Need to Know: July 19, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is preparing to test paid subscriptions with publishers, allowing users to subscribe to a publisher through Instant Articles and likely accommodating metered paywall models (Digiday)

But did you know: Facebook will start testing a subscription-based news product in October (Adweek)

At the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit in New York on Tuesday, Facebook’s head of news partnerships Campbell Brown announced that Facebook would start testing a subscription-based news product on the platform in October. Brown said that the product would direct users’ to publishers’ homepages, where they can then purchase digital subscriptions that will give them access to a publisher’s content on Facebook. Publishers will have full control over whether to lock or unlock their articles to non-subscribers, David Cohen reports.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Boston Globe Media CEO Doug Franklin is stepping down, less than 7 months into the job (Boston Globe): Vinay Mehra will become Boston Globe Media’s president and chief financial officer, and publisher and owner John Henry says he and his wife and managing partner, Linda Pizzuti Henry, will take on a more active role (WGBH); Data from Keywee finds that more publishers are paying for traffic on Facebook: Analysis of 1 million paid posts targeted at a specific audience on the platform found that the average number of paid monthly impressions from Facebook over the past 18 months has more than doubled (Digiday); New research published in the journal Cognitive Research finds that people aren’t good at identifying manipulated images (Washington Post); Axios explains why it sees video as a complement to its business, rather than a focus: “Serializing our video production adds to our ability to reinforce our branding. We don’t want to throw random noodles at a wall” (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME



New ideas on how news organizations can use messaging apps to connect with readers (Poynter)

Over the past decade, news organizations have experimented with a variety of messaging platforms, from Kik to Slack to Facebook Messenger. Melody Kramer outlines some ways that news organizations have used messaging platforms in the past — and ways to extend news organizations’ use of messaging platforms even further. Some of her ideas: How can messaging platforms be used as a tool to surface stories? How can messaging apps help readers navigate ongoing stories? How can you use messaging apps for real-time audience engagement?

OFFSHORE



The BBC will publish salaries of its employees earning over £150,000, two-thirds of which are men (PressGazette)

For the first time, the BBC will publish the salaries of its highest earners. The BBC will publish the salaries of its employees earning more than £150,000. Many of those salaries will be presenters for shows such as Antiques Roadshow and Match Of The Day, but the list will also include some of the BBC’s top journalists, such as political editor Laura Kuenssberg and Andrew Marr. Two-thirds of the BBC’s employees earning more than £150,000 are men: Out of the 96 people on the list, just 34 are women — and only 10 of those employees are people of color. BBC chief Tony Hall said that’s not “where we want to be” and committed to closing that gap by 2020.

+ The salaries are being revealed today: You can follow The Guardian’s ongoing coverage here (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT



‘Content isn’t king’: A look at how ebook and music corporations lost their strategic power to tech companies (Benedict Evans)

People in tech and media have been saying the phrase “content is king” for decades — but Benedict Evans writes that the music and book industry shows that for tech companies, content really isn’t king anymore. Music and books are controlled in similar ways by tech companies: People don’t switch between devices or apps to consume music or books, and the tech industry has “outgrown” music and books, moving on to bigger opportunities. One of those opportunities is TV — and similar changes could be coming to that area too, Evans writes.

UP FOR DEBATE



Sinclair’s head of news sends a memo to staff defending the company from ‘biased’ media (Politico)

In an internal memo, Sinclair Broadcasting’s vice president of news Scott Livingston lashed out against “biased” news organizations that have “an agenda to destroy our reputation.” Livingston pointed to several stories that have emerged recently around the company, including its “must-run” segments and morale at Washington, D.C.’s WJLA. In the memo, Livingston argues that while it’s true that Sinclair issues stations “must-run” content, reports that it’s of “poor quality” and “politically tilted” are untrue: “While it is true that Sinclair offers commentary segments from Mark Hyman and Boris Epshteyn, this content is clearly identified as commentary and constitutes a tiny percentage of the station’s weekly broadcast content. Mark and Boris’ commentaries provide a viewpoint that often gets lost in the typical national broadcast media dialogue.”

+ Earlier: John Oliver covered Sinclair Broadcasting in a segment on his show earlier this month (YouTube)

SHAREABLE



When should you trust a story that uses unnamed sources? (FiveThirtyEight)

Investigations into the Trump administration and its alleged ties to Russia are hard to follow, Perry Bacon Jr. writes. They’re even harder to follow when many of the stories rely on unnamed sources, making it unclear which stories should be trusted. Bacon offers a guide to unnamed sources in D.C. politics, and how readers can know when they can trust a story that uses unnamed sources. Some of Bacon’s guidelines: Look for multiple sources corroborating the same details, be wary of sources that make unverifiable predictions, and consider the news outlets and the reporter who wrote the story.

+ A new white paper from George Washington University asks, can the rise of attention metrics create a new digital currency to sustain journalism? (GWU School of Media & Public Affairs)