Snapchat news broadcast, called “Stay Tuned.” The goal of “Stay Tuned” is to reach younger people who may not get news from a traditional TV broadcast. The broadcasts will be short — 2 to 3 minutes — and will feature several segments on topics ranging from politics to pop culture. NBC has already dedicated a staff of 30 producers, editors, writers and graphic designers to “Stay Tuned,” which is being filmed in New York and will be aired daily at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.