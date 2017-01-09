Need to Know: Jan. 9, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “Fake news” is an imprecise term that represents a growing distrust in media institutions

But did you know: It’s time to retire the term ‘fake news’ and call lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories out for what they are, Margaret Sullivan argues (Washington Post)

It’s time for us to stop using the term “fake news,” Margaret Sullivan writes: “Instead, call a lie a lie. Call a hoax a hoax. Call a conspiracy theory by its rightful name. After all, ‘fake news’ is an imprecise expression to begin with.” Fake news means different things to different people — and it’s a term that’s being used to try to discredit legitimate media organizations. “People seem to confuse reporting mistakes by established news organizations with obviously fraudulent news produced by Macedonian teenagers,” says The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler.

+ The way that articles are shared on social media tends to downplay the article’s source in a way that devalues news organizations’ brands, Chris Sutcliffe argues, contributing to the “scourge of ‘fake news’” (TheMediaBriefing)

+ Noted: Seattle Times will cut 23 jobs from its newsroom (Seattle Times); Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen’s new media startup Axios launches in beta form today with a more formal launch coming around the inauguration (CNN Reliable Sources) and VandeHei says he believes Axios could be part of fixing advertising’s problems (Wall Street Journal); Facebook hires Campbell Brown to lead its news partnerships team (New York Times); Condé Nast’s archives of photographs and illustrations will soon be for sale in the form of prints, tote bags and more (New York Times); New York Magazine’s new CEO says it will be branching out into “more voice-y news products” (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The untapped potential of Facebook groups: An average post in the Boston Globe’s group for subscribers receives twice as many comments as post on the Globe’s main Facebook page (Nieman Lab)

The Boston Globe’s Facebook page has nearly half a million likes — but it’s in the Globe’s Facebook group for subscribers where the newspaper is developing an engaged community. Though the subscriber group is just over a month old, an average post in the subscriber group brings in twice as many comments as a post on the Globe’s main Facebook page. “We’ve squeezed all the water out of the Facebook page stone — where the pages are great and can generate a ton of traffic,” explains the Globe’s director of audience engagement Matt Karolian. “But there’s a whole bunch of Facebook that isn’t pages, that people use extensively but publications aren’t using extensively. And there’s untapped opportunity in Facebook groups.”

OFFSHORE

After Breitbart incorrectly reported that a mob set a church in Germany on fire, a local newspaper says its reporting was distorted to create the story (Guardian)

After Breitbart News claimed that a mob chanting “Allahu Akbar” set fire to a church in Dortmund on New Year’s Eve, German news organizations and politicians are warning against a spike in fake news during its election year. Following Breitbart’s report, Dortmund police clarified that no “extraordinary or spectacular” incidents had taken place, but the report still received thousands of shares. Local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten says its reporting was distorted by Breitbart to “create a picture of chaos and of foreigners promoting terrorism.”

OFFBEAT

Lessons in inclusive hiring: Recruiting diverse candidates is an ongoing process and formalize your hiring process with a rubric for what makes a ‘good’ candidate (Stacy-Marie Ishmael, Medium)

“Building a diverse newsroom is work,” Shani O. Hilton wrote in 2014 — work that begins long before you actually hire someone, Stacy-Marie Ishmael argues. Ishmael shares her lessons from inclusive hiring, including: Recruiting is a continual process, job descriptions are important and can play a part in who’s likely to apply, post your job postings in places where diverse candidates are likely to see them, and formalize your hiring process with what questions candidates should be asked and with a rubric of what makes a “good” candidate.

+ To do your best work, why you should focus on your goals, rather than on specific tasks: “Goals are strategic and aspirational, whereas tasks are tactical and will likely happen anyway. Goals are progress oriented, not event oriented. … I have more tasks than I know what to do with, but addressing all these tasks would simply result in me being very busy, but having very low impact.” (Paul Adams, Medium)

UP FOR DEBATE

Dean Baquet: In newsrooms today, readers finally have more power than advertisers (New York Times)

In an interview with NYT public editor Liz Spayd, Dean Baquet explains why readers have more power than advertisers in newsrooms now. “The reader has far more power than ever before — and they should,” Baquet says. “I grew up in an era when the most powerful entity in the economics of journalism was advertising. And newspapers didn’t know much about what readers wanted. Their economics were driven by what advertisers wanted. And now the economics of a place like The New York Times are almost the total reverse. Readers pay our bills more than they ever have. We have to listen to them — and I’d really, really rather be listening to a group of readers, even if they’re mad at me, than a group of advertisers who might be mad at me.”

+ Examining Medium’s problems: “To put it mildly, Medium is an elegant mess in which unearthing interesting stuff requires assiduous digging. Since it is super easy to publish on Medium, the whole platform is plagued by a thick layer of noise,” Frederic Filloux writes (Monday Note)

SHAREABLE

A South Carolina blogger could face jail time for refusing to reveal his sources in a libel suit from a state lawmaker (CJR)

South Carolina blogger Will Folks, who runs FITSnews.com, could be facing jail time for refusing to reveal his unnamed sources in a story about former state lawmaker Kenny Bingham, who is suing Folks for defamation. The judge in the case ordered Folks to reveal his sources in October — to which Folks said in his latest deposition, “I’m not going to rat a source out.” As for what’s next for Folks now, Bingham’s attorney says they will move to hold Folks in contempt and “the court will take whatever action it thinks is appropriate” — which could mean potential jail time.