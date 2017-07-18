Need to Know: July 18, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Baltimore Sun Media Group announced last week that it would close Baltimore City Paper this year (Baltimore Business Journal)

But did you know: The closure of Baltimore City Paper is a reminder that the biggest threat to journalism is declining revenues, not Donald Trump (The Guardian)

“Financial woes pose a far greater threat to the news industry than anything Trump says or does,” Ross Barkan writes following the announcement that Baltimore City Paper will shut down. “Journalism today is dying because no one has really figured out how to financially support it in a winner-take-all capitalist system. This is not to say that Trump isn’t pernicious for further undermining what little trust people still have in news and lying so shamelessly, so often. He is a danger. But perspective is needed for those wailing that a tyrant will doom what’s left of journalism in America. … The tragedy of the news industry’s collapse is how it feeds the miasma we now find ourselves in. A whole segment of the population — mostly people who support Trump — cannot believe a single story the media reports.”

+ Journalism’s charge under President Trump should be to enlighten along with inform, Lee Siegel argues: “New outlets should be the breeding ground, not of the type of alarming stories that create a yearning for a strong political hand, but of the knowledge of human imperfection and a way through or around it that puts a modest heroism within reach of the everyday reader” (CJR)

+ Trump has put himself in a war against the media, but many leaders in the Republican party aren’t on board: “I love the media,” GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told BuzzFeed News, “I mean, y’all are real people, and I’m a real person and you’ve got a job to do and my thing is, provide you access, provide clarity, be direct, be honest, and trust in the integrity of the reporters that are covering you … And I’ve not been disappointed by 98% of the reporters that I get to work with.” (BuzzFeed News); Six months into his presidency, Trump has only given one solo press conference, “largely [avoiding] tough questions from the news media” (CNN Money)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Mobile journalism helps reporters get closer to the story, new research from Reuters finds (Journalism.co.uk)

A new report from Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found that using mobile devices to report helps journalists get closer to the story. The report, titled “Closer to the Story? Accessibility and Mobile Journalism,” found that interviewees are less intimidated by mobile devices than they are by a TV crew, and journalists are able to tell stories that wouldn’t have been possible with a multi-person crew, as well as “capturing more genuine and intimate content.” “The interviewees suggested that mobile journalism increases the overall psychological accessibility and strengthens social interactions,” the report’s author Panu Karhunen explains.

+ How can fact-checkers earn (and keep) readers’ trust? Some ideas include more collaboration between journalism and academics and focusing on bigger issues rather than specific claims (Poynter)

OFFSHORE



US intelligence officials say the UAE orchestrated the hacking of Qatari government news and social media sites, sparking regional upheaval (Washington Post)

According to U.S. intelligence officials, United Arab Emirates government officials orchestrated the hacking of Qatari government news and social media sites to post “incendiary false quotes” attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani. Those quotes, posted in late May, led to upheaval between Qatar and its neighboring countries. Washington Post’s Karen DeYoung and Ellen Nakashima report that the U.S. officials do not know whether the Qatar government carried out the hacking itself or if it contracted it out.

OFFBEAT



How private Facebook groups play into your filter bubble (New York Times)

Trying to understand the world of private Facebook groups, Kevin Roose joined more than 100 groups, ranging in size and interest. Facebook recently changed its corporate mission to emphasize private groups, and Roose was setting out to understand what these groups could tell us about Facebook’s future. Notably, Roose found that these groups ended up creating a sort of filter bubble. “As I joined groups, I noticed that my Facebook feed showed more updates from those groups, and fewer posts from my friends and the news pages I follow, a hint that Facebook may be privileging group-based content in the newsfeed algorithm that determines what users see,” Roose writes. “That’s fine, if the goal of Facebook is to build strong micro-communities. It’s not so great if the goal is to expose users to a wide range of views and experiences outside their core interests.” That’s also worrisome for publishers, Roose says, that depend on Facebook’s algorithm for traffic.

UP FOR DEBATE



Digital Content Next asks FCC to reconsider rolling back Obama-era net neutrality rules (Axios)

Digital Content Next is urging the FCC to reconsider rolling back Obama-era net neutrality rules, arguing that doing so would put digital publishers at a disadvantage in “an increasingly unhealthy marketplace.” Digital Content Next’s CEO Jason Kint argued that the regulations banning Internet service providers from making financial deals to give priority to certain types of content should remain in place. “Many news publishers believe the current net neutrality rules help them survive in an economic environment that already favors tech and telecom companies that distribute content over media companies that create it,” Sara Fischer reports for Axios.

SHAREABLE



What happens to local news when there’s no local media to cover it? A case study in Silicon Valley (Washington Post)

There’s plenty of newsworthy things happening in Silicon Valley, Paul Farhi writes — but much of it goes uncovered, with few local news organizations covering the community. East Palo Alto is considered a “news desert,” though it is covered by some news organizations elsewhere in the Bay Area. But Farhi reports that East Palo Alto is rarely mentioned in nearby local news sites and newspapers, meaning “people in East Palo Alto often wait days to find out something about themselves, if they find out at all.”

+ Will the Knight First Amendment Institute win its lawsuit against Donald Trump? “While some legal experts think there’s a good chance the court will rule in the Knight Institute’s favor, determining that Trump blocking people on Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of free speech, some believe it’s still too close to call,” Daniel Funke reports (Poynter)