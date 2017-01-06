Need to Know: Jan. 6, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Time Inc. and Meredith nearly merged in 2013, but Time Warner ended talks and spun Time Inc. off into a separate company (New York Times)

But did you know: Meredith contacted Time Inc. to express interest in a merger (Bloomberg)

Meredith has contacted Time Inc. to express interest in a potential merger, Bloomberg reports. Time Inc.’s board is expected to meet later this month to discuss its options, which include moving forward as an independent company. Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Ynon Kreiz have also expressed interest in buying Time Inc. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Meredith hasn’t decided whether it wants to double down on publishing or try to grow its scale in broadcasting.

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes tips for fact-checking claims about charitable donations, the best corrections of 2016, and how our brains process facts polluted by politics.

+ College students and recent grads: Applications for API’s summer fellowship are due by Jan. 16

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to get users ‘addicted’ to your product: Use triggers to get them interested and then identify what will turn that into a habit (The Lede)

The next generation of sustainable news companies will build “addictive” products that draw on people’s emotions to form habits, Adam Thomas writes. Drawing on Nir Eyal’s research, Thomas explains how news organizations can use internal and external triggers to get people interested in your app, and then identify which elements of your product are “habit-forming.”

+ Earlier: Our Q&A with Nir Eyal on how habits form and how news products can use this cycle to keep readers coming back, and paying, for more

OFFSHORE

The Sun posts a loss of more than £60 million last year after price increases failed to offset falling print advertising (Guardian)

The Sun lost a total of £62.8 million in 2016 as falling print advertising failed to be offset by revenue in other areas. In 2016, The Sun increased the cover price of its Monday to Friday print edition. And in November 2015, it eliminated its paywall, which the newspaper says led to a growth in digital advertising revenue in 2016. “The main driver of this decline [in revenues] was the challenging market conditions for newspaper print advertising with double-digit declines currently common across the industry,” the company said.

OFFBEAT

To collaborate better across silos, identify which problems are well-suited for collaboration and which aren’t (Harvard Business Review)

Collaboration pays off when it’s “smart collaboration,” Heidi K. Garner says. That means thinking about when situations warrant a team approach and recognizing situations where collaboration won’t work. Garner, author of the new book “Smart Collaboration: How Professionals and Their Firms Succeed by Breaking Down Silos,” talks to Harvard Business Review’s Ideacast about how business can break down silos and collaborate better.

UP FOR DEBATE

There are few ideas that can provide enough revenue to ‘reward writers,’ as Medium wants to do (Bloomberg View)

“Medium is now stuck where most newspapers have been since the early 2000s,” Leonid Bershidsky writes. “Losing ad revenues and looking for a way to make money off its content so it could, as (Medium founder Ev) Williams put it, reward writers ‘on their ability to enlighten and inform, not simply their ability to attract a few seconds of attention.’ … Now that Williams is concerned with rewarding writers, he may soon find out that there are few workable ideas that can provide enough revenue. Advertising is one … [and] there are things like per-story micropayments, Blendle style, or donations. … They, however, provide only a thin revenue stream to professional publishers and can sustain a relatively small number of independent creators.”

+ “For all its flaws, ad-driven business models still present many companies with their best monetization options. Like democracy, advertising for many companies is the least worst model” (Digiday)

SHAREABLE

The Washington Post’s Express magazine used the male symbol on a cover about a women’s march (Motto)

In a cover story about the Women’s March on Washington, The Washington Post’s Express magazine erroneously used the Mars symbol (used to represent the male sex) instead of the Venus symbol (used to represent the female sex). The printed cover image shows a group of people standing in the formation of the Mars symbol, an error that Twitter users were quick to point out. Express released the correct cover and apologized on Twitter.

FOR THE WEEKEND

